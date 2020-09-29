Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 09:24:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official

01/10/2020    08:15 GMT+7

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung speaks about the 1,800ha of land that will be made available for the construction of Long Thanh Airport in October

Workers cut down rubber trees in a plantation located within an area marked for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai. 

What are Dong Nai authorities doing to ensure land clearance for the first phase of construction for Long Thanh Airport is completed by October?

Right now we are in the process of settling land clearance and compensation for households having to relocate for Long Thanh Airport. We’re confident that more than 1,800ha of clean land will be ready for the first phase of the airport's construction by late October as we promised to the Government.

The most challenging task for us right now is finding places to live for the people who have had their land claimed for the construction of the airport because the number is quite a lot. Dong Nai is making advance payments and urging the households to find places to temporarily move to, to make room for the project. In the days ahead, we planned to hold a random number picking for these households to decide the locations for their new homes in the Loc An-Bình Son resettlement area. According to our plan, by late October, 1,800ha of clean land for the construction of the Long Thanh Airport will be available for the project.

Of the 1,800ha that Dong Nai authorities will have to hand over for the airport authority in October, more than 630ha belong to local households. Long Thanh District People’s Committee has already paid more than VNĐ900 billion ($38 million) in compensation to 456 households who have had their land revoked for the construction of the airport.

There is a big rubber plantation on that land. How will that be dealt with?

A plan for clearing the rubber plantation has already been decided. However, the current pandemic has delayed the progress of cutting down of the trees, due to lower number of exports resulting in less demands. Still, we believe that by late October we’ll have cleared the land for the Long Thanh Airport project, because after all, the cutting down of the trees is easier than calculating compensation lands for hundreds of households.

How about the settlement of the remaining 3,000ha for the airport?

 

According to the plan, compensation for the remaining 3,000ha will be completed by late November. In other words, within December this year, the entire 5,000ha will be available for the construction of the airport.

In the meantime, we’ve focused our investment on the construction of the Loc An-Bình Son resettlement area for people who have been relocated to make way for the airport.

Does this mean that Dong Nai authorities will complete their compensation plans for families affected by the construction of Long Thanh Airport by late 2020?

Yes! Compensation will be completed by late 2020. We hope that compensation matters will be completed within this year and next year, we will need to worry about clearing the ground to make way for construction.

We’re well aware that if compensation is delayed to next year, we will need to deal with changes to land prices set in 2021 as well, which will likely result in disputes and complaints given there are two compensation schemes applied for different households within a single project. — VNS

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport

A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s health care sector is stepping up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service quality.

Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Key traffic works are a lever to help Quang Ninh's economy have a leapfrog development in the past 5 years.

Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases
Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has no COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,094, the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 30 morning.

Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A grand ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi will be held at Ly Thai To Garden in the heart of Hanoi on the evening of October 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education
Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to increase expenditures on tertiary education in the context of the 4.0 industry revolution, experts say.

French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) Nguyen Van Rinh has sent a letter expressing support for Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga 

Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goal related to food loss and waste.

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

HCM City plans to complete a number of major transport projects by 2025 that are expected to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways and improve connections to neighbouring provinces.

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.

Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Project to recover historic To Lich River
Project to recover historic To Lich River
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

A company has proposed building a history and culture complex near part of the To Lich River by 2026.

Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

When Nguyen Van Huynh returned to HCM City five years ago after living for 20 years in Eastern Europe, he and his wife decided to build a house in the city.

Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The burning of straw, plant byproducts and other waste on fields near airports produces smoke that affects visibility for pilots and poses a high risk to flight safety, said an official from Northern Airports Authority..

Unique wedding photos cause a stir
Unique wedding photos cause a stir
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 