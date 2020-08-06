Landslide in Lao Cai leaves two dead

Two individuals from the Dao ethnic minority group were killed after being buried in their tent by a landslide on August 6 which hit Sung Vui village in Phin Ngan commune of Bat Xat district in Lao Cai province.

The scene of the landslide (Photo: Lao Cai Newspaper)

According to information released by local authorities, the event occurred at 6:45 a.m. and was triggered by a prolonged spell of rain combining to weaken areas around Phin Ngan commune, therefore making them more susceptible to landslides.

Upon receiving news of the tragedy, leaders of the Bat Xat district People’s Committee and members of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search arrived at the scene in order to address the consequences of the landslide and support the victim’s family.

In addition, local authorities also warned people of the risk of natural disasters happening in the area.

Similar incidents have hit the region in previous years, with two terrible landslides occurring in 2004 in 2016 which killed 26 people in total.

According to the Lao Cai hydro-meteorological station, the province is likely to endure widespread heavy rain until August 8, with mountainous localities being warned about the possibility of flash floods.

VOV