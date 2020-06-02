Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/06/2020 13:10:01 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month

 
 
02/06/2020    13:00 GMT+7

District authorities in HCM City have been urged to complete land acquisition, compensation payment and resettlement by the end of June for the metro line No 2 between District 1 and District 12.

The proposed route map and stations of HCM City’s Metro Line No 2. Photo courtesy of the HCM City Management Authority of Urban Railways

Bui Xuan Cuong, head of the city Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), said: “Districts must ensure land is handed over by June so that construction can begin next year.

“District 12 has paid compensation to all affected households and handed over 100 per cent of the lands needed for the project.”

Other districts like 1, 2, 3, 10, and Tan Binh, and Tan Phu plan to complete handover by the end of this month, he said.

District authorities have recently sent detailed compensation plans to affected households, he said. 

The city People’s Committee in March approved compensation rates in districts 1, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu. 

According to Tran Luu Quang, deputy secretary of the city Party Committee, a total of 251,136sq.m of land is needed for the metro, and 602 households will be affected. Of them, 121 will have to move. 

So far, 108 households have received compensation and 53 have already vacated their lands, he said.

Cuong said that last month the city People’s Committee approved a proposal by the Department of Construction to relocate telecom, electricity and water infrastructure and drains to make way for the project.

Metro line No 2 will have 10 stations and run more than 11km including around 9.2km underground. 

 

Once completed, it will connect the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2 with the city’s downtown north-western areas.

It is now expected to become operational in 2026 after being delayed by two years. 

Its cost estimate has nearly doubled from the original VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) to VND47.89 trillion ($2.05 billion).

Meanwhile, the final technical inspection of trains that will run on the first metro route between District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 has been completed in Japan. The trains are now ready to be delivered to Vietnam, according to MAUR.

Construction of the line No 1 will be sped up this year so that it can begin commercial operation by the end of 2021, according to city authorities.

To run 19.7km, it is expected to cost VND46.3 trillion ($1.97 billion).  VNS 

District authorities in HCM City will speed up site clearance compensation and resettlement for households affected by construction of the city's Metro Line No 2 project by June.  

The first two trains for the first metro line project in HCMC will be transported to the city in the middle of this year, said Huynh Hong Thanh, deputy head of the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).  

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

 
 

. Latest news

