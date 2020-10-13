Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Nguyen Quoc Tram (C), director of the Foreign Affairs Department of Khanh Hoa Province, and the provincial chairman Nguyen Quoc Thang (R) visited the United States in June 2015 – PHOTO: KHANH HOA’S PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT PORTAL

The provincial People’s Court on October 14 began a hearing for Tram, former head of the department, and Nguyen Thuy Phuong Thao, former accountant of the department. The two accused were indicted for abusing their position and power while performing their official duties. Tram was also charged with falsifying documents, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.

According to the indictment, in late 2015, as head of the provincial Foreign Affairs Department, Tram directed his subordinates to falsify documents and payslips for Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao, a 41-year-old resident of the province’s Nha Trang City, aimed at appointing her as deputy chief of the department’s office.

Tram then asked his employees to issue the fake diplomatic note and invitation letter. With the fake documents and position, Thao managed to travel to the U.S.

Tram was prosecuted and detained by the provincial police from June 13, 2019, to January 6 this year. Later he was put under house arrest.

The hearing was then postponed due to the absence of some important witnesses. SGT