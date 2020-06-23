Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/06/2020    16:14 GMT+7

The first Japanese language studies and culture research faculty in the central and Central Highlands region has been set up at the Da Nang-based Dong A College, providing human resource education and co-operation between Vietnam and Japan.

Head of Japanese language studies and culture research faculty Ngo Quang Vinh (left) receives the establishment decision from Dong A College in Da Nang City. — VNS Photo Phuong Chi

Dr. Ngo Quang Vinh, vice rector of the college and head of the faculty, said the establishment of the faculty would improve conditions for young students in the region to test their skills and language before working in Japan.

He said it would supply manpower for Japanese businesses in Vietnam expanding production in the near future.

At least 2,000 students at the college have been studying Japanese at the college.

Japanese businesses investing in Vietnam and partners provided 10 scholarships worth VND800 million (US$34,700) for the best students studying in Japan in 2020.  

Japanese partners have provided an annual VND12 billion ($521,000) scholarships for students at the college since 2019.

At least six cities in Japan and 72 businesses inked agreements on recruitment of students from the college and the region working and studying in Japan, creating 6,000 jobs each year.

 

Last week, the college signed a strategic co-operation agreement on human resources training in information technology with FPT Software Da Nang Company.

Representative of the Japan External Trade Orgnisation Hanoi Office (JETRO Hanoi), Yohei Arai, said 70 per cent of Japanese enterprises who had invested in Vietnam planned to expand their production.

He said Da Nang would be a potential destination for IT and industrial production for Japanese companies in the coming years.

The college and Japanese partners last week also agreed to set up the first Japanese language testing system (J-TEST) and a foreign language examination centre to organise Japanese language examinations for the region.

Dong A College is the only education centre in central Vietnam providing human resources for the Japanese labour market.  VNS

