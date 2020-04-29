Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 15:54:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC

 
 
01/05/2020    14:35 GMT+7

The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam.

Ecstasy pills sent from Europe are seized by HCMC law enforcement. The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam – PHOTO: HCMC DEPARTMENT OF CUSTOMS

The illicit drugs hidden in 16 packages sent to the country through the postal service system include 18 kilograms of ecstasy, 124 grams of cocaine and 458 grams of marijuana, worth a total of VND60 billion, the department said on April 29.

The competent agencies found all the packages had fake addresses and no recipients.

On discovering the suspicious packages, the municipal Department of Customs collaborated with the Drug Prevention and Fighting Team, the express delivery division of the department and other relevant agencies to examine them on April 27 and 28.

The HCMC Department of Customs and city police are continuing to investigate the case.SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents
Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

It is the first major US city to offer free testing to all, even if people are showing no symptoms.

Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Tan Phu Dong, an islet district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, has developed specialised farming areas to enable local farmers to adapt to climate change.

Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on April 30 that two of its rescue boats are searching for the remaining Indonesian sailor

COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A leading charity in Hanoi says there has been a threefold increase in the number of children living on the streets, forced from their homes in search of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 30
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Two test positive for COVID-19 after previously being given the all-clear

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc My has never forgotten the moment she volunteered to climb on top of the tank and led Vietnamese soldiers to US troops in Cu Chi District, contributing to the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30, 1975.

Online payments for traffic violations
Online payments for traffic violations
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has set higher standards for schools to ensure they meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention.

Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation
Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Though they have complained about the challenges of organizing online training, schools agree that now is the right time to digitize university education.

HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
HCM City offers COVID-19 relief to struggling foreigners
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City has provided relief to struggling foreigners living in the city to help them overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
Hanoi bans non-essential services from early morning opening
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Non-essential services like clothes and cosmetics shops have been barred from opening earlier than 9am in Hanoi to reduce morning traffic density, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on April 29.

Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
Poverty still a major concern for Vietnamese people: PAPI report
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Nearly a quarter of 14,138 randomly-selected citizens across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam said poverty was their greatest issue of concern last year.

It’s time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
It’s time to revise 2013 Land Law: expert
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Dang Hung Vo, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to revise the 2013 Land Law.

Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Measures to ensure safety during the upcoming holidays were discussed at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 29.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Did you go out to have a bowl of phở right after the Government’s decision to ease social distancing measures?

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 