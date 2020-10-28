Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

According to the plan, civil servants, public employees and employees of administrative and non-business agencies, political organizations, socio-political organizations, will have seven days off for the Lunar New Year holiday, from February 10 to 16, 2021.

For the National Day holiday (September 2), civil servants and public employees will have 4 days off from September 2 through 5.

In HCM City, the local government has approved that schoolers of kindergarten, elementary schools, middle and high schools and vocational schools throughout the city will have a 9-day lunar New Year break.

Schools that currently adapt a five-day-a-week schedule will be enjoying the holiday for 11 days, from February 6- February 10 (on the 25th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Thu Hang