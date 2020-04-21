Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths

Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

The 40-year-old man is also facing extradition proceedings over the alleged manslaughter.

He was detained by Irish police on April 20 following the execution of a European arrest warrant, and charged with 39 counts of manslaughter as well as immigration offences.

Previously, driver Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at Central London Criminal Court on April 8.

On November 25, 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Another driver from North Ireland, Eamonn Harrison, 23, drove the container, which carried the victims, to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, where it was put on a ferry to England and picked up at the other end by Maurice Robinson on early morning of October 23. He was accused of manslaughter./.

