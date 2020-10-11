Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years.

Highways connecting the capital with nearby cities and provinces together with ring roads, bridges over the Red River, and even overpasses have been built to make it a dynamic business centre contributing significantly to the national economy.

Construction of the Mai Dich - Nam Thang Long viaduct is one of many key traffic projects in Hanoi.

A ring road with a length of over 5,300 m was completed after 2 years of construction, featuring 4 lanes built to expressway standards, with two emergency stop lanes, and a speed limit of 100 km/h. It will open to traffic on the occasion of the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi and 66 years the capital’s Liberation Day.

Bottlenecks and black spots that were the bane of drivers in days passed have now been addressed with modern overpasses.

A bridge over Linh Dam Lake connecting two different section of the ring road was recently opened to traffic, much to the delight of local residents and drivers.

A series of large-scale projects have already been completed. Many did not use State budget fund, instead accessing build-transfer (BT) capital and ODA loans. Traffic congestion has improved considerably, with the number of black spots falling from 41 in 2015 to 34 now.

The city is paying due regard to investments in transport infrastructure, connecting ring roads in the central urban area and building a number of urban railway lines. It is expected that Hanoi’s transport projects will be completed on schedule, making the capital a dynamic economic centre and contributing to promoting links between localities in the northern key economic region and the Red River Delta./.VNA