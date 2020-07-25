Vietnam confirms 416th COVID-19 patient, return of community transmission

A 57-year-old man in Da Nang has been confirmed as positive for coronavirus, marking the first case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Vietnam in 100 days.

Health officials spray disinfectant around the home of the latest COVID-19 patient in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City on July 24.





Acting minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long announced the news at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention this morning with the Government.

The patient who lives in the central city's Lien Chieu District had three positive tests on July 23 and 24.

The result of the fourth test from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology came back positive this morning.

It is unclear how the man, who is now on a ventilator, contracted the virus.

The last community transmission of the SAR-CoV-2 virus in Viet Nam was on April 16.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient has remained at home in Lien Chieu District for the past month and didn’t travel out of town.

On July 7, he went to take care of his mother at Ngu Hanh Son health centre in Da Nang.

On July 16, he went to visit his mother after she was moved to Da Nang Hospital.

On July 17, he developed a fever and felt unwell. On the evening of the same day, he went to a cousin’s house for dinner. On July 18, he went to a wedding at the For You Palace on 2-9 Road in Da Nang.

On July 20, his fever had not abated and he developed a cough. He went for a check-up at Da Nang C Hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalised. His samples were taken for COVID-19 testing and were found to be positive twice.

At least 105 people that had contact with the man have tested negative for COVID-19, Minister Long said.

The Ministry of Health sent a team of professionals to Đà Nẵng to help with quarantine the same day while Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City has also sent highly skilled doctors to the central city to aid the treatment of the patient.

The ministry will conduct mass screening of at-risk areas in Đà Nẵng, using quick test kits made in Viet Nam.

In an attempt to prevent the risk, authorities have decided that flights bringing Vietnamese back from other countries as well as those carrying overseas experts to Đà Nẵng will be redirected to another location.

Da Nang is still a major tourist attraction for domestic tourists and prior to today had not recorded a COVID-19 case since April.

Of the 416 cases in Viet Nam, as many as 365 patients have been given the all-clear for the coronavirus, while the rest are being treated at medical establishments across the country. No deaths have been recorded.

There are currently 11,815 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Viet Nam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 147 at hospitals, 10,993 at other facilities, and 675 at home.

Long way to go in the fight against COVID-19: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam reiterated on Friday that there is still a long way to go in the battle against the coronavirus, as the country faced the end of its months-long streak of no community transmission.

The battle will only end when there is a vaccine or an effective treatment, Đam said at the meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hà Nội, after a 57-year-old man in Đà Nẵng tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 for the third time.

The final confirmation test will be performed by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội, with the results expected on Saturday.

If he is confirmed infected with the virus, the man would be the first person to have been infected with the virus in the community in 99 days, with no identifiable source of infection so far.

Đam said the incident was a “wake-up call” for all sectors and local governments to strengthen their readiness, asking that health, public security and military forces be on constant alert and refrain from complacency.

Việt Nam has been successful in its management of the disease so far but “we are like a low-lying field braving against the big waves and strong winds outside, we need to fortify our levees as much as possible,” Đam said.

However, with a long land border with neighbouring countries of Laos, Cambodia, and China, and an increasing number of flights that bring foreign experts and stranded Vietnamese home from pandemic-hit regions abroad, it’s inevitable that “our levee will suffer from certain breaches,” but they must be immediately dealt with, Đam added.

He said "the situation now is different from four months ago", referring to the end of a two-week streak with no new COVID-19 cases that was broken by imported cases and community transmission in early March, as the country now has experience in dealing with the disease, especially in suppressing the small outbreaks to prevent widespread infections.

The committee lauded the swift action Đà Nẵng has taken in the case, tracing and isolating the suspected COVID-19 patient’s close contacts within a short time-frame and carrying out lockdown and disinfectant measures in high-risk areas.

A group of intensive care doctors from Chợ Rẫy Hospital has been sent to Đà Nẵng to assist in treatment, as the patient is currently on ventilator.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said large-scale testing will be carried out at high risks zones in Đà Nẵng, using for the first time the Vietnamese-made serology-based diagnostics enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) machine.

Đà Nẵng International Airport will temporarily halt receiving flights from overseas bringing in foreign experts and repatriated Vietnamese citizens, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam told Vietnam News Agency late Friday.

Experts at the meeting called for stricter surveillance of borders to prevent illegal entry.

All foreign experts entering Việt Nam will need to introduce a negative test for the virus during the past 7 days, and be covered by an international insurer.

They also called for better compliance with prevention measures such as wearing masks in crowded and public places.

Việt Nam's current COVID-19 caseload stands at 413 after a sailor from Myanmar arriving into the country was confirmed positive for the coronavirus late Friday. The figure has not taken into account the suspected case in Đà Nẵng.

Da Nang authorities meet on COVID-19 prevention and control

Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh, who is also deputy head of the city steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, asked the local Department of Health to continue with contact tracing and quarantine work.

He also ordered the city disease control centre to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities in disinfection, and conduct more tests on people who illegally entered the city from July 1.

The centre will provide relevant information for the Department of Information and Communications in a timely and accurate manner, he added.

The municipal Police Department was tasked with looking for and handling illegal immigrants, Chinh said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will propose suitable measures to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control during the implementation of events and activities with mass gatherings.

He also asked the department to instruct accommodation establishments to implement preventive measures.

Vietnamese workers in Uzbekistan to be brought home soon

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a working session on July 24 with relevant ministries, agencies and the company that sent Vietnamese workers to Uzbekistan to discuss measures to support and bring the stranded labourers home as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia received a letter by representatives of 226 Vietnamese employees who are working for China Petroleum Jili Chemical Engineering and Construction Co.,Ltd (JCC) in Karshi city, Uzbekistan.

In the letter, the workers said they are facing difficulties in daily activities, working and COVID-19 prevention and control, and called for help from the embassy to soon return home.

Right after learning about the information, the Consular Department under the foreign ministry coordinated with the embassy and the company that sent the workers to Uzbekistan to clarify the case.

NA leader asks Hai Duong to support those affected by COVID-19

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has directed the northern province of Hai Duong to implement measures from the legislature and the government in support of people, businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attending the 13th meeting of the 16th provincial People’s Council on July 24, Ngan said the pandemic is still a complex matter around the world, and although Vietnam has basically controlled the disease it is important that no one drops guard.

The recovery of production and the development of the economy while ensuring social welfare is a heavy task requiring solidarity, unity, and determination from localities, she added.

Ngan agreed with solutions the province has identified for the second half of the year to ensure Hai Duong continues to be a spotlight in the Red River Delta and a key economic hub in the northern region.

The top legislator suggested the province strengthening State management in all fields, especially planning, land management, and environmental management, as well as pushing administrative reforms.

In 2019, Hai Duong ranked 33rd among the country’s 63 cities and provinces in the administrative reform index, she said.

It should also further improve its business environment and boost public investment disbursement as well as put into operation key construction projects.