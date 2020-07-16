Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded.

188ha will be cleared to expand the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway.

Nearly 188ha of land will be cleared by August 15 as the highway's speed limit is set to be raised from 100km per hour to 120km.

Quang Ninh Province People’s Committee plans to allocate funds from the local budget to improve the 16km part of Van Don-Tien Yen while another part of Tien Yen-Mong Cai, spanning 63.26km, will be expanded under the form of public-private-partnership with Van Don Investment and Infrastructure Development Company the investor.

The project is expected to be completed by 2021.

The Van Don-Mong Cai Highway is included in the expressway system connecting Hanoi and Quang Ninh, spanning 80.2km across Quang Ninh Province’s districts of Van Don, Tien Yen, Dam Ha and Hai Ha and Mong Cai City.

The system’s total investment is more than VND11.1 trillion (US$478.8 million). VNS

