Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Farmer Hoang Van Chuc in Lung Than Village, Chi Lang Town harvests custard apple. The fruit is grown according to Vietgap standards. In 2020, the family's garden will be granted a certificate of OTAS planting area code.

The custard apple fruit is then transported to the family gathering place for distribution. Photos: VNA The custard apple fruit is planted on high mountains for the highest quality.

Locals have come up with indeginous way to transport custard apple to reduce labor power. The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang Market.

The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang Market.

For better quality, the custard apple will be put in foam boxes and delivered to other localities. The Chi Lang custard apple will be applied electronic stamp to trace the origin. Photo: VNA

'Chi Lang' custard apple is classified and packaged in foam boxes for consumption. The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang market. Photos: VNA



