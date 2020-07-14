Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 14

14/07/2020    11:02 GMT+7

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases

The Ministry of Health said on July 14 another Vietnamese citizen repatriated from Russia has been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2, bringing the country’s tally of coronavirus infections to 373.

covid-19: another imported case confirmed, vietnam has 373 cases hinh 0

The male patient, 53, lives in Hanoi capital. He was among Vietnamese citizens boarding flight VN5062 from Russia to Vietnam on July 9.

He was transferred to a concentrated quarantine facility in Ca Mau province upon arriving at Can Tho International Airport in the south. He tested positive for the virus on July 12.

The patient was admitted to the Ca Mau Provincial General Hospital for medical observation and treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam has gone through 89 days without locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

The country has so far recorded a total of 373 COVID-19 cases, of which 352 cases have fully recovered, making up 94.4%. Of the 21 remaining cases, 6 patients have tested negative for the virus at least once. No deaths have been reported. 

Vietnam Airlines repatriates 350 Vietnamese nationals from Australia

Vietnam Airlines on July 13 conducted a repatriation flight, bringing home 350 more Vietnamese citizens stranded in Australia due to the novel coronavirus.

On board the flight were mostly children, the elderly, pregnant women, sick people, those with illnesses, and workers and students made homeless after their working contracts ended or campus closed, and other cases in specially difficult circumstances. 

With the Australian Government restricting travel and interstate closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic,

Vietnamese agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia collaborated with relevant Australian agencies to facilitate the citizens’ travel in the context of travel restrictions imposed by the Australian government.

The Vietnamese representative missions dispatched officials to the airport to assist the citizens with necessary procedures before they boarded the plane.

Preventive measures were seriously taken during the flight. After landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, crew members and passengers underwent medical check-ups and were placed in quarantine as regulated.

Under the Prime Minister’s instructions, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the pandemic developments at home and abroad, the citizens’ aspirations, and quarantine capacity in localities.

Vietnam supports Myanmar in COVID-19 fight

Vietnam Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on July 13 presented 50,000 USD as a gift of the Vietnamese Government to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony held at the headquarters of the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports in Yangon region, Ambassador Tuan highlighted the significance of the sincere support of the Vietnamese Government and people for Myanmar.

He said it is a vivid manifestation for the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two nations, which enjoy 45 years of fruitful relations.

Prof. Dr. Zaw Than Htun, head of the Myanmar ministry’s Department of Medical Research, expressed his sincere thanks to the Government and people of Vietnam for this meaningful assistance. He appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and Vietnam's valuable sentiments towards Myanmar.

Myanmar always keeps a close watch on Vietnam's success in COVID-19 prevention, considering it practical experience for the country, he noted.

On this occasion, representatives of some Vietnamese businesses also presented medical equipment and supplies as well as cash to Myanmar's Ministry of Health and Sports.

 

COVID-19: Philippines re-imposes lockdown of Manila

The Philippine authorities on July 13 announced the partial lockdown of the Manila capital again from July 15 or 16 with about 250,000 people as COVID-19 infections surge, just six weeks after quarantine measures were loosened.

Mayor of Navotas city Toby Tiangco said local residents have to stay at home in the next two weeks.

The Philippines has the second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, with more than 57,000 cases and 1,599 deaths. Researchers projected that the total number of cases could top 80,000 by the end of July.

The same day, Thai authorities requested enhancing security in border areas due to concern over the second wave of COVID-19 infection after thousands of illegal immigrants were arrested last month.

Two new imported infection cases from Kuwait and Bahrain were confirmed in the country on July 13.

Thailand has so far gone through 49 consecutive days without local transmission. Since January, the country has recorded 3,220 infections, including 58 fatalities.

Indonesia plans to impose sanctions against violators of health protocols

Indonesian authorities said on July 13 that the country is planning to impose sanctions against violators of health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to tighten the public discipline which President Joko Widodo assessed is still low.

Earlier, at a cabinet meeting on the same day, President Joko Widodo asked cabinet members to consider imposing sanctions against health protocol violators.

The President called for priority given to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in eight provinces, including East Java, Jakarta, West Java, South Sulawesi, Central Java, North Sumatra and Papua.

He also urged speeding up testing by preparing more mobile and fixed laboratories in localities, with the goal of increasing the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from the current 20,000 to 30,000 per day.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours, the country recorded an additional 1,282 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 76,981, including 3,656 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ministry of Health announced that 846 more cases of COVID-19 and 65 related deaths were recorded in the country on the day, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 57,006, including 1,599 fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has tripled since President Rodrigo Duterte eased lockdown measures in the capital Manila in June to recover the economy.

Other News

.
Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two former police officers have been prosecuted and temporarily arrested for their alleged involvement in a staged abduction and robbery case worth VND35 billion that took place on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway two months ago.

Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci is being targeted by the Trump administration as tensions rise between the health expert and the president.

Putting a dent in drug crime
Putting a dent in drug crime
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 13
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Relatives of Daniel Lewis Lee's victims had sought to delay the execution because of coronavirus.

Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The fourth victim from an accident in which a car fell into the sea on Friday night has died, said Trinh Van Manh, director of the Quang Ninh Province General Hospital.

Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Three people have died and two others are in hospital in the northern province of Ha Giang after mistakenly eating a soup containing ngón poisonous leaves on Sunday.

British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.

Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Ben Tre Province authorities have sought VND250 billion (US$10.7 million) from the Government to build reservoirs to store freshwater and avoid a shortage due to drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers.

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

More than 30.8 million people aged 15 and above have been adversely affected by COVID-19, either losing their jobs or having their salaries seriously slashed.

COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

