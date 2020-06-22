Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation

Two families in Vinh Phuc Province have asked for a compensation of nearly VND38bn (USD1.6m) from local authorities for having wrongfully sentenced three men to prisons 40 years ago.

Tran Trung Tham's wife and Tran Ngoc Chinh

On October 9 in 2019, Ngo Khuong Tien, deputy head of Vinh Phuc People's Procuracy, publicly apologised to Tran Ngoc Chinh, Tran Trung Tham and Khong Van De and their families.



In January 1980, Chu Van Quan, party secretary of Van Thang Village, was murdered. On March 3, 1980, Chinh was arrested and accused of organising the murder. His brother, Tran Trung Tham and a villager, Khong Van De, and Nguyen Dinh Ky were also arrested.



On October 10, 1982, Chinh and De's innocence was proven and they were gradually released later. Chinh's brother died after three months of the arrest. Only later in the investigation that it was concluded that only Nguyen Dinh Ky was involved in the murder. On June 15, 1983, he was given a life sentence. However, the authorities didn't apologise so Chinh and his family had to live with the accusations.



Tran Van Manh, Tran Trung Tham's son, said, "When my father died as a murderer were the worst days. We were spurned by other villagers. I'm really thankful for those who proved my father's innocence and brought justice."



According to Chinh, because of the approval from Vinh Phu People's Procuracy (Vinh Phu Province has now been separated into Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces), he was prosecuted for murder. Chinh demanded Vinh Phuc People's Procuracy compensate him VND12.8bn (USD552,000). Tran Trung Tham's family demanded VND25bn (USD1m) compensation.



Dong Thinh Commune People's Committee said that they had received requests to complete the procedures for compensation from Chinh and Tham's families. De's family is working with the communal authorities for their case.



Vinh Phuc People's Procuracy will announce whether they receive or reject the compensation demands by June 26. DTinews