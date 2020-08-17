Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 17

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

Thanh Nhàn hospital in Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi, where the patient went for a test for SARS-COV-2.





A detailed timeline of the travel history of a COVID-19 patient from Hanoihas been released, as the authorities attempt to track and trace everyone he came into contact with.

The patient is a 27-year-old man who works for a bank in the capital. Last month he visited Da Nang for three days.

He returned to Hanoi on a Vietjet Air flight number VJ520, departing at 11.35 pm on July 22.

Since his return, he visited a number of places in the capital, and went for a two-day vacation to a beach resort with his work colleagues.

The patient has a house on Đại La street, Hai Bà Trưng District but often stays at a boarding house on Nguyễn Văn Trỗi street, Phương Liệt Ward, Thanh Xuân District.

Since arriving back to the capital from the central city on July 22, the man’s history includes:

After arriving in Hanoi, the patient took a Grab car to go to work at the bank at 38 Hàng Da street. The patient had contact with about 20 members of staff.



On the evening of July 22, the patient returned to visit his wife and children at home at 128C Dai La. After that, he went to sleep at 6/91 Nguyen Van Troi.



From July 22 to July 25, the patient went to work normally and had contact with colleagues.



On July 26 and 27, the patient went to Sầm Sơn beach, Thanh Hoá Province with his colleagues (19 people). During these two days, the patient had no contact with people outside of the group.



On July 27, the patient returned to his boarding house at 6/91 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Hanoi.



On July 28, the patient read the notification of the Ministry of Health recommending self-isolation regarding people who had returned from Đà Nẵng. He began self-isolation at his boarding house.



On August 3, the patient had a fever of 39 degrees Celsius. He traveled by personal motorbike to Thanh Nhàn hospital in Hai Bà Trưng District for examination.



During his time at Thanh Nhàn hospital, the patient was in the same room with patient 812 and another patient named N who wore a mask. Patient 962 borrowed patient 812's phone to call his family.



On the afternoon of August 4, patient 962 received a negative result for the PCR COVID-19 test, and he was discharged. After leaving the hospital, the patient quarantined himself at the boarding house. He had contact with the owner of the guest house and his mother, but was wearing a mask at the time.



On August 8, the patient had close contact with a colleague living in Giải Phóng while wearing a mask.



On August 10, the patient had symptoms of loss of taste and smell, then he called Thanh Nhàn hospital for consultation and was instructed to monitor his health at home.



On August 14, the patient drove a motorbike to Thanh Nhàn hospital by himself, and parked in the parking lot in front of the hospital gate.



On August 15, the patient was sampled for the second time, the test results at Thanh Nhàn hospital and Hanoi Disease Control Center were positive for SARS-CoV-2.



The man came into contact with L.H.D, the owner the guest house, and his mother between three and five times from August 3-14. L.H.D went to work in Việt Trì, Phú Thọ on the morning of August 15 by coach. He stayed in a hotel at 2090 Hùng Vương street in Việt Trì City. He also visited a restaurant at Vincom Phú Thọ.

He also travelled by Grab car from Phú Thọ to Hà Nội. The details of that taxi have been recorded and are being tracked by the authorities.

Since the second threat of coronavirus struck in Đà Nẵng last month, there have been nine locally transmitted cases detected in Hà Nội.

HCM City completes testing of people returning from Da Nang since July 1

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Saturday (August 15) that the collection of samples for Covid-19 testing and health declarations from people returning to the city from Da Nang since July 1 has been completed.

A total of 52,449 people were tested, and six were positive for the disease, 51,577 were negative and the remaining 866 are awaiting the results, it said in a statement.

Chairman of the city People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong, has urged public security authorities to consider imprisoning people who fail to make health declarations or make false ones, escape from quarantine and join mass gatherings.

The HCDC said the city has controlled the spread of COVID-19, but illegal immigration and people’s reluctance to declare when returning from virus-hit areas increase the risk of outbreaks.

A Chinese man from who illegally entered Việt Nam was one of 18 new confirmed cases in the country on Friday, which took the total number so far to 929, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The 27-year-old entered the country with seven others through the northern border on July 27, and travelled by car to HCM City.

On July 30 they were discovered by city public security officials and sent to the Củ Chi quarantine camp where they were tested for the coronavirus.

As of Saturday (August 15) the city had 11 COVID-19 patients being treated, all of them in stable condition and with no fever, cough or breathing problems.

More than 1,000 people are being held in quarantine facilities in the city, and 2,450 people have been ordered to self-isolate.

Three patients record four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests





Three from a total of 12 cases currently receiving treatment at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) four consecutive times, as announced on August 15 by leaders of the hospital.

Among the negative cases are patient 523 who remains in a stable health condition and therefore meets the necessary standards to be discharged from hospital.

Furthermore, patient 476 and patient 507 are both still being treated for underlying health issues.

Moreover, patient 452 has now tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus twice, whilst patients 481, 483, and 484 have all tested negative for COVID-19 for the first time.

At present, the Hue Central Hospital is providing treatment for 12 positive COVID-19 patients who reside in Da Nang and the central province of Quang Nam. Indeed, Thua Thien-Hue province has not recorded any local person being infected with COVID-19.

Most notably, the administration of Thua Thien-Hue province has halted receiving residents from the cities of Da Nang and Hai Duong, along with those from Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Quang Tri provinces, with the exception of special cases agreed by the local province’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control.

Da Nang C Hospital officially conducts COVID-19 confirmation tests



Da Nang C Hospital officially launched a test system for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 15 alongside the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City with the aim of helping the central city to quickly bring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) under control.

Over a short period of just two days, the Pasteur Institute working group designed a biosafety room, installed equipment, set up a system, and provided training to conduct SARS-CoV-2 virus confirmation tests at the hospital.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son suggested that leaders of Da Nang Hospital C ensure that the highest possible safety measures are taken to protect health workers performing sampling and testing work as a means of contributing to anti-epidemic efforts and easing the burden on the Center for Disease Control in Da Nang.

Furthermore, the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City is now ready to increase the capacity of laboratories at other medical facilities as assigned by Ministry of Health leaders.

Meanwhile, Da Nang City Department of Health has recently issued a document regarding the implementation of RT-PCR screening tests aimed at detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain at Thien Nhan Da Nang High-tech Medical Diagnostic Center in Hai Chau district. This marks the use of the first private medical facility in Da Nang granted permission to test for the COVID-19, with a capacity of 100 samples per day.

Currently, the centre has invested in a system of qualified testing equipment such as: a Realtime PCR machine, biological safety cabinet level II Novapro Neo 1500, and an autoclave.

The negative pressure room located at the centre has been installed to feature a negative pressure suction and disinfection system that is capable of running at a speed of 1500m3 per hour, ensuring the maximum possible safe ventilation for laboratories. In addition, the molecular biology testing system can run at full capacity as a means of detecting SARS-Cov-2 virus through the Realtime PCR method.

Ngo Duc Hai, director of the Center, says that the current system of machinery, equipment, and biosafety has been given a careful appraisal by the Department of Health.

Hoi An people unite to battle coronavirus



With COVID-19 resurfacing in Vietnam, the Quang Nam provincial government has extended social distancing in the world-famous Hoi An city, which has been in place since July 31.

It has been a week since Mr. Tran Trung Xe - owner of a company specializing in sound and light service in Hoi An established a daily routine of driving around the city announcing news to raise people’s awareness on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Xe’s car, equipped with 2 speakers on the roof, has become a motivational vehicle for many Hoi An people who are under self-quarantine.

“I think it’s a normal joint liability of every single citizen during the COVID-19 time. If we come together and fight the virus, it will soon be eliminated,” Xe told VOV.

Starting from July 31, Hoi An has enforced social distancing rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A multitude of people who have had direct contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients, referred to as F1 cases, along with those who had direct contact with them, known as F2 cases, are identified and quarantined.

Transferring F1 and F2 to quarantine camps is a risky job butmany volunteer groups and individualsare willing to help.

Nguyen Tri Minh, Director of Minh Travel Hoi An, said, "Transferring F1 and F2 is a risky job, which requires a warm heart and cold head. We try our best to do the task.”

Hoi An people are asked to limit going out unless for necessities and other emergency cases. Road check-points are established in some residential areas like An Hoi and Thinh My, who have thousands of citizens under self-quarantine.

Free food, medical equipment and necessities are delivered directly to the check-points. A Facebook page named "Joining hands to repel COVID-19" with nearly 500 members has been established to provide information on ways to support people who are in coronavirus hotspots.

Mai Kim Phuong, Chairman of Cam Ha Commune People's Committee, said he burst into tears witnessing people preparing food for households under quarantine.

“I saw several strangers sending packages of meat, shrimp, and vegetables to support households in Cam Ha village. This meaningful act really touches me,” Phuong said.

Mr. Tran Tan Dung, Chairman of the Fatherland Front of Hoi An, said the city has received support from organizations and individuals.

“Hoi An people’s caring and sharing shines through difficulties. Volunteers wake up at 4 in the morning preparing meals for people in quarantine areas. We better understand and together unite to fight the epidemic,” Dung said.

HCM City detects 152 illegal entries since May

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have so far busted 152 illegal entries since May.

According to the municipal Centre for Disease Control (CDC), most of the illegal migrants are from China (72%) and Cambodia (11%), with the remains being citizens of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Upon being detected, all of them were quarantined and tested for COVID-19 in line with regulations.

One of them was tested negative for the virus and became Patient 912 in Vietnam. The patient, who is a Chinese citizen, illegally entered Vietnam via the northern border area together with seven others. They travelled to HCM City between July 27 and 29 and were arrested on July 30. The group was tested negative for three times. The fourth test showed the one negative case on August 12.

As of August 16, the southern economic hub recorded 77 COVID-19 cases, including 62 recoveries.

There were 51,217 locals, who returned from Da Nang city – the latest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam – from July 1, filing medical records and tested for the virus. Of the total, six received positive results and 50,292 were proved negative.

“For a Vietnam with no one left behind amid COVID-19” project launched



The Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) in coordination with 14 partners on August 15 launched the project “For a Vietnam with no one left behind amid COVID-19.”

Under the project, to last until December, more than 400 needy households in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will receive food and hygienic equipment, and instructions on how to fight the pandemic.

The total funding of the project is US$78,500 provided by United Way Worldwide (UWW), 3M Company, and Community Chest of Korea (CCK).

MSD Director Nguyen Phuong Linh said through the project, the institute and its partners want to ease the burden for those hardest affected by the pandemic, expressing her hope that the model will be rolled out on the larger scale so that no one is left behind.

According to Jacky Kang, Director of 3M Vietnam, projects in cooperation with the UWW form part of the company’s programme valued at US$20 million, aiming to cope with COVID-19 globally.

On this occasion, gifts, including food, medical supplies and hygienic equipment, were presented to 15 households in Hanoi.

EuroCham presents 12,000 test kits for COVID-19 fight in Vietnam



Members of EuroCham’s Medical Devices and Diagnostics Sector Committee recently presented the Ministry of Health and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control 12,000 SARS-CoV-2 test kits to aid the country's fight against the pandemic.

The sector committee will assist the Ministry of Health (MoH) in allocating the donated kits to localities which are hit by the fresh wave of COVID-19.

At a time of high risk of community spread, EuroCham’s Medical Devices and Diagnostics Sector Committee wishes the 12,000 test kits from European industry members will support Vietnam in coming to grips with this fresh outbreak, sharing the spirit of the European business community of contributing to the containment of the outbreak in Vietnam.

Torben Minko, chairman of EuroCham’s Medical Devices and Diagnostics Sector Committee representing 26 multinational medical devices and diagnostics companies operating in Vietnam supplying the vast majority of healthcare products distributed in the country, is committed to supporting the government and all Vietnamese citizens in this fight.

“Our industry is ensuring a stable supply and importation of sustainable, innovative, and high-uality healthcare products to meet the demand of effective prevention and fight against the pandemic as well as treatment activities. At the same time, we would like to make this practical contribution to join the current efforts of the government in this critical time in order to promptly control the outbreak,” he said.

“Given the high risk of community spread, we believe massive testing in the community is of significant importance to timely identify infection zones and high-risk cases, reduce the possibility of community spread. With these 12,000 test kits, we wish to increase the number of people in Vietnam being tested in time and effectively support expanding the scope of mass testing in the nation,” he added.

Nicolas Audier, chairman of EuroCham said, “Medical devices are at the forefront of the campaign against COVID-19 and EuroCham is proud that the Medical Devices and Diagnostics Sector Committee has made such an important contribution to support Vietnam in its fight against this global pandemic."

"EuroCham and our medical devices and diagnostics member companies stand together with Vietnam during these uncertain times. We are proud to support the government’s world-leading response and re-affirm our long-term commitment to the health of Vietnamese citizens and the future development of Vietnam’s health sector," he noted.

340 more Vietnamese citizens safely repatriated from Canada



As many as 340 Vietnamese citizens left stranded in Canada due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have been safely repatriated, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been assigned to collaborate with relevant Vietnamese agencies to conduct flights to bring home Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

A Vietnam Airline plane carrying the citizens touched down at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 16.

Passengers on board the plane were minors under 18, the elderly, people with underlying illnesses, students without accommodation, guest workers with expired visas and labour contracts, holidaymakers and others in especially difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver (Canada) sent officials to the airport to assist citizens to complete necessary procedures before they boarded the plane.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented security, safety and epidemiological measures during the flight to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the possible spread of the virus.

After the plane landed at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, all passengers and crew members underwent medical supervision and were transferred to quarantine facilities in accordance with regulations.

Vietnam Airlines is collaborating with relevant Vietnamese agencies to conduct similar flights to bring home Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas based on their wishes and the country’s quarantine capacity.

232 returnees from Malaysia negative for nCOV, Dak Lak to lift social distancing order

A total of 232 Vietnamese returning from Malaysia who were in quarantine in the south central province of Ninh Thuan had first test results negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provincial Center for Disease Control.

The cases, including 167 women and 65 men all are in good health, showing no signs of the virus such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath.

According to Nguyen Nhi Linh, director of the the provincial Center for Disease Control, three cases with symptoms of another disease (other than COVID -19), were transferred to a separate treatment area for quarantine people at the General Hospital of Ninh Thuan province for treatment.

In addition to the aforesaid 232 isolated cases, two other returnees from Da Nang, had their samples taken for testing the SARS-CoV-2 virus by the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Ninh Thuan, and they are waiting for the results.

The two cases are being currently placed into isolation at their accommodation, with their health condition remaining normal.

Elsewhere, the central highlands province of Dak Lak has decided to lift social distancing measures and remove blockaded sites in Buon Ma Thuot city, while reinforcing appropriate preventive measures. The decision is due to take effect as from zero hours August 17.

Local residents have been advised to continue strictly comply with regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control by wearing facial masks in public, using sanitizer, keeping a safe distance, and avoiding gatherings of 30 people or more.

Dak Lak province has recorded 3 COVID-19 patients so far, of which 2 have had negative test results once or twice. Currently, a total of 41 cases are being put into isolation in the locality.

Source: VNN/VNA/VNS/VOV/Dtinews