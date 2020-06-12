Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/06/2020 17:39:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus

 
 
12/06/2020    16:29 GMT+7

The quick establishment of a testing system and thorough quarantine measures are the main factors behind Vietnam’s success in containing COVID-19 community infections, 

a Japanese professor was quoted as saying by the Japanese TV channel NHK in a story published on June 11.

Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus hinh anh 1

A medic checks temperature of people quarantined at a state-designated facility in Vietnam. 

The story was reported by NHK Hanoi Bureau Chief Michishita Wataru, revealing secrets behind Vietnam’s impressive handling of the coronavirus since the early stage.

"Vietnam has no special test kits or drugs to treat the disease,” says Hasebe Futoshi, a professor at Nagasaki University's Institute of Tropical Medicine Vietnam Research Station who has been conducting research on infectious diseases together with an institute in Hanoi for many years.

“But the government decided to do what it had to do at an early stage and put that plan straight into practice."

The country's political system also plays a part, as it enables the authorities to impose restrictions on people with a degree of coercion, Hasebe said, adding that the fact that people mostly complied was another significant factor.

Early and robust action was taken by Vietnam to halt the spread of the virus, NHK reported.

The Vietnamese government said early on that it would put people ahead of the economy and implemented a series of strict preventive measures, it said.

 

Immediately after the first case was confirmed in the country in late January, authorities introduced quarantine for infected people and anyone they had been in contact with. And from the beginning of April, the government restricted nonessential outings and suspended the operation of stores other than supermarkets and pharmacies.

A survey by major British research firm YouGov shows that more than 90 percent of Vietnamese say the government is well handling the pandemic.

In interviews with NHK and other international media, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the tough measures implemented by his government are paying off.

"We don't ignore people's lives by thinking only about the economy,” he was quoted as saying. PM Phuc said as this is a very dangerous virus and no vaccine has been developed, strict measures are important.

“Our success in quickly bringing the pandemic under control will help draw investors and tourists back to Vietnam."

As the coronavirus is taking heavy toll on the Vietnamese economy, the leader has vowed to support business operators by reducing taxes and offering other incentives, NHK reported./.VNA

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had large-scale effects on all aspects of life. From trade flows to tourism, the spread of the disease has highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a globalised and interconnected world. 

 
 

Other News

.
Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Four Commune People’s Committee members have been reprimanded for attending a party in the middle of social distancing.  

Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Even as the Government has been calling on the private sector to invest in infrastructure projects due to the limited state budget, the sector has been staying clear of waterway and anti-flooding projects.

Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Thousands of high school English teachers in Hanoi are concerned about a new announcement by the municipal Department of Education and Training (DoET) stating they would be tested.

Law expected to better protect Vietnamese guest workers
Law expected to better protect Vietnamese guest workers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Clear and detailed regulations are needed to strictly punish those who abuse labour export policies to make illegal profits, National Assembly deputies said on Wednesday morning

Kind-hearted monk contributes to Khmer community
Kind-hearted monk contributes to Khmer community
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Monk Ha Van Phung, the abbot of Khmer Xa Xiem Cu Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, always wanted to do something to help people in his hometown.

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety
Pigs smuggling threatens food safety
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

With pork prices rising relentlessly, pigs are being smuggled over the border from neighbouring countries into Vietnam.

Annual event honors 100 outstanding blood donors
Annual event honors 100 outstanding blood donors
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Tran Nam Quan, a 62-year-old man in Giong Rieng District of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta’s Kien Giang Province, has donated blood more than 70 times. However, for him, each blood donation always has its own beautiful memory.

High-tech police work to prevent cyber crimes
High-tech police work to prevent cyber crimes
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

They may look like video game addicts, staring at their phones and laptops constantly, but these police officers aren't playing around.

Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas
Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A teenager in the central province of Quang Ngai has just been invited by 21 universities in the US, the UK, Canada and Singapore.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education
University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Professor Le Vinh Danh, president of Ton Duc Thang University, talks about upcoming changes in PhD education in Vietnam.

Disabled boy pursues passion to study
Disabled boy pursues passion to study
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A 2nd grader in Nha Trang City has made great efforts in handwriting despite having just three fingers on his left hand.

Sign of the times
Sign of the times
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Residents of Lane 38 Phuong Mai, Dong Da District, Hanoi in late May discovered that a sign that banned parking at the lane's gate had been replaced with a parking-allowed sign.

Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency
Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has asked local teachers to study and arrange time to take IELTS tests.

HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged the Ministry of Transport to speed up construction of ring roads No. 3 and 4.

Vietnamese students change study-abroad plans because of Covid-19
Vietnamese students change study-abroad plans because of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Students planning to study abroad this year may have to postpone or delay the plans because of the epidemic. Large universities have also adjusted their enrollment schedules.

Tropical depression likely to develop into typhoon upon entering East Sea
Tropical depression likely to develop into typhoon upon entering East Sea
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

A tropical low pressure currently located off the coast of the Philippines is forecast to move into the East Sea over the next two to three days before strengthening into a typhoon.

William Callaghan: Boy with autism found after Australian mountain ordeal
William Callaghan: Boy with autism found after Australian mountain ordeal
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

An Australian boy who was missing for two nights on a mountainside in near-freezing conditions has been found safe and well, police say.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 11
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

British COVID-19 patient comes off antibiotic treatment

Nghe An: Playing hero, 11th grader leaves five-year-old boy to die
Nghe An: Playing hero, 11th grader leaves five-year-old boy to die
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

A five-year-old – named as H. T. V. D. – was found dead with his wrists tied late Tuesday in central Nghe An Province’s Quynh Luu District.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 