Competent forces in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested 15 people involved in two illegal immigration rings.

Lang Son rings brokering illegal entry into Vietnam busted (Photo: VNA)

They detected on September 25 six people, comprising four Chinese and two Vietnamese, illegally entering Vietnam via an area of Border Marker 1217 in Mau Son commune, Loc Binh district.

One of the two Vietnamese - Phan Van Tuong, 48, a resident in Yen Khoai commune, Loc Binh district, said he was hired by a Chinese man for 10 million VND (431 USD) to take the four Chinese to Lang Son city.

The Chinese nationals confessed that they wanted to seek jobs in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, through illegal entry.

One day earlier, local authorities found a car driven by a Vietnamese in Bac Xa commune, Dinh Lap district, Lang Son province, carrying seven Chinese and one Vietnamese named Nong Van Thanh, 30, residing in Binh Xa commune.

Thanh admitted that he was hired by a Chinese man for 70 million VND to pick up the group of seven at Border Marker 1283 in Bac Xa commune, and take them to Hanoi.

The Chinese nationals said they are heading to Cambodia through Vietnam for job seeking.

The cases are under further investigation./.VNA