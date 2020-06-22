Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/06/2020 16:33:30 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Landslides threatens Can Tho residents

 
 
22/06/2020    16:31 GMT+7

Erosion along the riverbank of Tra Noc River in Can Tho City's Binh Thuy District has caused damage to local households, according to the city's steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue.

Landslides threatens Can Tho residents

A landslide occurred along Tra Noc River, Can Tho City, last Saturday, causing 13 houses to fall in the river. 

The landslide occurred early Saturday morning, destroying 13 houses along Le Thi Hong Gam Street, Tra Noc Ward, over a length of about 70m.

No deaths have been reported.

Phan Anh, a resident, said the landslide happened very quickly, in only about 10-15 minutes, causing his and his neighbour's house to fall in the river.

He hired divers to salvage furniture but only picked up a few iron sheets and some rafters of the house due to the deep erosion.

Locals said that erosion along the Tra Noc River has happened for many years, causing cracks on the walls and land but this was the most serious damage.

 

Dinh Thi Luyen, who lived in this area since 2000, said that her family moved to another place due to fear of landslides that could destroy her house.

Nguyen Quy Ninh, director of the Irrigation Sub-Department, said its officers went to the scene to survey the damage and develop a plan to support each specific case.

The maximum amount for each household affected by landslides is expected to be VND20 million (US$860), said Ninh.

The city's steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue is working with local authorities to implement solutions and study a long-term plan to ensure safety for locals.  VNS

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

Landslides in Mekong Delta attributed to sand exploitation

Landslides in Mekong Delta attributed to sand exploitation

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Mekong River Commission (MRC) say the river bed of Mekong’s two main tributaries in Mekong Delta fell by 1.4 meters in 1998-2008 due to sand overexploitation.

 
 

.
