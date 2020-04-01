Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the initial schedule, 64 Vietnamese practitioners will be sent to Japan in early April and they will firstly join a Japanese language course. However, it has now become unclear when they can go to Japan as the country has tightened border control and the grant of visa to foreigners due to virus concern.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it takes about two weeks for Vietnamese to get a visa to Japan, but the tracing of the travel history of the applicant would prolong the process.

In addition, Japan has suspended the validity of existing visas as from 0:00 on March 28 to the end of this month, it said./.VNA

Vietnamese becomes third largest foreign community in Japan The number of Vietnamese people residing in Japan reached almost 412,000, making them the third largest foreign community in the East Asian country, just behind China and the Republic of Korea (RoK).