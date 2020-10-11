Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 07:39:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance

11/10/2020    07:35 GMT+7

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Highways connecting the capital with nearby cities and provinces together with ring roads, bridges over the Red River, and even overpasses have been built to make it a dynamic business centre contributing significantly to the national economy.

Construction of the Mai Dich - Nam Thang Long viaduct is one of many key traffic projects in Hanoi.

A ring road with a length of over 5,300 m was completed after 2 years of construction, featuring 4 lanes built to expressway standards, with two emergency stop lanes, and a speed limit of 100 km/h. It will open to traffic on the occasion of the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi and 66 years the capital’s Liberation Day.

 

Bottlenecks and black spots that were the bane of drivers in days passed have now been addressed with modern overpasses.

A bridge over Linh Dam Lake connecting two different section of the ring road was recently opened to traffic, much to the delight of local residents and drivers.

A series of large-scale projects have already been completed. Many did not use State budget fund, instead accessing build-transfer (BT) capital and ODA loans. Traffic congestion has improved considerably, with the number of black spots falling from 41 in 2015 to 34 now.

The city is paying due regard to investments in transport infrastructure, connecting ring roads in the central urban area and building a number of urban railway lines. It is expected that Hanoi’s transport projects will be completed on schedule, making the capital a dynamic economic centre and contributing to promoting links between localities in the northern key economic region and the Red River Delta./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Flood submerges central Vietnam
Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 9
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 