Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 15:04:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A

 
 
10/04/2020    13:52 GMT+7

An urgent announcement has been released by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), calling for blood donations for group O and A.

Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A

Police take part in a blood donation programme in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

The NIHBT on Monday said that it had nearly 8,000 units of blood, and faces a severe shortage of blood group O and A.

The above amount of blood would run out in about a week.

The NIHBT also said that it would temporarily stop receiving blood group B and AB.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left people hesitant to donate blood for the past two months. The NIHBT received only 16,000 units of blood in March, a sharp reduction compared with the amount of 32,000-36,000 units of blood which it had received in previous years.

Although the number of patients having treatment at the institute had fallen, thus demand also reduced, each day the NIHBT still needs about 700 units of blood to supply hospitals in 25 different provinces and cities.

Blood group O and A is in highest demand. However, of nearly 8,000 units of blood in the NIHBT’s store, only 1,000 units belong to blood group O and A, making up nearly 12 per cent of the total stored blood.

About 20 per cent of the whole population have blood group O and A, according to the NIHBT.

The NIHBT now has nearly 700 units of blood group AB, making up about eight per cent of the stored blood. About five per cent of the total population has such a blood group.

People wanting to donate blood can visit the NIHBT on Pham Van Bach Street in Cau Giay District in Hanoi from 8am-12pm and 1.30pm-5pm every day. They can also go to different blood donation spots including No 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen Street in Hoan Kiem District, No 132 Quan Nhan Street in Thanh Xuan District, No 10 Alley 122 Lang Street in Dong Da District and No 1 Alley 40 Ta Quang Buu Street in Hai Ba Trung District.

The addresses are available on the website nihbt.org.vn/Home/DiemHM.

HCM City faces shortage

Similarly, the blood bank at the Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital in HCM City is expected to run out of blood soon if the number of blood donors does not increase.

The hospital is calling for donors on its website. The blood bank provides blood to more than 120 health facilities in the city.

In previous years, March and April were the months when blood donation campaigns were held. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, these programmes have been postponed. 

Dr Phu Chi Dung, the hospital’s director, said that the amount of donated blood in March was 50 per cent of the total blood provided to hospitals in the city.

 

In the beginning of this month, the amount of donated blood was 10 per cent of the total provided blood, Dung said.

It is expected that stored blood will be at an alarmingly low level after April 14.  

Dr Tran Thi Nhu To, head of the city Humanitary Blood Donation Centre, said that the centre currently is receiving only 350 packages of blood each week, while 3,000-3,500 packages were donated each week in the past.

This month, only around 50 people have come to the centre to donate blood, To said.

Stored blood at the Centre for Blood Transfusion at Cho Ray Hospital in the city also faces a risk of running out. The centre provides blood for hospitals in the southeastern region.

The centre has about 3,200 units of blood left and continues to provide blood to hospitals in the region every day.

However, Dr Le Hoang Oanh, the centre’s head, said that the stored blood would run out by mid-month. Only a few people had come to the centre to donate blood.

Many people are reluctant to go to the centre because they fear they will contact COVID-19, according to Oanh.

The Blood Bank and the Centre for Blood Transfusion at Cho Ray Hospital have suggested that the Department of Health instruct health officials and families of patients to donate blood.

The department should urge hospitals to use blood for priority cases, including emergency aid, and for seniors and newborn patients, among others. 

On April 1, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of District 11 Hospital organised a programme to call on the hospital’s 110 health officials to donate blood.

Many individuals have also shared information about the need for blood for patients on their Facebook pages.

Huynh Hieu, a member of Red Journey Club, which calls on people to donate blood, shared information on his Facebook page about a child with congenital leukemia who needed blood for surgery.

To respond to his call, 10 volunteers donated blood at the Children’s Hospital 2 where the patient was being treated. — VNS

Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable

Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

On the world stage
On the world stage
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
Coronavirus in Suifenhe: Remote border town locks down as China opens up
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

As cases rise in Suifenhe - 1,000 miles from Beijing - people have been ordered to stay indoors.

Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
Coronavirus: Should the world worry about Singapore's virus surge?
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

With cases increasing in tightly-packed dormitories, experts say Singapore offers a salutary lesson.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
Parents fear long stay at home will cause adverse effects on students
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Parents fear that first graders may lose literacy skills and that students in higher grades may suffer from depression.

A man builds houses to help migrant workers
A man builds houses to help migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
Coronavirus: Christians face lockdown for Easter
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Europe's Easter celebrations are extraordinarily constrained by the pandemic.

Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday.

Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 9
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi's suburban village sterilised after COVID-19 cases reported

Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

Many international students have decided to stay in Vietnam during the Covid-19 outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 