Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 01:38:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts

 
 
01/04/2020    01:36 GMT+7

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts hinh anh 1

At Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: vietnambiz.vn)

According to a report it sent to the Prime Minister on March 30, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) said more than 68,500 foreign nationals are licenced to work in Vietnam, mostly from the Republic of Korea (23,581) and China (15,310).

Most of them, mainly professionals or highly skilled workers at enterprises, have not been able to return to Vietnam after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays in late January due to movement restrictions due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, which has caused a great deal of difficulties for those businesses, the ministry said.

They were told to find replacements for them, but most said it takes a long time to find people for such positions since it requires outstanding professional qualifications, management experience and foreign language skills and not many Vietnamese can meet those requirements right away, it said.

If the shortage of highly skilled workers continues, it would greatly affect the operations of the companies and affect the progress of many key national projects, the MoLISA warned.

 

Local administrations and foreign diplomatic missions have asked to prioritise entry for 8,459 foreign workers, mostly from China and the Republic of Korea, according to the ministry.

They include some 2,000 employees of national key projects that use new technologies, including the China-funded Cat Linh–Ha Dong urban rail project in Hanoi, which requires around 100 Chinese experts or the Vinh Tan 1 Thermal Power Plant project, with 76 Chinese experts needed; LG Display plant in Hai Phong (200 Korean engineers); Samsung Display Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Bac Ninh (700); Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd. and its partner company in Tai Nguyen (150); and Texhong Co., Ltd. (77).

The proposal comes amid a range of stringent social distancing measures ordered country-wide by the Government from April 1 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shown no signs of stopping./.

HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areas

HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areas

HCM City has announced that it will temporarily suspend the granting of new work permits to foreign workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories.

Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis

Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis

Because of the epidemic, many international examinations have been postponed, and all foreign language centers have closed.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Up to 62 percent of respondents in Vietnam say that their government is doing “right amount” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the biggest public survey on COVID-19 conducted by the Berlin-based Dalia Research.

Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths on March 31.

Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  16 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Farewell moments with virus patients
Farewell moments with virus patients
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 