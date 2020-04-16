Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director

Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties

According to initial investigations, Duyet, 49, was accused of being in league with contractors of projects, invested by the department, to illegally appropriate billions of đồng from the State budget.

Duyet’s violations were suspected to have happened when he held the positions of deputy head of the department and head of the project management board.

The police are investigating the case. — VNS