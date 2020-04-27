Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27

 
 
27/04/2020    17:12 GMT+7

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27

A health worker sprays disinfectants over passengers' baggage amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two patients thought to have been cleared of Covid-19 tested positive again and are being treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC - PHOTO: VNA

Two patients thought to have been cleared of Covid-19, which is linked to the new coronavirus, tested positive again and are being treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC.

The two Brazilian men residing in the city’s District 2 were tagged as the 207th and 224th cases.

They tested positive again during a 14-day self-isolation period after being discharged from hospital on April 18 and 20, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCMC CDC).

Also, the 151st patient, a Brazilian citizen who was released from hospital on April 18, was sent to the hospital for monitoring as she had close contact with the 207th case.

Earlier, the Health Ministry on April 25 had reported five other cases who tested positive again after recovery. They are the 188th, 52nd, 149th, 137th, and 36th patients.

In related news, HCMC CDC noted that it has coordinated with the relevant agencies to set up extra quarantine facilities to receive thousands of Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad as well as to monitor international flights’ cabin crews that have stayed in the city.

As of 6 a.m. today, April 27, Vietnam has reported no new Covid-19 cases for three consecutive days. Also, it has recorded zero new infections in the community for 11 days since April 16.

The national tally remains at 270, with 225 recoveries.

Health agencies told to remain vigilant about coronavirus

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at a meeting. He has urged agencies to closely monitor three possible sources of potential infections in the city - PHOTO: NLD


The HCMC Party chief has urged agencies to closely monitor three possible sources of potential infections in the city, even as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control.

Speaking during a web conference last night, April 24, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan mentioned three sources of Covid-19 infections: from existing infected people, those returning from abroad and people traveling between localities. 

Nhan also said some cured patients may become infected again. Therefore, health agencies must strictly keep an eye on these people.

He also noted the risk among Vietnamese returning from abroad, Nhan said. “From next week, the city will receive some 300 students coming from the United States, and then followed by some 2,000 others”.

Nhan said international flights are the third potential source of coronavirus infections. When travel restrictions are lifted, the number of foreigners and travelers coming to the city will increase, thus health agencies should put in place disease control measures to monitor those people.

Nhan also ordered the municipal steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention to take drastic measures to prevent and quickly detect infected cases from abroad, to isolate domestic infection sources, as well as calling for city dwellers and organizations to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Also at the meeting, Nhan praised the initial results of Covid-19 prevention activities, which resulted in bringing the pandemic under control.

From early February, the city was aware of the high risk of coronavirus infections, ordering schools to allow students to remain at home and asking people to wear face masks to limit the spread of the virus. HCMC was the first city to require wearing face masks in public as a mandatory practice.

As of April 24, Vietnam has reported 270 coronavirus cases, with 245 having recovered.

HCMC closes 62 coronavirus checkpoints

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
A medical quarantine worker checks the body temperature of a traveler seated in a car. HCMC on April 23 stopped the operation of 62 coronavirus checkpoints at entrances to the city - PHOTO: PLO


HCMC on April 23 stopped the operation of 62 coronavirus checkpoints that had earlier been set up at entrances to the city to help forces control the coronavirus pandemic and protect its residents from the virus, according to the Road and Railway Traffic Police Division.

The division of the HCMC Police noted that the decision had been made by the municipal government.

The division told the local media that those who worked at these checkpoints would return to their usual jobs after the checkpoints were shut down.

Besides this, traffic police officers are tasked with regularly patrolling the streets, ensuring traffic security and regulating traffic as usual.

The management units of the 16 main checkpoints checked over 270,000 vehicles in total from April 5 to 22, according to the division.

A total of 602,497 people were checked at these checkpoints during the 18-day period, with over 3,000 foreigners and 22 others coming from border areas.

Earlier on April 5, the city government set up 62 checkpoints, including 16 main checkpoints and 46 auxiliary ones, to help enforce preventive measures among residents.

This morning, April 24, the Ministry of Health reported no new coronavirus cases, putting the country at eight consecutive days without a new patient being diagnosed with the virus. The country’s total number of confirmed cases was maintained at 268.

Foreign media praise Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam

Vietnam’s achievements in fighting COVID-19 has caught a lot of attention from foreign media.

The US newspaper Los Angeles Times described Vietnam as a rare and surprising bright spot in the combat. It highlighted some drastic measures that Vietnam has soon applied such as keeping schools closed and quarantining masses of people while monitoring those having contact with COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Russian radio Sputnik listed some articles by international media that highly appreciate Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 with no new infections for a week.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant launched for taking effective measures against COVID-19. Vietnam’s “secret” is “risk level classification”, it noted, explaining that the country’s National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has classified all the 63 cities and provinces into high, medium and low risk. Social distancing measures have been applied based on the classification.

The Marketplace website referred to factors that contribute to the success of the Vietnamese government in this fight such as implementing 14-day quarantine since mid-February for all Vietnamese citizens and foreigners entering the country, and raising public awareness via media, social networks and posters.

The Austrian newspaper Standard highlighted Vietnam as an examplary response to COVID-19. It said Vietnam is a developing country with limited resources, but it has effectively curbed the outbreak through low-cost measures.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam reported no new cases of COVID-19 on April 26 morning, keeping the country’s total number of infections at 270. Of those, 225 people have fully recovered, accounting for 83 percent./.

HCMC’s entertainment facilities remain closed

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
Beer clubs and restaurants on Bui Vien Street in downtown HCMC remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city has extended the suspension of operations of local entertainment facilities starting from April 23 until further notice – PHOTO: VNA


HCMC will extend the suspension of operations of local entertainment facilities from April 23 until further notice as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Entertainment facilities such as cinemas, karaoke bars, game outlets, beer clubs and wedding centers; massage parlors, beauty salons and spas; and sport centers will continue to be subject to the suspension, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper.

Besides this, homestays and Airbnb facilities were required to temporarily stop receiving new guests.

The city also does not allow gatherings of over 20 people in public areas outside workplaces, schools or hospitals. Religious activities and social events gathering more than 20 people are banned as well.

These facilities have to comply with prevailing regulations to combat Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, State agencies can maintain normal operations and have to adhere strictly to safety guidelines on Covid-19 infection prevention and control.

People are asked to wear face masks in public areas and at workplaces as well as limit nonessential outings. Further, a minimum distance of two meters should be maintained between people in public spaces.

 

HCMC stops taking test samples at airport, railway stations

Having passed 16 days without a new patient being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in HCMC, the city’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention today, April 23, has stopped taking samples from arriving passengers at Saigon Railway Station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport for Covid-19 testing.

The city is still checking the body temperatures of people arriving at 62 checkpoints.

From April 4 to 22, the city center took over 13,800 samples from travelers at the airport and some 5,600 samples from travelers at the railway station, the local media reported.

The test results of these samples, except for the sample of the 22nd case, who tested positive for the virus after being discharged from a hospital in Danang City, came back negative for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, proving there was no risk of community spread.

Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the city center, noted that the city is treating only two coronavirus patients at the moment, with one having tested negative for Covid-19 three times and the other being the 91st case, a British pilot working for Vietnam Airlines.

The center is collaborating with the HCMC Food Safety Management Board to build a set of criteria to assess food safety and Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures applicable to factories and companies, said Dung.

Three more recovered patients test positive for COVID-19 again

A further three patients who had fully recovered from the coronavirus have tested positive again, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Two of the patients are Brazilian citizens who were closely linked to Buddha Bar – a coronavirus hotspots in Ho Chi Minh City, health authorities said on April 27. 

They were placed under quarantine at home after being discharged from hospital on April 18 and 20. During their 14-day quarantine period, health professionals took their samples for retesting with the results coming back positive.

The two were immediately transferred to Cu Chi field hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for further observation and treatment.

The third patient is a Vietnamese citizen who was exposed to the deadly SARS-NoV-2 virus again 15 days after making a full recovery and being released from hospital.

The 23-year-old man, who returned to Vietnam from COVID-19 hit France, lives in Phu Tho province.

Like other recovered patients, he was required to self-isolate at home for 14 days and showed no flu-like symptoms. However, later tests indicated he had acquired the virus again.

The patient was sent to the Central Hospital of Tropical Diseases for monitoring and treatment again.  

He was said to have stayed at home and contacted only three people in the family during the 14-day quarantine period. Three of his relatives tested negative, but they were all sent to a quarantine facility for observation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health also announced five other patients had relapsed again after a full recovery.

Vietnamese in Thailand, RoK support COVID-19 fight in homeland

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27

Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi on April 27 handed over gifts in cash and kind donated by Vietnamese citizens living Thailand and the Republic of Korea to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to support the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus.

Handing over the gifts donated by Vietnamese nationals living in Thailand to VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man (Photo:VFF)
At the handover ceremony, Khoi, who is also Chairman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said despite difficulties in their host countries, Vietnamese citizens have joined hands in launching fund-raising  campaigns to help their compatriots combat the disease in the homeland. 

He announced that the General Association of Vietnamese people in Thailand and the Vietnam Business Association in the Republic of Korea (VIBAK) had raised VND638 million and VND66 million for the battle.

In addition, he said the Vietnamese communities in Hungary, Thailand, China, the US, Laos, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic, Britain, Germany and France, have also offered medical supplies such as cloth face masks, clothes, food, protective masks, and gloves to administrations, hospitals and Vietnamese nationals in need in their host countries.

VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man thanked Vietnamese citizens abroad for their heartfelt support to the homeland and said the money and medical supplies will be delivered to those in need in an open and transparent manner. 

COVID-19: Vietnamese giant HAGL donates medical supplies to Cambodia

Vietnamese giant Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on April 26 presented medical equipment against COVID-19 to Cambodia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The supplies worth nearly 50,000 USD include 150,000 face masks, 3,500 bottles of antiseptic solution, 35,000 pairs of medical gloves, and 2,000 pieces of preventive gear.

HAGL Group started investment in Cambodia in 2007 and since then received strong support from the host country.

The donation aims to help the Cambodian government and people prevent the pandemic.

Nghin Chhay , director general of the Cambodian ministry’s General Directorate of Agriculture, thanked the group for its donation and pledged to make effective uses of these medical supplies.

He said the supplies will be transferred to hospitals and medical centres across the country, as well as remote areas to support low-income people./.

Singapore sets up bed space for COVID-19 patients as cases surge

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27

A view of beds at Changi Exhibition Centre (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore is rapidly building bed space for COVID-19 patients in exhibition halls as it faces a surge in cases.

One such facility at Changi Exhibition Centre - home to the Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest aerospace gathering - could house over 4,000 patients recovering from the disease and those with mild symptoms.

So far, Singapore has confirmed 12,693 infections, including 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on April 26, bringing the total number of these groups to 2,922 and 51 respectively.

According to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, general economic affairs top Thai people's worries as their country is coping with the pandemic./.

Recommendations offered on maintaining COVID-19 fight in community

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has delivered recommendations to the public in order to maintain the fight against the epidemic in the community.

Accordingly, the committee suggested that the public continue to effectively implement the limitation of social contacts, only going out when genuinely necessary, always wearing face masks and keeping to social distancing practices, as well as washing hands often with soap or antiseptic solution, regularly cleaning homes, updating their daily health situation and keeping regular contact with health workers and medical facilities.

The committee also recommended that people should call medical staff in advance for advice when they are sick, while volunteering and reminding each other to comply with regulations and recommendations on disease prevention and control.

As of Monday morning (April 27), the number of COVID-19 cases in the country remains at 270, with 225 having recovered and no deaths recorded. Today also marks the 11th day in a row in which the country has seen no new cases through community infection.

Starting today, many localities across the country are beginning to send students back to school. However, most of the localities are only allowing students in grades 9 and 12 or secondary and high school levels to resume their studies. Local authorities require their education sector to well implement preventive measures to ensure a safe learning environment for welcoming students back to school.

Teachers at Nua Ngam Kindergarten in Nua Ngam Commune, Dien Bien District, in the province of the same name, clean mud from around the campus, resulting from the heavy rains in recent days, to prepare to welcome their students back after a long break due to COVID-19. (Photo: NDO/Le Lan)

Meanwhile, activities to support disadvantaged people who are facing difficulties during the epidemic have been maintaining across the nation.

On April 26, the People's Committee of Kon Tum Province decided to allocate VND757.6 million to the relevant local units and localities. The money has been sourced from the donation of organisations and individuals in support of the local COVID-19 fight. The above amount will be directly transferred to the concerned units via the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Kon Tum Province.

From April 25 to 29, Apec Group has cooperated with Ninh Thuan Provincial Youth Union to organise a "zero VND supermarket" in Phan Rang - Thap Cham City to support the poor and disadvantaged people in “buying” necessities at a cost of VND0. Each customer is supported with VND100,000 per package a day, with each package of necessities including rice, cooking oil, fish sauce, chicken eggs, seasoning and sugar. By Sunday morning, the special supermarket had offered 800 gifts Ninh Thuan locals.

Also on Sunday, nearly 400 volunteers and Youth Union members of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group donated over 350 units of blood at a voluntary blood donation drive at Uong Bi Coal Company in Uong Bi City, Quang Ninh Province. As planned, the second and third drives will be organised in the cities of Ha Long and Cam Pha, and are expected to collect 1,500 units of blood this year to assist the treatment and emergency at local hospitals.

 
 

.
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 26
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Easing of social distancing wins public support

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

No evidence people who develop antibodies after recovering are protected against a second infection.

E-learning to become part of higher education
E-learning to become part of higher education
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Four people who refused to work for local agencies after finishing overseas training courses funded by Quang Ngai province have been forced to pay 200 percent of the training fee.

HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

HCM City authorities are preparing to receive around 10,000 Vietnamese from Covid-19-affected countries.

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

