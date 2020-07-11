Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/07/2020 10:09:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien

12/07/2020    10:06 GMT+7

Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien hinh anh 1

Pha A Su, Pha A Tro, and seized drugs

On the day, the forces caught red handed Pha A Su and Pha A Tro, who were from the province's Muong Nhe and Dien Bien Dong districts. They confiscated a haul of 20 bricks of heroin weighing about 7.5 kg, along with 60 small bags containing 12,000 synthetic drug pills and other exhibits.

The arrested said they purchased the prohibited substances at the border areas with Laos.

 

The case is being further investigated.

The Dien Bien police in collaboration with other forces on July 7 raided a drug trafficking ring involving three suspects and 54 bricks of heroin (nearly 19 kg).

They arrested a man who was illegally trading the heroin in Tin Toc village, Muong Tung commune, Muong Cha district of Dien Bien.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the VNA.

Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.

Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has fallen one place to 89th on a list compiled by the Haley Passport Index 2019 which details the world’s most powerful passports.

Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam will implement a pilot scheme of reopening international air routes to several regional countries to bring back Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas due to COVID-19, 

Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has announced changes in the visa policy applied to international students planning to attend online courses for the 2020 autumn semester in the US.

COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam
30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.

VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained
To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy
Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US’s new foreign student visa policy.

Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
FEATUREicon  10/07/2020 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

US student visas: 'A lot of people I know are scared for the future'
US student visas: 'A lot of people I know are scared for the future'
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

The US said some visas could be revoked because of coronavirus, leaving students confused and uncertain.

Khanh Hoa: One dies, two foreigners hospitalised with alcohol poisoning
Khanh Hoa: One dies, two foreigners hospitalised with alcohol poisoning
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

A foreigner has died and two others are being treated for alcohol poisoning in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s General Hospital after they drunk a mixture of methanol and beer.

'Downright unfair': Vietnamese students slam new US visa policy
'Downright unfair': Vietnamese students slam new US visa policy
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

A new visa policy in the US has put thousands of Vietnamese students at risk of deportation and left their academic and professional dreams in tatters.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 10
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Border guards arrest 33 people illegally entering Vietnam

Da Nang clarifies suspicion of foreigners acquiring land use rights under names of Vietnamese nationals
Da Nang clarifies suspicion of foreigners acquiring land use rights under names of Vietnamese nationals
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of central Da Nang City confirmed that it has not granted land use rights to any foreign individuals.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 