Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 14:10:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam

31/10/2020    13:01 GMT+7

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

People wear face masks to prevent coronavirus in Asakusa, Tokyo (Source: VNA)

 

Australia, Brunei, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam will also be taken off the entry ban list, as all of them have largely brought the pandemic under control, the officials said.

Japan, however, continues to suspend visa waiver agreements with other countries and limit the issuance of new visas, meaning in most cases tourists will still not be able to visit.

The decision, made at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response task force presided over by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, was announced after the Foreign Ministry earlier in the day lowered its travel advisories for the countries and regions from Level 3 to Level 2.

Suga said Japan will ease its requirement for Japanese nationals and foreign residents returning from overseas to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, also from Nov 1, a move aimed at facilitating business trips.

To be eligible for the exemption, returning travelers will need to limit their overseas trips to within seven days, and for the first 14 days upon their return refrain from using public transportation and save their smartphone GPS data to aid in contact tracing, as well as submit an itinerary detailing their plans during that time.

It is the first time Japan has lifted its entry ban on any country or region since it began putting parts of China including Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, on the list in early February.

Meanwhile, Myanmar and Jordan will be added to the list, bringing the total number of countries and regions covered by the entry ban to 152. Foreigners without residential status who have recently been to any of these places will in principle be turned away, with some exceptions for humanitarian reasons.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced the lowering of the travel advisories in a press conference on Friday, requesting citizens avoid nonessential trips to these areas, whereas the ministry had previously warned against all travel there.

Separately, Motegi said Japan has lifted another set of travel advisories it had issued for all countries and regions in March in response to the pandemic.

Such advisories were issued uniformly to alert travelers of possible risks of becoming stranded on foreign soil due to tightened border controls and the imposition of lockdowns.

"We will lift the travel alerts for all regions as regular international flights have started to resume," Motegi said.

"But the alerts remain in place for Syria, Iraq and other regions where security situations require caution."

Japan has been gradually rolling back its border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as part of efforts to revive its economy.

Motegi said Japan and Vietnam have also agreed to restart reciprocal business travel from Sunday.

With the measure, travelers will no longer need to observe a 14-day quarantine upon arrival if they test negative for the coronavirus and turn in itineraries among other preventive measures.

Vietnam became the third country with which Japan has resumed travel for people on short-term business trips following Singapore and South Korea. japantoday.com

 
 

Other News

.
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/10/2020 

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Stiffer fines for mask violators
Stiffer fines for mask violators
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government is planning to fine people who don’t wear masks in public places up to VND3,000,000 (US$130).

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

A fun vision of learning what you please
A fun vision of learning what you please
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quang Tung and Luu Phuong Thao are two young and aspiring educators hoping to change conventional learning and teaching.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 