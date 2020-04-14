Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 15:13:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers

 
 
15/04/2020    15:10 GMT+7

Landlords in many localities have reduced or exempted rent for tenants who have lost jobs or have suffered financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
A landlord in HCM City hands out gifts to tenants. — VNA/VNS Photo

About 70 landlords in Binh Phuoc Province’s Dong Xoai Town have agreed to reduce rent by 20-60 per cent to help tenants.

Pham Van Thao, a landlord who owns 53 rooms in Dong Xoai Town, said he has offered a reduction of VND200,000 (US$8.5) a room. The rent is normally VND700,000 ($30) a room.

Most of the tenants are lottery ticket sellers and low-income employees who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Thao said.

It is tough for them to meet basic needs when they have no income, he added.

Thao promised to reduce the rent even more in coming months if the tenants remain unemployed due to the pandemic.

Many landlords in Chon Thanh, Dong Phu and Bu Dang districts have agreed to cut rent to help disadvantaged tenants following encouragement from the provincial Fatherland Front Committee.

The Tra Vinh Province Labour Federation has encouraged many landlords to exempt or reduce rent for their tenants.

Nguyen Thi Vay, chairwoman of the province's Labour Federation, said tenants in 250 rooms would receive rental exemption or reduction. 

Le Thi Huynh Nga, owner of 100 rooms with more than 200 tenants in the province, said most of the tenants are workers who became unemployed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She said she would not collect rent until they can return to their jobs.

 

Nguyen Ngoc Huong, a worker at Long Duc Industrial Park in the province, said she had lower income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in financial difficulties.

“The landlord agreed to take no rent. It is really meaningful action in this tough time,” she said.

Ho Xuan Lam, deputy chairman of the HCM City Labour Federation, said the federation has implemented various activities to help workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

District-level labour federations have worked with nearly 100 landlords who have been willing to reduce rental fees on 1,500 rooms by between VND100,000 and VND1 million (between $4 and $42).

A total of 4,680 workers facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak have received financial aid of VND1 million ($42) a person and gifts worth VND200,000 ($8.5) a person.

The federation in collaboration with the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products have handed out 1,000 free meals and gifts to workers who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Affected workers are eligible to take out low-interest loans from the Capital Aid Fund for Employment of the Poor (CEP) to maintain their livelihood, Lam said.  VNS

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.

Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Worrying cases of domestic abuse have emerged across Europe after weeks of confinement.

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have asked pharmacies to report individuals purchasing medicines for symptoms of the common cold symptoms, such as a cough and fever.

Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 late April 14, taking the total tally to 266 as of 18:00.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 14
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

 Facebook joins hands in fight against COVID-19

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Small shops are allowed to open up in Austria, but the worst-hit areas of Italy are holding back.

Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Another 22 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign patients and 17 Vietnamese patients, have recovered and been discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Cu Chi field hospital in HCM City, on Tuesday.

Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Aid agencies warn social distancing is impossible in the wake of natural disaster like Cyclone Harold.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 