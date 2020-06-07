Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 15:34:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

KKK 'leader' charged for attack on Black Lives Matter protesters

 
 
09/06/2020    15:27 GMT+7

A hate crime investigation is underway after a Virginia man allegedly drove his car into protesters.

A self-described Ku Klux Klan leader has been arrested for allegedly driving his car into a group of Black Lives Matters protesters gathered on Sunday in the US state of Virginia.

Prosecutors say that Harry Rogers, 36, drove "recklessly" towards a protest in Henrico County, and "revved the engine" before driving into protesters.

Mr Rogers appeared in Henrico court on the outskirts of Richmond on Monday, facing charges of assault and battery.

A hate crime investigation is underway.

One protester was injured and treated at the scene, authorities said, but was not seriously hurt. 

In a separate incident on Sunday night, a man drove at a crowd of protesters in Seattle, and brandished a gun at them. The suspect is now in custody, while a 27-year-old man who was shot at the scene was taken to hospital, local authorities said.

Anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd are entering their third week. Mr Floyd died while being restrained by a Minnesota police officer last month. Large rallies and protests have been held in several US cities, including Richmond, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Though some protests have involved rioting or looting, and violent clashes between participants and police, an overwhelming majority have been peaceful.

 

"An attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Henrico Country Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

Mr Rogers told officers he was president of the Virginia KKK, the highest-ranking member of the white supremacist group not in prison, US media report.

"The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology," Ms Taylor said. "This egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch."

Mr Rogers is expected back in court in August.

Virginia has long been a locus for racial tensions in the US.

Heated debate around Confederate symbols in the state, and the statue of Confederate general Robert Lee sparked the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, about 80 miles from Henrico.

At that rally, a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman. He was found guilty of murder.

Mr Rogers was also pictured at that white nationalist rally, according to the Guardian.

Last week, amid Black Lives Matters protests over the killing of Mr Floyd, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that a statue of Lee would be removed from the state capital and "immediately" put into storage. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
Farmers in "occupation groups" improve incomes
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A "farmer occupation group model" in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has helped farmers improve income and develop sustainable agricultural production.

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 8
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  08/06/2020 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 