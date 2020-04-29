Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC

Ecstasy pills sent from Europe are seized by HCMC law enforcement. The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam – PHOTO: HCMC DEPARTMENT OF CUSTOMS

The illicit drugs hidden in 16 packages sent to the country through the postal service system include 18 kilograms of ecstasy, 124 grams of cocaine and 458 grams of marijuana, worth a total of VND60 billion, the department said on April 29.

The competent agencies found all the packages had fake addresses and no recipients.

On discovering the suspicious packages, the municipal Department of Customs collaborated with the Drug Prevention and Fighting Team, the express delivery division of the department and other relevant agencies to examine them on April 27 and 28.

The HCMC Department of Customs and city police are continuing to investigate the case.SGT