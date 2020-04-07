Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 02:20:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive

 
 
09/04/2020    01:15 GMT+7

The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.

Two van drivers escaped serious injury when a bridge over a river in northern Italy collapsed on Wednesday.

The provincial road would normally have been busy but there was little traffic when the bridge fell, because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Images from the scene show a red courier vehicle apparently still upright on the collapsed road.

The driver was hit by falling masonry and airlifted to hospital, but his injuries were described as minor.

The driver of a second van was able to clamber out of his vehicle unscathed but suffering from shock, reports said. Firefighters were checking the river in case anyone else was involved.

The condition of Italy's road bridges has come under close scrutiny ever since 43 people died in the collapse of the giant Morandi bridge in Genoa in August 2018.

Cars fell 45m (148ft) as a 200m stretch of the structure serving the busy A10 motorway collapsed. Decaying steel rods suspending the bridge were blamed for the disaster. The bridge was operated by Autostrade per l'Italia, a subsidiary of the Atlantia company.

 

This latest bridge collapse took place 100km further east. The bridge links the regions of Liguria and Tuscany. Italian officials said the structure over the River Magra was some 400m in length and around 7-8m in height.

Residents in Caprigliola, the closest town to the bridge, said they heard a loud bang at around 10:20 local time (08:20 GMT) on Wednesday morning, followed by the sound of tumbling masonry.

It soon emerged that motorists had reported a crack in the bridge after a period of bad weather last November.

The bridge was repaired and then inspected by technicians before being given the all clear. It had previously been run by the local authority in Massa Carrara, the province on the Tuscany side, but then placed under the control of Anas, a firm run by state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato.

"It's a sheer stroke of luck that a collapse hasn't turned into a tragedy - because of a lack of traffic caused by the coronavirus emergency," said Michele de Pascale, head of the Italian provinces union UPI.

He warned that Italy's provinces had been saying for some time that the country's infrastructure was crying out for urgent maintenance.

A local mayor, Roberto Valettini, said he had sent three letters to the bridge operator warning about the bridge. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  07/04/2020 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 