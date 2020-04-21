Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:33:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths

 
 
21/04/2020    23:27 GMT+7

Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

The 40-year-old man is also facing extradition proceedings over the alleged manslaughter.

He was detained by Irish police on April 20 following the execution of a European arrest warrant, and charged with 39 counts of manslaughter as well as immigration offences.

Previously, driver Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at Central London Criminal Court on April 8.

On November 25, 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

 

Another driver from North Ireland, Eamonn Harrison, 23, drove the container, which carried the victims, to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, where it was put on a ferry to England and picked up at the other end by Maurice Robinson on early morning of October 23. He was accused of manslaughter./.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

On Tuesday, Italy recorded a drop in the number of people currently infected for the second day in a row.

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 21
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dac Tuu, 76, of Nguyen Trai Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi, was very happy when his pension for April and May was brought to him at home.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.

Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 