Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 07:21:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths

15/10/2020    06:14 GMT+7

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

A child admitted to Son La General Hospital after being given a five-in-one vaccine.

 

Duong Thi Hong, head of the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office said they have received reports about the cases and asked provincial authorities to set up special committees to evaluate the cause of deaths.

An infant in Vinh Phuc died after being given a hepatitis B vaccine shot at Phuc Yen General Hospital on October 10, 12 other children were also given the vaccine but didn't have any problem. Initial investigation shows that the preservation and use of vaccine steps all followed protocols.

In Son La Province, a two-month-old child died after being given the ComBE Five vaccine. Two other children had an anaphylactic shock and two other children had a high fever. All four of the children have recovered.

Son La Department of Health said they had sealed all of the vaccines and sent samples to the National Institute of Hygiene And Epidemiology. Their health committee will hold a meeting to evaluate the cause of death on October 15.

After three months of carrying out the programme, 3,982 cases reported normal reactions such as swelling and painful redness at the injection spot while 18 cases in Hanoi, Son La, Nam Dinh, Danang and Ba Ria-Vung Tau showed severe complications. 13 out of 18 cases were given five-in-one vaccines. Three cases with anaphylactic shock are caused by unknown reasons.

The quality of vaccines and vaccination all met the requirements and followed the protocols. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.

Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A woman in HCM City has been feeding and looking after disabled and stray cats and dogs in the city for years.

VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases

Victims of human trafficking repatriated
Victims of human trafficking repatriated
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thao (not her real name) from the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a victim of human trafficking.

Vocational training graduates in high demand
Vocational training graduates in high demand
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Graduates of vocational schools have many job opportunities due to businesses' increasing demand for workers with practical skills.

Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology
Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The Minister of Public Security will decide the form and material for citizen chip-mounted identity cards. Under a request from the Prime Minister, the cards will use advanced technology to ensure security and safety.

Northeastern localities brace for impact of typhoon Nangka
Northeastern localities brace for impact of typhoon Nangka
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Typhoon Nangka has seen heavy rain and strong winds hit northern coastal localities such as Quang Ninh, and Hai Phong, in addition to other northeastern provinces, with Quang Ninh banning fishing vessels from going out to the sea.

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Shopping online has a high price-tag
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 