09/11/2020 14:27:08 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Labour ministry proposed delaying raise in minimum wage til Q3 2021

07/11/2020    05:36 GMT+7

The labour ministry has proposed the Government delay increasing minimum wage next year due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at South Korean-invested Daeil Tech company in Que Vo industrial park, Bac Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thuong

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, representing the National Wage Council – a panel of 15 members split evenly between the labour ministry who represents the State, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) that represents the employers, and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour representing the employees – has reported the proposal to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The ministry was tasked with raising monthly and hourly minimum wage rate for contracted workers to come into effect in 2021 – but this was when the coronavirus pandemic has not made much impact globally and socio-economic performance was still strong.

However with the economic toll from the pandemic becoming more evident for both workers and businesses alike coupled with an uncertain future outlook, an increase is infeasible.

The wage council has met twice to discuss the matter and has agreed to keep the 2020 rate.

 

Minimum monthly wages in the four regions will be kept the same as 2020 – VND4.42 million (US$190.4) for workers in Region 1 comprising most districts of major urban centres Hanoi, Hai Phong or HCM City; VND3.92 million ($169) for workers in Region 2, covering areas like Da Nang, Can Tho, or Ben Tre.

In Region 3, covering areas such as Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces, the rate is set at VND3.43 million ($148) a month, while employees in the remaining parts of the country receive a minimum wage of VND3.07 million ($133).

The labour ministry said it agreed with the proposal from the council, and expected further discussions on increasing the wage in the third quarter of 2021.

In another related development, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour asked the trade unions to closely grasp the situation of struggling enterprises, or enterprises that go broke, ones with fleeing owners or owners who have failed to pay the workers their salary and bonus before the coming Tet (traditional Lunar New Year) holiday which falls in February.  VNS

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

 
 

Students to learn robotic programming in primary school
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and robotic programming training have been proposed for curricula from the primary to high education level.

The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

The first session of the National Assembly's discussion on the socio-economic situation that was broadcast live yesterday attracted the attention of voters and people nationwide.

Small hydropower plants should not be blamed for floods: industry minister
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

Since 2016, all small hydropower plant projects related to natural forest land have not been considered for approval, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said at a Government cabinet meeting this week

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

It has been tough for micro and small-sized businesses to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and Truong Foods, a fermented pork company owned by a young female entrepreneur in Hanoi, is no exception. 

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 6 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman

Storm Atsani heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Storm Atsani, which has developed offshore of the Philippines, is moving towards the East Sea.

Two US fugitives extradited to the US
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

US and Vietnamese law enforcement authorities have coordinated in arresting and extraditing two US fugitives located in Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.

High school uses 3D technology to teach maths
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Le Quy Don High School in HCM City on Tuesday began using 3D technology to teach mathematics for 11th grade classes.

Vietnamese men in cities more open to sharing housework with women: report
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Younger men in urban areas tend to be more open to negotiating the sharing of housework, to their spouses working outside the home and to making shared large purchase decisions with their partners,

Minister appears before NA to explain new textbooks for first graders
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has examined and approved 46 textbooks of five sets of textbooks belonging to three publishing houses.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects

Thanks to Facebook, 80-year-old woman finds her daughter after 26 years
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Mrs. Truong Thi Truc, 80, from the central province of Thanh Hoa, has found her 49-year-old daughter after being missing for 26 years, thanks to information shared on Facebook.

Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Robberies have become more frequent in the suburbs of HCM City in recent months, worrying local residents.

VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, spoke about results achieved in the country's gender equality work as well as ways to improve.

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Passenger fined US$86 for burning tissue paper on flight

Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the remaining 12 missing victims of a landslide which hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on the evening of October 12 in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Goni is dangerous both on the mainland and at sea, with vessels operating in the affected zones bearing high risks from gusts, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

After 4 months of studying carefully, Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung and his colleagues arrived at conclusion that patient Le Van Men, 35, hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang, has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

