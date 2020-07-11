Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien

Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

Pha A Su, Pha A Tro, and seized drugs

On the day, the forces caught red handed Pha A Su and Pha A Tro, who were from the province's Muong Nhe and Dien Bien Dong districts. They confiscated a haul of 20 bricks of heroin weighing about 7.5 kg, along with 60 small bags containing 12,000 synthetic drug pills and other exhibits.

The arrested said they purchased the prohibited substances at the border areas with Laos.

The case is being further investigated.

The Dien Bien police in collaboration with other forces on July 7 raided a drug trafficking ring involving three suspects and 54 bricks of heroin (nearly 19 kg).

They arrested a man who was illegally trading the heroin in Tin Toc village, Muong Tung commune, Muong Cha district of Dien Bien.VNA