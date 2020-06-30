Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 14:20:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee

 
 
30/06/2020    13:56 GMT+7

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
People search for victims of a boat accident on February 25 in the Vu Gia River in the central province of Quang Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

According to the National Committee for Traffic Safety, between December 15, 2019, and June 14, 2020, 38 inland waterway accidents were reported, leading to 33 deaths with nine other people injured.

Compared with the same period last year, the number of accidents, fatalities and injuries increased by 13 cases, 17 deaths and one injured victim, respectively.

“The situation of inland waterway traffic got worse, reaching an alarming level,” said the committee.

According to the committee’s data, deadly inland waterway accidents usually happened with households’ vessels.

For example, a boat overturned on the Tra Ly River in the northern province of Thai Binh on January 6, killing two people.

On February 15, three people died when their boat overturned on the La Ma River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. When the accident happened, 12 people were on board.

On February 25, six people died due to another overturned boat on the Vu Gia River in the central province of Quang Nam.

According to reports by local authorities, a major cause of the accidents is substandard boats that don't meet technical requirements and are unregistered.

People used self-made vehicles to travel and carry goods, often without life jackets or other safety equipment.

Transport expert Nguyen Van Thanh, former chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transport Association, said overloading, overcrowding, lack of safety equipment were major causes of inland waterway accidents.

 

“Insufficient communication and punishments for violations that are not strict enough to be a deterrent are at the root of the accidents,” Thanh said.

“It’s time to deploy stricter punishments and increase public understanding about the issue,” he said.

The National Committee for Traffic Safety has asked its branches in localities to tighten inspections and crack down on violations.

Violations relating to the volume of goods, the number of passengers or the absence of safety equipment on vehicles will be punished strictly.

The committee will also speed up a campaign on developing a traffic culture for safe waterways.

In contrast to inland waterway traffic, roads and railways saw a drop of accident cases, fatalities and injuries in the first half of this year, largely due to social distancing measures reducing traffic.

Accordingly, as many as 3,775 road accidents were reported, killing 3,165 people and injuring 1,918 others. Compared with those of the same period of last year, the cases reduced by 523, the number of deaths reduced by 573 and the number of injured victims reduced by 371.

On railways, the number of accidents was 44, the fatalities 37 and the injuries nine in the last six months. Compared with the same period of last year, the number of accidents, fatalities and injuries reduced by 31, 16 and 21 respectively.  VNS

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Traffic accidents in HCM City drop during peak period

Traffic accidents in HCM City drop during peak period

HCM City saw a year-on-year reduction of 28 traffic road accidents, 30 deaths and six injuries during the peak traffic period from December 15 to January 30, according to the city’s Road and Railway Traffic Police Unit (PC08).

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The spread of coronavirus infections has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn" in the US state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned.

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

Gunmen attack the stock exchange in Karachi, with local media reporting a number of people killed or wounded.

COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

International experts and media have been trying to explain Vietnam’s extraordinary success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 