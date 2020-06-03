Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
It is not time to give pay rise to public employees

 
 
05/06/2020    08:53 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

for all public employees and Government officials in 2020.

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, former Director of the Institute for Labour Science. Photo cand.com

How do respond to the Government’s decision to temporary delay pay-rises for all the Vietnamese public employees and Government officials?

A pay-rise is what all workers wish for, yet because of the COVID-19, the people who have been least impacted by the pandemic are those who work in the public administrative offices. For other working groups, they have been seriously impacted by the pandemic and they desperately need Government support, both in kind and in cash. The nature of the Government’s decision is to “delay” the pay-rise until the situation eases then “give back the debt” to the wage earners is, principally speaking, a decision I support.

Do you think the pay-rise delay will have a negative impact?

During the pandemic, many people have seen their income drop steeply. Some people have even lost their jobs. So the wage earners should share their difficulties. My understanding is that leaders from many big Vietnamese corporations have voluntarily reduced their monthly salary or even chosen not to receive it to help corporations to quickly resume.

In short, I don’t think salary is everything. It is not a magic wand. Winning social support is more important.

How do you respond to the suggestion that the Government should only give a pay-rise to low wage earners this year?

I think this is a good suggestion, yet we have to think about it carefully. The concept of a pay-rise doesn’t mean to increase the subsidy ratio. Wage increases should go hand-in-hand with the increase in labour productivity and the improvement of the working people’s living conditions.

 

Vietnam is successfully dealing with coronavirus. That’s why the Vietnamese economy will recover much faster than in other countries. So we should delay the pay-rise a little bit and not change the protocol for all wage earners.

We should also calculate carefully the amount of wage increase for different groups of people. The Ministry of Home Affairs should develop a plan for each group.

Do you think that the delay in the basic salary increase will impact the country’s salary reform plan?

All salary reforms take place in a normal context of the society. However, when there are some serious issues, the authorities must focus on solving the problems first. Salary rises must help develop the national economy, increase the market price, and increase social welfare.

If we talk about economic development, obviously our Vietnamese economy is now in the status of negativity or is developing very slowly.

If we talk about the price index, in reality the consumer price index in Vietnam has not been changed much and regarding the issue of social welfare, we have done quite well in this domain.

The Government should follow the pay-rise scheme which has been approved by the National Assembly. I’m confident that Vietnam’s economy will recover quickly when the pandemic is over. Right now what the Government should do is to give priority to the areas of business and production. When things return to normal, we’ll then speed up the process of our salary reform. VNS

Civil servants, public employees and members of the armed forces are set for a new basic salary, with the highest increase in the past eight years.

The basis salary is the reference for calculating salaries of state employees by multiplying it with their corresponding coefficient.

 
 

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many owners of bars and karaoke parlors have struggled with financial problems during the period of the closure, some even went bankrupt.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

It comes after Beijing refused requests by US airlines to resume flights to China.

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is disrupting immunisation campaigns and could cause many preventable deaths, experts warn.

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Kindergarten and primary students nationwide resumed their studies in the middle of last month after the longest Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday ever due to social distancing, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Young doctors who volunteer to work at district-level health facilities in provinces across the country have made significant changes to the public health care sector.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin now faces second-degree murder, while three others face abetting charges.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Italy ends travel restrictions almost three months after lockdown measures began.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Phong, 20, of Ngoc Hoa Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, was recently arrested due to circulating counterfeit money.

SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

By offering free haircuts to poor people, orphans and disabled children, Dang Thi Phuong and her employees give and receive plenty of smiles.

