Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

A checkpoint at the gateway of Hai Duong province

The Ministry of Health has ordered the northern province of Hai Duong to adopt stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the locality.

The Hai Duong Provincial People’s Committee has been asked to direct relevant agencies to observe guidelines from the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and promptly carry out preventive measures.

Agencies also need to speed up the tracing of people having close contact with COVID-19 patients and suspected cases and to enhance large-scale testing and health insurance payments for such tests.

Locals are asked to make health declarations and contact health establishments for testing if they develop symptoms.

Hai Duong province confirmed a new COVID-19 infection on the morning of August 17, bringing its tally to six.

Social distancing measures have been applied in its capital city of the same name./.VNA

11 additional Quang Nam patients make successful recovery from nCoV



A further 11 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Quang Nam province were released from various hospitals throughout the locality on August 18, according to the provincial Health Department.

The release of the patients comes after each case tested negative for COVID-19, whilst none of the group have shown any signs of the virus in recent days, including symptoms such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath.

All the recoveries must continue to be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

At present, 95 additional COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals in Quang Nam province, with the majority of the cases reportedly responding well to treatment, including elderly people and those suffering multiple comorbidities.

This comes after Quang Nam Central General Hospital also discharged two COVID-19 patients on August 13 after they had successfully made a full recovery from the virus. VOV

Quang Nam lifts social distancing order on Dien Ban town

The Quang Nam provincial People’s Committee has decided to lift social distancing regulations placed on four residential areas in Dien Ban town, with the move set to come into effect from midnight on August 18.

This comes after Dien Ban’s local authority confirmed that 5,000 people living throughout four residential areas tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Social distancing measures across Dien Ban town had previously been deployed by local authorities following the detection of 13 COVID-19 patients in the area.

Furthermore, August 17 also saw Quang Nam province lift the social distancing order placed on Thinh My Residential Area, Luu Minh Residential Area, and Ha Lam town.

The province has recorded a total of 94 COVID-19 cases so far, with nine residential areas being home to 4,000 people remaining under lockdown. VOV

COVID-19: 13 patients in severe condition, 7 tied to death risk

The Treatment Sub-Committee of the Ministry of Health reported on August 17 that 13 cases are severe condition and 7 critically ill others run a higher risk of death.

Of the total, five rely on mechanical ventilation and two are connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, a life support device.

Most of the severe cases are community acquired and closely linked to Da Nang outbreak in central Vietnam.

Da Nang city is considered the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak that has spread to 15 cities and provinces across the country, with 499 cases confirmed as of 18.00hrs August 17.

Da Nang alone has registered 350 cases since the SARS-CoV-2 virus recurred in the locality on July 25, ending a 99-day streak without locally transmitted infection in the country.

Worthy of note is that 24 coronavirus fatalities have been reported and they were all tied to the Da Nang outbreak. Most of the fatalities suffered from underlying illnesses such as kidney and heart failure, end-stage cancer and severe pneumonia among others. VOV

Nine more patients with COVID-19 recover in Da Nang, total hits 465

Nine more patients with COVID-19 have made a full recovery and were released from treatment facilities in Da Nang City on Monday morning.

The recovered patients have lifted the country’s total recoveries to 465.

They include: six patients (Patient 435, Patient 455, Patient 571, Patient 610, Patient 611 and Patient 712) at the Da NangLung Hospital and three others (Patient 492, Patient 819 and Patient 555) at the Hoa Vang Medical Centre.

During treatment, these patients all had three negative tests for SARS-CoV-2. They currently are in a stable condition.

These patients will continue to be quarantined at home by local health authorities for 14 days according to pandemic prevention regulations.

Currently, 53 patients with COVID-19 have recovered from new outbreaks in Da Nang City since July 25.

As of Monday morning, the health ministry reported two COVID-19 community transmission cases in Hai Duong and Quang Nam provinces, bringing the total COVID-19 confirmed cases in Viet Nam to 964, including 24 deaths.VNS

Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots: HCDC

If the Chinese who illegally enter HCMC are not detected and quarantined, they may be the source of Covid-19 community transmission and lead to new Covid-19 hotspots, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC).

On August 14, the Ministry of Health confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases, including a 27-year-old Chinese man in HCMC. He illegally entered Vietnam and was later found in HCMC and taken to a local quarantine facility, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

According to HCDC, this is the first Covid-19 case in the city involving a foreigner illegally entering Vietnam.

If these cases are not discovered, the fight against the pandemic will be tougher as HCMC has a large population and is a trade hub of the country.

HCDC asked the community and competent agencies to work out measures to prevent any illegal entry, as the consequences will be serious if foreigners illegally entering Vietnam are not detected.

HCDC also proposed heavy sanctions against foreigners illegally entering Vietnam and those helping them.

According to the center, since May, the city has detected 152 people illegally entering the city, with 72% being Chinese, 11% being Cambodians and the remaining being Vietnamese and South Koreans. They have all been quarantined in centralized quarantine centers and have had their samples tested for Covid-19. SGT

COVID-19: Da Nang proposes sending home stranded residents by train



The central city of Da Nang, the nation’s latest epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has proposed using trains to repatriate residents left stranded in the locality back to their hometowns.

Under its proposal, Da Nang asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for permission to return migrant workers, students, and residents of other localities to their homes in accordance to their wishes.

At present, a social distancing order including travel restrictions has been implemented in Da Nang since July 28 in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the wider community. The implementation of travel restrictions therefore means that a significant number of migrant workers, students, and residents from other cities and provinces have been left stranded in the central city.

To facilitate the return of these stranded individuals, travel by train is seen as one of the viable options given the current travel restrictions, the municipal administration stated in the proposal. It puts forward the idea that the PM should instruct the Ministry of Transport to arrange a number of trains aimed at bringing these people home.

An official from Da Nang said that at present the city is currently hosting more than 16,000 migrant workers from various localities nationwide, 7,000 of whom desire to return to their respective homes. In addition, approximately 6,000 students who are studying at colleges and universities throughout the city are also keen to be repatriated to their homes.

Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air recently conducted seven flights to evacuate more than 1,400 Vietnamese and foreign nationals left stranded in Da Nang. VOV

HCMC to penalize people from Covid-19 hotspots who refuse tests

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has asked the authorities of various districts to receive health declarations from and perform Covid-19 tests on people coming from the Covid-19 epicenter of Danang and to penalize those who refuse to take tests, submit health declarations, remain in quarantine or provide incorrect information.

According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control, as of August 11, there were 3,000 people in the city who returned from Danang City but had not undertaken Covid-19 tests.

Lawyer Truong Xuan Tam, head of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province Bar Association, said violations in terms of health declarations, quarantine and Covid-19 testing would result in community transmission.

Based on the Government’s Decree 176/2013/ND-CP, the city should impose a fine of VND5-10 million on people who refuse tests, health declarations and quarantine or provide incorrect information.

Tam stated that this is much lower than the fines in some other countries. People with similar violations will be fined SGD10,000 in Singapore, 5,000 euros in Italy and 10,000 euros in Germany.

Lawyer Huynh Thanh Thi from the HCMC Bar Association noted that HCMC is the most effective in controlling the pandemic among the big cities in Vietnam.

However, the city has only imposed a fine of some VND300,000 on people who don’t wear a face mask in public places. Citizens have been encouraged to comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures but there are no specific fines if they violate the regulations.

Meanwhile, several other big cities such as Hanoi, Danang and Haiphong have issued legal documents with specific fines for violations in terms of health declarations, quarantine and Covid-19 testing.

Thi suggested the city government penalize people committing Covid-19-related violations based on the existing laws such as Clause 49 of the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases and Clause 330 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

In late March, the HCMC People’s Court asked local authorities to penalize people coming from Covid-19 hotspots who provide wrong information in their health declarations, flee from the quarantine center or violate quarantine regulations resulting in community transmission, based on Clause 240 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

People in quarantine centers or areas under lockdown violating quarantine regulations that cause damages of VND100 million or more will be penalized based on Clause 295 of the 2015 Criminal Code. They would be fined VND20-100 million or sentenced from three to 12 months in prison. SGT

WHO: TB patients most vulnerable to COVID-19

Tuberculosis patients are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During a teleconference on August 17 reviewing the activities of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme during the last six months and outlining tasks for the remainder of the year, Director of the National Lung Hospital and head of the programme Nguyen Viet Nhung said the rate of TB worldwide fell 25 percent in the first half of this year. In Vietnam, it was down 11 percent.

Of the 2.4 million deaths caused by TB, HIV, and malaria around the world during the period, 1.5 million died from TB due to a lack of access to support services during the COVID-19-triggered lockdown.

Vietnam now ranks 11th out of the 30 countries and territories in terms of TB and incidences of multi-drug-resistant TB.

Forty-eight of its 63 cities and provinces have lung and tuberculosis hospitals.

The programme has been carried out in all wards, communes, and districts nationwide, giving access to everyone in Vietnam.

In order to achieve the goal of eliminating TB by 2030, Nhung asked localities to increase the discovery of incidences by using modern technology and adopting new approaches to TB prevention and control. VNA

Danang fines 400 people for social distancing violations

Some 400 persons have been fined VND497 million for violating regulations on social distancing in Danang City, with most of the violations related to not wearing face masks and the gathering of more than two persons in public, apart from illegal drug use and gambling.

The information was given in a report released on August 12 by the Danang City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Covid-19. The data was collected from July 27 to August 11, 2020.

There was a lot of traffic yesterday, the first day of the second social distancing period in Danang City since Covid-19 reemerged on July 24.

Many people still went out in groups to exercise, including to cycle and play soccer or badminton in public areas.

Meanwhile, August 12 was also the first day residents were given even- and odd-day market tickets aimed at limiting the number of people visiting the markets per day and to be used for an epidemiological investigation, if needed.

Before entering a market, exclusive of supermarkets and convenience stores, a person was asked to hand over the ticket to the security guard, apart from wearing a face mask, using disinfectant and getting his/her body temperature checked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, in reality, the number of people visiting the markets was still large. Some street vendors gathered outside the markets to ensure convenience for buyers.

Meanwhile, in order to entertain the people during the social distancing period, the General Science Library has introduced a free online bookstore that can be accessed at thuviendientu.thuvien.danang.gov.vn (user: tvkhthfree, password: tvkhth43). SGT

154 CDC staff test negative for COVID-19 in Quang Nam

As many as 154 employees of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Quang Nam province have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus after a CDC member was infected with the virus.

Nguyen Van Hai, director of the Quang Nam Department of Health made the statement on August 17, several minutes after the Ministry of Health announced the case.

The female employee, 49, and her relatives attended a wedding party in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, on July 11.

She stayed in stable health condition with her family until she tested positive for the virus on August 15.

During her virus incubation period, the employee went to work normally at the Nutrition Service of the CDC and went shopping for food. She was said to wear a face mask in the workplace or at markets.

“Though the employee was not directly engaged in COVID-19 prevention and control, we asked all CDC staff for tests, and luckily the tests came back negative,” said Dr Hai.

“We do hope that local residents will feel at ease with the new and continue to join hands to fight the virus,” the director added.

Quang Nam province has registered 91 coronavirus cases since the virus recurred in the community in Vietnam last July.VOV

Philippines begins clinical trials for anti-flu drug

The Philippine started its 90-day clinical trials for Avigan, Japan’s anti-flu drug, on August 17 to study the efficacy of the drug against COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the clinical trials will include just four hospitals in Metro Manila initially but more will be included in the future.

Avigan is the brand name of favipiravir, an antiviral drug manufactured by a subsidiary of Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp., which is seen as a potential treatment for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The first set of patients will be given the existing supportive care provided at the hospitals. The second group will receive the same on top of being administered with the drug.

Fujifilm Holdings said last week that it expects to complete clinical tests in Japan of Avigan in September and seek approval.

In the Philippines, 164,474 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded as of August 17, including 2,681 deaths./.VNA

AIA Vietnam pledges VND23 billion in support for Covid-19 frontliners

AIA Vietnam has made a commitment to offer financial assistance worth a maximum VND23 billion to doctors and medical workers on the frontlines.

Any healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Danang, Quang Nam and some other provinces will be provided VND10 million each, while those unfortunately succumbing to the disease will be entitled to a donation of VND100 million.

The target of the program is open to all doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, and volunteers among others who are currently working and have direct labor contracts with participating hospitals, medical facilities, testing facilities, and field hospitals.

Each of the frontliners who are found to be positive for Covid-19 during the program period will receive a one-time grant of VND10 million. Meanwhile, the those who unfortunately die of the virus are also entitled to the financial support worth VND100 million for each. SGT

Malaysia, Singapore resume cross-border travel

Cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore resumed on August 17 after being shut since March to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the reopening of one of the world's busiest land crossing was tightly controlled with only a maximum of about 2,060 people allowed to cross daily on both sides.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, that led to Malaysia shutting the border on March 18, more than 300,000 people travelled between the two countries daily via the two bridges connecting Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore.

Out of these were some 100,000 Malaysians who commute to and from Singapore for work or study, and now many are stranded.

Malaysia and Singapore jointly formulated two sets of COVID-19 travel protocols: "Reciprocal Green Lane" and "Periodic Commuting Arrangement."

Under RGL, only 400 people are allowed per week, while for PCA, quota is 2,000 a day.

The two countries have declared the coronavirus outbreak in their respective countries as under control.

Malaysia has to date recorded over 9,200 with 125 fatalities, and Singapore has reported more than 55,000 cases and 27 deaths./.VNA