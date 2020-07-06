Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/07/2020 11:30:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship

06/07/2020    11:21 GMT+7

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship

The decision to allow the group to disembark follows a week of tension on board the ship

Italy has given permission for 180 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean to disembark from a charity-run ship.

The decision comes after a stand-off that lasted more than a week.

The Ocean Viking, operated by rescue group SOS Méditerranée, declared a state of emergency on Friday, citing fears for the safety of both migrants and crew.

The migrants are set to be transferred to a government vessel in Sicily on Monday and will quarantine for 14 days.

Medics have already tested those on the Ocean Viking for Covid-19. Results are expected on Monday.

The migrants are from a range of countries including Pakistan, Eritrea and Nigeria. They had fled the coast of Libya when they were rescued in four separate groups between 25 and 30 June.

They include 25 minors, most of whom are unaccompanied by adults and two women, including one who is pregnant.

The ship had been awaiting permission to allow the passengers off the vessel in either Italy or Malta.

 

As time went on, those on board had become desperate to reach land - while others, unable to contact friends and family to let them know they were safe, had become distraught, AFP news agency reports.

A doctor for SOS Méditerranée said he had noted "enormous psychological discomfort on the ship", where the situation was "almost out of control, for guests and crew".

One crew member said there had been a series of fights and threats of suicide.

An Italian interior ministry source told AFP that a medical team had been sent to the ship ahead of disembarkation.

"We're very happy! We've come a long way, Libya was like hell and now at least we can see the end. I need to tell my family that I'm still alive," said one passenger, 27-year-old Rabiul from Bangladesh.

SOS Méditerranée wrote on Twitter that the "unnecessary delay of this disembarkation has put lives at risk".

More than 110,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year. More than 1,200 died during the attempt, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

It is thought that warmer weather during summer could lead to an increase in the number of attempts. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days
Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded no new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, staying clear of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the community for 81 days in a row, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two fishermen in the southern central province of Binh Dinh have been fined a total VND1.8 billion (USD78,260) for illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

In a typical Dao Do (Red Dao) family, daughters are named May. 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.

Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.

Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 