Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)

Ha Nam province holds urgent meeting following new COVID-19 infection





The steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control of northern Ha Nam province held an urgent meeting on late April 7 after a local man had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 but authorities haven’t found out exactly where he contracted the coronavirus from.

This patient is a 64-year-old resident in Binh Nghia commune of Binh Luc district, who has been undergoing treatment at the Ha Nam General Hospital since March 20. He was confirmed as a COVID-19 case by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on late April 7.

Director of the provincial Department of Health Le Quang Minh noted that the source of the infection hasn’t been identified.

The patient, who has many other diseases like hepatitis, cirrhosis, gout and pneumonia, is currently quarantined at the provincial General Hospital.

Shortly after the notification of this case, the local health sector has carried out an epidemiological survey of all patients, medical workers and visitors at the General Hospital and disinfected the entire facility. Medical workers and patients at the department where the COVID-19 patient has been receiving treatment have also been quarantined, Minh noted.

Ngo Khe 3 hamlet of Binh Nghia commune, Binh Luc district, where the COVID-19 patient resides, has been put in isolation.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ha Nam provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Vuong stressed that this is a serious and complex case, so it is necessary to take drastic disease prevention and control measures.

As of April 8 morning, Vietnam had recorded 251 COVID-19 cases, 122 of them or 49 percent of the total have fully recovered.

Hanoi maps out scenario to fight COVID-19 at Level 4

Hanoi has mapped out a scenario for Level 4 of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, under which all forces involved in the fight will receive training, its Department of Health has announced.

The capital aims to minimise fatalities during the pandemic and prevent infections at hospitals and between medical workers and patients.

The department has ordered the stepping up of screenings and quarantine at medical facilities, Deputy Director of the department Tran Thi Nhi Ha said.

Under the scenario, patients 100 to 300 will be transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in the outlying district of Dong Anh. Patients from 301, meanwhile, will be admitted to Bac Thang Long, Me Linh, Duc Giang, Thanh Nhan, Ha Dong, and Dong Da hospitals.

Local medical facilities that violate regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control will be suspended or have their operation certificates revoked, Ha said.

Hanoi has prepared the equipment and human resources needed to combat the pandemic, she added.

Cambodia announces three main tasks in COVID-19 fight

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks at the conference (Photo: en.freshnewsasia.com)

Cambodia has unveiled three main tasks which the government has been carrying out in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a press conference held on April 7, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the country works to prevent external cases of COVID-19, prevent the spread of the disease in the local community, and treat all the patients to full recoveries.

In a message to the national committee for COVID-19 combat, he emphasised that Cambodia must ensure the sufficiency of face masks, protective clothing and sanitiser.

As of April 7, Cambodia had confirmed 115 COVID-19 cases, with 58 having fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Technology Assessment and Application Agency (BPPT) said it is working to produce 100,000 rapid diagnostic test kits in the next one or two months.

Research and Technology Minister of Indonesia Bambang Brodjonegoro said on April 7 that the country has been developing two types of test kit, a non-polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic test kit, or rapid diagnostic test kit, and a PCR diagnostic test kit that requires a swab test.

Though the rapid diagnostic test kit is not as accurate compared to the PCR diagnostic test kit, it is hoped to help authorities to perform initial screenings.

Bambang added that Indonesia has developed a portable ventilator using nearly 100 percent local components. The ventilator has been tested by the Health Ministry, hospitals and doctors before mass production.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said that Indonesian industries are ramping up their capacity to produce the medical equipment required to combat COVID-19 and will potentially export the products to other countries.

About 35 companies will produce some 18.3 million pieces of protective gear by early May, he added.

Vietnamese, Lao health officials discuss ways to fight COVID-19

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong have agreed to set up a connection system to provide technical assistance in the prevention and test of COVID-19 and treatment of patients.

During a teleconference on April 7, the officials also consented to propose the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) to support a connection line for Laos, especially between hospitals of the two countries so that they can share experience and methods in treating COVID-19 infection cases.

Apart from a relief package given to Laos in early April, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health has also pledged to provide its Lao counterpart with additional medical equipment such as diagnostic tools, face masks, and protective clothing, Long said.

He added that although Vietnam has been damaged by the disease, the Ministry of Health still stays ready to offer all possible support to its Lao counterpart to push back the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bounkong, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their assistance, saying that it has been a major source of encouragement for the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic./.

Thai House Speaker: AIPA parliamentarians should help others in COVID-19 fight

Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Chuan Leekpai has recently showed his support for Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan’s call for ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) member states to jointly protect ASEAN against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter in reply to Ngan’s March 30 letter, Chuan Leekpai stressed that it’s time for all to take actions.

AIPA parliamentarians have the responsibility to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with civilians to help them overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic, he noted.

The speaker also expressed his backing for the leadership role of Ngan as the Chair of the 41st AIPA General Assembly, as she had a quick response to the regional situation by appropriate actions of the legislative body.

Suggesting the organisation of an extraordinary teleconference if necessary, Leekpai said that regional cooperation is essential at this time to jointly protect ASEAN against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30, the Vietnamese top legislator sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

In the spirit of “cohesive and responsive”, she proposed AIPA members to join hands to protect the common home ASEAN in face of the pandemic.

Ngan wrote that peoples in ASEAN and the globe are facing an unprecedented threat for decades - the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her position, she expressed her sympathies to the peoples in the bloc as well as the mankind over the losses caused by COVID-19.

More than ever, the ASEAN Community needs to uphold the spirit of solidarity, sharing, mutual assistance and support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngan stressed.

Vietnam Airlines offers free transport for health workers, medical equipment

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has launched a programme offering free travelling for health workers engaged in epidemic prevention and control work and the transport of medical equipment on its domestic routes, said a representative of the carrier on April 7.



Starting from April 9 until April 30, the airline will present free air tickets to doctors, nurses and health experts who are sent on missions related to the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.



This is another effort in the national flag carrier's programme Flights of Nation to assist with the country's epidemic control work since the COVID-19 broke out in Vietnam. Aside from passenger flights which had brought Vietnamese citizens and foreigners home, Vietnam Airlines has operated flights carrying necessities such as face masks, protective clothing and medical equipment.



It has carried 100,000 face masks, protective clothing, testing systems and COVID-19 test kits as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts.



Earlier, the airline also carried over three tonnes of protective clothing and medical masks from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi free-of-charge, and 10 ventilators funded by Temasek Foundation from Singapore to Vietnam./.

Hanoians come together to fight COVID-19

Donors receive certificates honouring their contributions

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Hanoi on April 7 received over 10 billion VND (429,200 USD) in cash as well as goods worth 162 million VND from offices, religious organisations, enterprises, and individuals in the capital to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the VFF Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong said she very much appreciated the contributions and added that the city now has more resources and equipment for its disease prevention and control efforts.

Tackling the disease will continue to be a complex matter into the foreseeable future, with Huong expressing a hope that businesses and donors will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the city.

The committee will work with the city’s Department of Health to ensure that the funds and goods are allocated in a transparent manner.

The VFF Hanoi has handed over 40 water purifiers to the Department of Health, which will be installed at local hospitals, and provided 130 million VND and 2,600 face masks to 26 inter-sectoral COVID-19 prevention and control stations around the capital.

It has received a total of over 27 billion VND to date in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Health Ministry receives medical supply donation

The Health Ministry on April 7 received medical supplies for SARS-CoV-2 testing worth 1 million USD from real estate group CapitaLand.

The supplies include chemicals and the Vietnam-made LightPower iVASARS-CoV-2 1stRT-rPCR PLUS KIT (VA.A02-055G) test kits.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony in Hanoi, Patrick Liau, General Director at CapitaLand, said the company hopes that the aid will give the Vietnamese Government more resources in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

CapitaLand, one of the biggest real estate developers in Asia, has been invested in Vietnam for over 25 years. The company, along with its CapitaLand Hope Foundation, has engaged in supporting disadvantaged children in Vietnam for years.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long thanked the company for standing side by side with the Vietnamese Health Ministry in the anti-COVID-19 fight, saying that the gift is an encouragement for the health sector./.



Vietnamese workers in RoK receive free face masks

People line up to buy face masks in Daegu of the RoK (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnamese workers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be given ten face masks each free of charge for use in two weeks amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.



This will also apply to workers who stay in the country illegally and those not joining the country’s health insurance. They could come to the nearest labourer support centres to receive the masks.

Vietnamese workers are eligible for allowance during the 14-day self quarantine and will not be penalised if unable to extend their residence permission during the period.



When they fully recover from the COVID-19 or complete the quarantine period, the workers could go to immigration offices to apply for extension of their stay.



However, if they leave the assigned facilities during the quarantine period, workers may receive hefty fines, or have their visa cancelled, or even be deported./.

Bac Ninh province applies pay-to-stay quarantine service

A check-point for COVID-19 prevention in Bac Ninh (Photo: bacninh.gov.vn)

People who come from or passing through COVID-19 hit areas will have to pay for concentrated quarantine when arriving in the northern province of Bac Ninh from April 7.

Under a new document on urgent measures to cope with the COVID-19 signed by the Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, exceptions will be made for those who have finished quarantine in other localities or have been certified by authorised agencies.

Those who perform special duties, providing food or essential necessities, shuttle buses for workers or experts are also included. However, they have to show their working schedule and contact persons and implement disease prevention measures as required by local authorities.

Meanwhile, local residents will have to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine period at home if they have come from or passed through the pandemic-struck provinces and cities.

The measure is issued to curb the spread of disease in the locality and ensure the effectiveness of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive 16 on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The provincial People’s Committee asked agencies and local administrations to strictly follow the PM’s order on social distancing.

For businesses whose experts and workers from or passing through Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces arriving at Bac Ninh to work, they should be asked to restrict contact with others and keep a minimum distance of 2m when in contact. A private working area should be arranged for them and their health should be monitored regularly.

Local administrations are requested to collaborate with the provincial health department, the police and relevant agencies in supervising quarantined people. All violators should be strictly dealt with, according to the document.

Earlier, the province has set up six checkpoints to monitor people and vehicles entering the locality.

Thailand delays school reopening until July

Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand’s cabinet on April 7 approved a proposal of the country’s Ministry of Education to postpone the reopening of all schools for the new semester from May 16 to July 1, part of measures to control the COVID-19 epidemic.



Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the ministry will change learning methods to suit the curriculum at all levels for the 2020 school year.



Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said classes would be moved online. The ministry would prepare both teachers and students for online classes, and take into consideration the capabilities and differences of each location.



However, he gave no indication when online classes would begin.



Thailand reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death on April 7, bringing the total number to 2,258 and 27 fatalities. Meanwhile, 824 have recovered.



The rate of infections may be on the decline compared to the 51 new cases recorded one day earlier and 102 on April 5.

Cambodia cancels Khmer New Year festivals amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on April 7 that he has decided to cancel the Khmer New Year celebrations scheduled for April 13-16 in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference, Hun Sen said State institutions and private firms should continue to work as usual, noting that the cancelled five-day holidays will be offset when the COVID-19 is over.

“The government wants to reduce the travelling of people to prevent the spread of infection from one place to another. This m,easure is to prevent the people from contracting the virus,” he was quoted by a local newspaper.

The same day, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said as from April 7, Cambodia will temporarily close all massage parlors and health spas across the country.

Earlier this month, the country ordered the temporary closures of all schools, karaoke clubs, cinemas and museums nationwide. All religious gatherings at public areas were also banned.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded a total of 115 COVID-19 cases, with 58 patients cured.

Thailand to launch training schemes for jobless amid COVID-19

Thailand will launch training programmes for unemployed people as part of the third series of its government's stimulus measures to ease the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy, said Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

The Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry is set to organise training programmes for 40,000 workers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic, said Supachai Pathumnakul, deputy permanent secretary of the ministry.

He noted the training programmes are estimated to cost 144 million THB (4.5 million USD) and will be funded by the central budget in fiscal 2020.

The programmes will be supported by 80 universities, covering language skill development for tour guides, tourism and business management for entrepreneurs, and farm-related development.

Each programme will take 10 days and trainees will receive a daily allowance of 200 THB a day.

The ministry also plans training programmes to upskill and reskill workers in advanced technology, notably for the 12 targeted industries, aiming to benefit 50,000 workers.

It expects the training programmes to be implemented by May or later, once the Thai government lifts the state of emergency,

The third stimulus package is expected to be finalised and presented for cabinet approval this month. It is designed to provide comprehensive and continued assistance for all groups of people affected by the virus and keep the economy running without disruption.

Millions of labourers in Southeast Asia could lose their jobs as economies grind to a halt due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on April 7 approved the extension of lockdown and quarantine measures covering more than half of the population in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Restrictions of movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila since nearly a month ago./.

Nearly 1,200 curfew breakers nabbed in Thailand

Nearly 1,200 people were arrested over the last three nights in Thailand for violating curfew that has been imposed since April 3 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were spotted on the roads and at varied places during the six-hour curfew, from 10:00 p.m. to 04:00 a.m. (local time) daily, the Thai police said on April 6.

Those curfew breakers, found to have had no understandable reasons for remaining outside of their home, would be faced with legal actions in court under the current emergency rule.

They included adolescent motorcyclists on the roads, groups of alcoholic drinkers or drug users and groups of indoor gamblers, among others.

The same day, Thailand decided to extend the restriction of all flights to the country from April 6 to the end of April 18 in an effort to contain the pandemic.