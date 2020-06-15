Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

All non-essential businesses, including karaoke bars, have been granted permission to open again after being suspended for a long period to curb the spread of the COVID-19 among the community.

Signs to recruit new staff can be seen at the entrance of plenty of establishments in the post-COVID-19 period.

Even during peak times such as the weekend a number of entertainment services are still failing to attract customers.

To see customer numbers rise again may take a long time.

The majority of karaoke bars on Bui Thi Xuan, Tran Khat Chan, and Kim Nguu streets are left deserted for the whole day.

Due to new health measures, all microphones are carefully disinfected, whilst each karaoke room has been equipped with bottles of hand sanitizer.

Customers occupy only a few rooms.

Even as night falls there remains no customers.

According to many karaoke owners, the long hiatus, the high-rental fees, expenses, combined with the lack of customers, may result in bankruptcy in the near future.

VOV