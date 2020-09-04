Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/09/2020 20:31:11 (GMT +7)
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

04/09/2020    19:16 GMT+7

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Farmer Hoang Van Chuc in Lung Than Village, Chi Lang Town harvests custard apple. The fruit is grown according to Vietgap standards. In 2020, the family's garden will be granted a certificate of OTAS planting area code. 

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

The custard apple fruit is then transported to the family gathering place for distribution. Photos: VNA

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
The custard apple fruit is planted on high mountains for the highest quality. 
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

Locals have come up with indeginous way to transport custard apple to reduce labor power. 

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang Market.
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang Market. Photos: VNA

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang Market. 
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

For better quality, the custard apple will be put in foam boxes and delivered to other localities.

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
The Chi Lang custard apple will be applied electronic stamp to trace the origin. Photo: VNA
 
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

'Chi Lang' custard apple is classified and packaged in foam boxes for consumption. 

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang market. Photos: VNA


List of luxury fruits available in Vietnam

List of luxury fruits available in Vietnam

Here are some of the luxury fruits which can be purchased in Vietnam, albeit at high prices.

Fruit farmers strike it rich in northern Vietnam

Fruit farmers strike it rich in northern Vietnam

Nguyen Van Hoang in Vinh Phuc Province won the Outstanding Vietnamese Farmer award last year for successfully developing a red dragon fruit plantation which earned him VND1.3 billion.

 
 

