Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/05/2020 13:32:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home

 
 
15/05/2020    11:05 GMT+7

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home hinh anh 1

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho for repatriation

VOSA Can Tho was authorised by the Consulate General of Indonesia to take the sailors home.

The five were in stable health and were granted certificates for completing their necessary period of quarantine.

The Jagal Raya, which was carrying 230 tonnes of rice from My Thoi Port in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang to the Philippines, ran aground at 9pm on April 26 at Buoy No. 3, about 5 nautical miles southeast of Tra Vinh province.

 

At 8am on April 27, the ship’s owner informed authorities that it had a problem with its engine and its cargo area was flooded with water, and requested a tow.

On board were seven Indonesians. From 2.30 pm to 5.15 pm on the same day, the vessel Bien Dong 7 searched an area from Buoy No. 0 to Buoy No. 23 but could not locate the Indonesian ship.

The five sailors were rescued by local people, Soc Trang border guards and the Region 3 Rescue Centre. They were then sent to healthcare centres in Tran De district and Vinh Chau town.

The Consulate General of Indonesia sent a thank you letter on May 1 to the Border Guard Command of Soc Trang province for rescuing and taking care of the sailors./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

Debates over daytime running light returns
Debates over daytime running light returns
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The proposal to adopt a law on daytime vehicle running lights in Vietnam has been raised again and still faced opposition.

Expats on love, marriage and children
Expats on love, marriage and children
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Hanoi’s last area blocked for Covid-19 prevention reopens

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

VN universities to change enrollment plans
VN universities to change enrollment plans
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prank police calls backfire on man
Prank police calls backfire on man
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park said he felt safe during his stay in Vietnam, commending the country’s fast and effective response against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 