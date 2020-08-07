Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 7

Vietnam reports three new community COVID-19 cases

A residential area in Thanh Hoa province where the COVID-19 patient lives is locked down

Three more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 7 morning, lifting the national tally to 750.

The new patients, aged from 27 to 54, include one in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa and two in the central province of Quang Tri. All of them are linked to the Da Nang Hospital hotspot.

These brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 298, including ten fatalities.

Earlier, 30 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at 6pm on August 6, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the patients confirmed in the country, 312 were imported cases and quarantined upon arrival.

The Steering Committee’s Treatment Sub-committee said that 392 patients or 52.3 percent of the total have fully recovered so far.

Among the remaining active patients, 33 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at least once.

A total of 178,451 people who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,870 at hospitals, 24,106 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 148,475 at home.

Dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to Đà Nẵng could be on the way: medical experts

Dozens of new COVID-19 infection cases could be linked to three hospitals in Đà Nẵng City in the coming days, but experts have said the number of new cases does not reflect whether the pandemic is surging or on the decline.

The medical experts were speaking at the meeting of the National Steering Committee of COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday and predicted there will be more COVID-19 fatalities in departments where critically-ill patients are being treated.

Responding to the question over whether cases linked to Đà Nẵng in Hà Nội and Lạng Sơn and Bắc Giang provinces all come from three hospitals, acting Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said three hospitals in Đà Nẵng are hotspots of COVID-19 but transmission has also occurred in the community.

“About 91.71 per cent of locally-transmitted cases linked to Đà Nẵng are related to the three hospitals. About 2 per cent (14 cases) are not or their infection sources are impossible to be investigated,” he said.

The pandemic in Đà Nẵng has had a high speed of transmission with patients, relatives of patients and medical workers at three hospitals at the highest risk of infection. The Ministry of Health recommends returnees from Đà Nẵng from July 1 take preventive measures to protect themselves and others, he said.

The Ministry of Health has strengthened testing capacity by three times compared to April to trace new cases, he added.

According to medical experts, when a hotspot of the pandemic is discovered like the one in Đà Nẵng, quick antibody tests aim to assess the infection risk level. After that, Real-time Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests need to be conducted to identify positive cases.

Some localities think the hotspots are only in Đà Nẵng and have loosened preventive measures, the acting minister said, urging medical centres and hospitals nationwide to strictly follow preventive and control regulations including wearing masks and distancing measures.

Members of the steering committee proposed if there is any further infection at any hospital across the country, leaders of hospitals must take full responsibility.

As the cluster of three hospitals in Đà Nẵng City is regarded as an epicentre, the committee emphasised the importance of social distancing measures in high-risk areas including Đà Nẵng and some districts and towns of Quảng Nam Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam said: “The infection risk is not only from people returning from Đà Nẵng but also in all provinces and cities. Local authorities must strictly follow the health ministry’s instructions in quarantining the returnees. The localities which violate the regulations will be severely punished.”

Binh Dinh, Hai Phong provinces assist Da Nang to combat COVID-19

browser not support iframe.

A send-off ceremony to dispatch a group of medical staff from Binh Dinh province to assist Da Nang city in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic was held on August 6 in Binh Dinh.



In a spirit of “fighting the disease like fighting the enemy”, however, Binh Dinh will still send 25 physicians, doctors, and nurses to help Da Nang, which has recorded more than 140 cases in the last 10 days. They are gathered within only 24 days following a request for help sending to Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee from Da Nang city.

Meanwhile, a team of medical workers from the northern city of Hai Phong are flying to the central city on August 5.

Hai Phong has also given Da Nang and Quang Nam province 216,800 USD and 200,000 medical face masks each.

Local authorities to be held responsible for COVID-19 transmission in hospitals

Local authorities must be held responsible for transmissions in hospitals, members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said at a meeting in Hanoi on August 6.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the committee, presided over the function to implement preventive measures in the changing circumstances.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said the ministry is exerting every effort to deal with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.

Patients and their family members as well as medical staff are in the highest-risk group, he said, adding that those returning from Da Nang since July 1 need to remain vigilant.

Some localities, in fact, lowered their guard and relaxed preventive measures, Long pointed out, adding that health facilities and hospitals nationwide must seriously implement preventive and containment measures such as wearing face masks and following social distancing measures.

The ministry is also intensifying testing capacity to quickly detect any new infections.

Members of the committee spoke highly of the active engagement and close coordination of the public security, military, and health forces in the fight against COVID-19 right from the beginning of the outbreak.

The committee urged Da Nang and certain districts and towns in neighbouring Quang Nam province to implement strict social distancing measures.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of the morning of August 6, Vietnam had recorded 717 COVID-19 cases, including 381 recoveries and nine deaths. More than 320 of all infections nationwide were imported.

Da Nang pilots database on COVID-19 patients

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city said on August 6 that it has piloted a database on COVID-19 patients.

The database, available at www.opendata.danang.gov.vn or https://congdulieu.vn, will enable users to access information about COVID-19 patients, links among them and places they had visited.

The database will make it easier for management agencies and the health sector to sort patients on the basis of their residence, gender and age, as well as their medical history.

Earlier, the Authority of Information Technology Application at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has suggested those with smartphones download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The contract tracing app, developed by tech firm Bkav, uses Bluetooth Low Energy, a wireless personal area network technology, to link with smartphones within a two-meter distance.

If a user is positive for SARS-CoV-2 (known as person F0), health authorities can identify those who had close contact with that person (known as F1), and the system will alert them about the risk of infection.

They will be also provided with instructions on contacting health authorities for assistance.

Due attention paid to treatment of COVID-19 patients with malaria

Medical workers are paying due regard to the treatment of a number of COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases who are also suffering from malaria.

Dr Tran Van Giang from the hospital said 15 patients were found to have also contracted malaria.

Six are infected by both malaria and COVID-19, with the remainder testing negative for the coronavirus but remaining under quarantine.

The number of patients with malaria is projected to rise, he added.

The hospital was ready to cope with malaria, given that every year many Vietnamese workers returning from Africa are found to be infected with the disease.

Prompt treatment before patients exhibit the symptoms of malaria could contribute to the successful treatment of COVID-19.

Patients carrying both the malaria parasite and the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, are likely to suffer more severe damage to inner organs than those who only have COVID-19.

Treatment will be more difficult for them, as medication must be considered thoroughly to avoid any unwanted interaction, and they must undergo more tests.

More support for Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam Group on August 6 handed over 10 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to units in the central city of Da Nang as part of its support for the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of which, 9 tonnes of goods was donated to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs, and one tonne to the city’s Centre for Disease Control.

These units will allocate the products to concentrated kitchens in the city which are responsible for providing food portions for doctors and medical staff working at hospitals and health centres, and those being quarantined in concentrated quarantine areas.



Previously, on August 3, through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Da Nang, the group also presented 20,000 medical face masks and 300 bottles of antiseptic solution to support physicians in the city.

On the same day, as many as 25 young doctors and medical workers from the central province of Binh Dinh arrived in Da Nang to support the locality in responding to the ongoing outbreak.

On this occasion, organisations and enterprises in Binh Dinh donated 705 million VND (over 30,000 USD) and 15,000 medical masks to the volunteer team.

Over 21,000 citizens brought home from 50 countries, territories

More than 80 flights have been operated so far, bringing home safely more than 21,000 Vietnamese citizens from some 50 countries and territories, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

She unveiled the figures while answering questions regarding Vietnam’s plan to fly home its citizens abroad in the context of new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the country, during the ministry’s regular press conference on August 6.

The flights were arranged under the Prime Minister’s instructions, and with the highest determination of competent agencies at home, as well as Vietnam’s representative offices abroad, the spokesperson said.

Hang emphasised that the repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in extremely difficult circumstances will be conducted in accordance with their wish and domestic quarantine capacity.

Citing sources of the Overseas Labour Management under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the spokesperson said 226 Vietnamese are working in Uzbekistan under a labour provision contract between a domestic company and the China Petroleum Jili Chemical Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd (JCC).

Due to COVID-19, the workers have stopped working and are self-quarantined at their accommodations, Hang said, adding that local authorities confirmed some of them had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, which also is in charge of Uzbekistan, to contact the workers to get updated on their conditions, and talk to concerned companies and local authorities to ask for necessary measures to take care of the health of the workers.

Vietnamese competent agencies and the embassy are coordinating closely with local authorities to build a plan to bring home the citizens as soon as possible, scheduled for this month.

Campaign calling for public involvement in COVID-19 fight launched

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in conjunction with eight other units launched a communications campaign to run from August 6 to September 30 to raise public awareness about the importance of implementing COVID-19 preventive measures and adopting healthy practices amid the pandemic.

The campaign calls for people from all social strata to fully implement disease prevention and control measures, adopt appropriate lifestyles, and live a normal life to both effectively combat the pandemic and restore and develop the economy.

It also aims to convey a message of solidarity and calls for action and support for those in the community that may be vulnerable.

The campaign features activities such as dialogues with psychologists, experts, and influencers in society on how to change mindsets and form new habits while living with the disease.

The campaign encourages people to participate in the challenge “How did you fight COVID-19?” to share their experience and optimism via the MoH’s social networking forums and other media platforms and software.

The programme has been supported by hundreds of artists, singers, actors, and others to spread a message about disease prevention and control in many different forms, including online music, music videos, rapping competitions, games, online exchanges, reports, and articles.

Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that via the campaign the ministry hopes to raise public awareness, especially among young people, and to fully implement measures to prevent and combat COVID-19.

It is hoped to encourage people to take care of others and calls on every citizen to act as a soldier in the fight against the disease.

Residents can make health declarations online and download the NCOVI app at https://ncovi.vn; regularly determine their health status; and install the Bluezone app at http://www.bluezone.gov.vn/ to be warned about the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection from others.

The campaign also called on the community to not discriminate against COVID-19 patients or those suspected of being infected.

Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Europe

Nearly 280 citizens were repatriated from European countries on a flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 6-7.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, representative agencies in some European nations and the national flag carrier, together with competent agencies of the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Czech Republic.

The passengers included children under 18, students who finished their studies with expired visa or without accommodations, pregnant women, the elderly, the ill, stranded tourists and workers.

The Vietnamese representative agencies in the countries had helped citizens travel to the airports in London and Frankfurt while the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the General Consulate in Germany also sent staff to the airports to assist them with boarding procedures.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Van Don Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.

Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.

Central city to clean, disinfect hospitals

One more health centre – the fifth medical base – in the central city of Đà Nẵng has been locked down for cleaning.

The health department said the Hải Châu district hospital was closed from Wednesday for disinfection.

The department said the hospital and the city’s general hospital would soon reopen after a two-week lockdown for treatment and examination of local people.

Last week, four hospitals in the city were locked down after SARS-CoV-2 cases were found. Cleaning of the general hospital – a COVID-19 hot spot – in the city’s downtown area was carried out earlier this week. It would reopen this weekend.

The city also plans to clean living quarters – homes of COVID-19 patients and close contacts – in Hải Châu and Ngũ Hành Sơn districts this weekend, while a mass testing programme will be organised for all households in the isolated Hòa Phước ward in Hòa Vang district.

A school in Hải Châu district was assigned as a new isolation site for COVID-19 contact cases in the city after a field hospital opened in suburban Hòa Vang district, and a 300-bed Tiên Sơn field hospital will be opened later this week.

Strict control on health check-points had been set up at industrial zones and parks after six workers tested positive last week.

At least 20 companies in An Đồn, Hòa Cầm, Hòa Khánh and Thọ Quang IZs had to close temporarily for two weeks as six workers were infected with SARS-CoV-2. A series of enterprises at six IZs have been operating with half the workforce as many were isolated at quarantine centres or at home after coming into close contact with COVID-19 patients.