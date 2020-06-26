Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract

 
 
28/06/2020    22:52 GMT+7

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

 as well as reprimand officials involved in the alleged price-gouging procurement.

The RT-PCR machine for which the Quang Nam Health Department organized a bidding session at VND7.23 billion – PHOTO: TPO

The provincial Inspectorate on June 24 announced its conclusion of an inspection of the purchase of the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine at VND7.23 billion, which was then revised down to VND4.85 billion by a supplier.

The prompt response of the province to purchase the RT-PCR machine to help fight against Covid-19 is the right move, in line with the directions of the prime minister and the Health Ministry.

It is lawful to organize a bidding session to buy the machine. The availability of the system has enabled thousands of tests to be conducted to serve the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment activities, helping the country curb the spread of the disease.

However, the inspectors discovered violations in the setting and appraising of the price of the bidding package at the provincial departments of Health and Finance, thus leading to the bidding being organized in violation of the prevailing regulations.

No financial damages were reported as the system was in the pilot operation stage, with the payment yet to be made, the inspectors noted.

Further, among the three price quotations presented by the three suppliers of the product, the inspectors found that two of them violated the 2013 Bidding Law.

Accordingly, the Inspectorate suggested that the bidding package be cancelled, asking the two departments to propose to the provincial government adjustments to the package price and address other problems.

In addition, the Inspectorate suggested that the provincial government reprimand the directors of the two departments, deputy heads of the Finance Departments, director of the Quang Nam Center for Disease Control and the other individuals concerned. SGT

 
 
 

.
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The infection is rampant in 16 states, some of which are now freezing their reopening plans.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year

Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Le Xuan Tien, Deputy Chief Inspector from the Hanoi Public Transport Department, talks on proposed sanctions for heavy and oversized trucks violating traffic laws in Hanoi's inner districts.

Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged Dong Nai Province to speed up the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport and create a “comprehensive plan” to develop smart urban areas around the proposed airport. 

