24/04/2020 16:19:47 (GMT +7)
Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult

 
 
24/04/2020    15:06 GMT+7

Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.

 Taking students' body temperature at school

Students in ninth and 12th grades in several provinces such as Hai Duong, Gia Lai and Yen Bai provinces have already returned to school to prepare for their coming exams after a long break at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

On April 23, nearly 33,500 students in Gia Lai returned to school. They had their body temperature taken and wore face masks in class. The classrooms were rearranged to ensure that each student is two metres apart and each classroom has no more than 20 students following requirements from the Ministry of Education and Training.

Over 280,000 students in Thanh Hoa Province also returned to school on April 23. Many schools said they have to divide the number of students in each class in half to realise the social distancing requirement but they don't have enough classroom for everyone.

In Hai Phong Province, over 24,000 in ninth grade and 21,000 students in 12th grade came back to school on the same day. Teachers and students all said they were glad to be able to go back to school. At Le Hong Phong High School, the teachers and school employees arrived at 6 am to prepare for the day. But they also faced the same challenges about social distancing.

Nguyen Thi Huong, a teacher at Ngo Quyen Secondary School, said they had to divide the number of student in each class in half. Each half will take turns to go to school and the other half will study online at home.

"This is a temporary solution. We are really worried when more students in grade 6, 7 and 8 return. We don't have enough room for everyone and teachers will have to work twice as hard," she said.

 

Laodong/Dtinews

Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4

Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

 
 

