Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 31

More Covid-19 cases in Vietnam face worse condition

An consultation held to seek treatment regimens

More Covid-19 patients in Vietnam are facing a worse condition, including one in a very critical state, the Ministry of Health reported Friday.

Associate. Prof. Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, said Patient 437 is now in an extremely severe condition and undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

The patient, a 61-year-old man, from Danang’s Cam Le District has other diseases such as kidney failure, high blood pressure, gout and diabetes. He has been staying at Danang Hospital for the treatment of the diseases for a long time.

Senior experts have held consultations and directly helped Danang Hospital for his treatment. However, his problems have remained serious.

Besides him, Covid-19 patients 416, 418, 428, 431, 436 and 438 at Danang hospitals are experiencing worsened conditions.

Managing Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the Ministry of Health is focusing on assisting Danang in the fight against Covid-19.

The ministry has set up a special task force led by Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son to support Danang. The task force includes 65 health experts who have experience in helping other localities in Vietnam in the Covid-19 battle.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 health workers have also been arranged to assist the city. The ministry has sent a contingent of qualified doctors, including Director of Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quang Tuan, to come to Danang.

HCM City Pasteur Institute has mobilised staff to establish Covid-19 testing facilities in Danang which are expected to carry out around 7,000 tests per day.

The Ministry of Health has brought 10 ventilators and more N95 medical masks to hospitals in Danang and Hue Central Hospital.

Since the first Covid-19 community transmission case was announced on July 25, Danang has to date confirmed 80 cases with the majority connected to Danang Hospital.

The figure has raised the country’s total community infection case to 93 over the past week.

Quang Nam expanding social distancing following Covid-19 outbreak

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have decided to impose social distancing regulations on five more localities amid the reoccurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the decision signed by vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan, from midnight August 1, Dien Ban Town and the districts of Dai Loc, Duy Xuyen, Que Son and Thang Binh will have to conform to social distancing regulations for 15 days in line with Government Directive 16 issued on March 31, this year.

All local people are asked to stay at home and only go outside in necessary cases such as buying food, supplies and medicine.

People must wear face masks, keep a two-metre distance from one another in public and regularly wash their hands with soap or hand sanitizers.

Gatherings of over two people in public places are banned.

The operation of factories, production facilities, traffic and construction sites, establishments providing essential services and goods and others like post offices, communications, imports, exports and healthcare will remain operational. However, their managers have to take responsibility for ensuring safety of the Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures.

Education and training services, cultural and sporting activities, festivals, fairs, competitions, tourist sites and public transport also have to be suspended.

Companies can allow their staff to work from home in necessary circumstances.

By Thursday morning, Quang Nam had reported five new Covid-19 cases since July 25.

45 COVID-19 infections detected in Da Nang this morning

The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 in Vietnam has exceeded the 500 mark, after 45 new community transmissions were reported in the central city of Da Nang, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on July 31 morning.

The total tally of infections now stands at 509, including 276 imported cases who have been quarantined upon their arrival.

The 45 new cases, aged between 27-87, include 33 patients related to Da Nang Hospital, four from Da Nang Lung Hospital, two from Da Nang Oncology Hospital, four from a hotel where Da Nang Hospital’s hemodialysis patients are quarantined in Son Tra district, and two at Cam Le health clinic.

Earlier, Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 infections in the central province of Quang Nam on July 30 afternoon.

All the five patients, including four women, had links to the outbreak at Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang.

There have been 93 community infections since July 25, and the latest figure is the largest amount recorded in a single day since the first case was recorded in January.

More than 53,760 people are currently quarantined at health centres or at home.

According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-committee, 369 cases, or 72.5 percent, have recovered fully, and no fatalities have been recorded so far.

As of July 31 morning, 14 patients tested negative for the coronavirus once, and four negative at least twice.

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from US, Japan

Vietnamese authorities and representative offices in the US and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the US relevant agencies to conduct a flight bringing home nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from San Francisco (the US) and Narita (Japan) airports on July 29-30.

The Vietnamese Consulate Generals in the US and Japan sent officials to the airports to help citizens complete all necessary procedures before boarding.

To ensure health for citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the airline implemented security, safety and hygiene measures during the flight.

After landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, all crew members and passengers had their body temperatures checked and were quarantined as regulated.

Vietnamese agencies and representative offices abroad and airlines will conduct more flights bringing Vietnamese citizens stranded due to COVID-19 home, when required.

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha orders suspension of festivals, mass gatherings

Facing complex developments from a new COVID-19 outbreak, the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has requested that its central and local units, training establishments, and places of worship enhance prevention and control measures.

In a document sent on July 30, the Executive Council’s Standing Board demanded they suspend festivals, ritual ceremonies, and training courses with mass gatherings, while increasing disease prevention measures like wearing face masks and frequently washing hands with soap or sanitiser.

The VBS units, training establishments, and places of worship were also told to request that monks, nuns, and followers carry out health declarations, self-quarantine, and monitor their health if they have travelled through pandemic-hit areas, strictly comply with local authorities’ regulations on disease prevention and control, and practice social distancing when asked.

On July 27, the VBS Executive Council ordered stronger anti-COVID-19 measures at its units in central Da Nang city and Quang Ngai province, the first localities to record community infections after 99 straight days of Vietnam being free of such transmissions.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now stands at 459, including nine new local infections confirmed in the morning of July 30./.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to African nations

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on July 30 presented medical supplies from the Vietnamese Government worth 250,000 USD to the five African countries of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, to help them battle COVID-19.

The aid package comprises Made-in-Vietnam antimicrobial and medical masks and test kits for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dung underlined that the pandemic has spread all over the world with complex and unpredictable developments.

As Vietnam and African countries have nurtured traditional friendships, the Vietnamese Government decided to offer part of its resources to support the governments and people of these countries.

The beneficiaries supported Vietnam during the country’s struggle for re-unification in the past and development and integration in the present, Dung added.

He also spoke highly of the stringent and effective measures adopted by the governments as well as the determination of the people in the African countries in battling COVID-19, affirming that Vietnam is ready to share experience in pandemic prevention and combat with African nations and international friends.

Ambassadors from recipient countries thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the valuable assistance, describing it as proof of the traditional friendship between the countries and Vietnam.

They also praised Vietnam’s achievements in fighting the pandemic over the past time and pledged to closely coordinate and step up cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and enhancing recovery in the post-pandemic period.

Religious organisations urged to continue with COVID-19 prevention measures

The Government Committee for Religious Affairs has asked leaders of religious organisations to continue with COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.

In a document sent to leaders of religious organisations, the committee asked them to encourage dignitaries and followers to keep a close watch on developments of the pandemic, according to Vu Chien Thang, head of the committee.

They were also requested not to popularise inaccurate information about the situation and organise unnecessary religious activities with big gatherings, the official added.

The committee called for the observance of prevention measures like wearing face masks in public places, avoiding unnecessary large gatherings and cleaning hands with soap regularly.

Religious organisations in the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, need to follow regulations on social distancing in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/CT-TTg and guidelines of local authorities, while coordinating with local medical agencies and authorities in disinfecting worshipping places.

Leaders of religious organisations need to encourage dignitaries and followers who visited Da Nang or other pandemic-hit areas as from July 8 to make medical declarations and quarantine themselves.

Those with symptoms of cough and fever must contact the nearest health agencies for instructions, the committee said./.

Hundreds of thousands of masks, protective suits presented to Da Nang

Hundreds of thousands of masks and protective suits will be sent to the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, under a programme jointly organised by the Vietnam Young Doctors’ Association and agencies.

There will be 100,000 masks and 500 protective suits presented to hospitals in the city, with another 200,000 masks going to local people and students about to sit the high school graduation exams.

Given the complexity of the pandemic, the association, the Vietnam Youth Federation, and others kick-started the second phase of response efforts.

They presented medical facilities and equipment to health workers and local people as well as essential commodities to those in need.

A face mask plant has opened in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and will produce up to 8 million masks to present to health workers, border guard forces, and young people fighting the pandemic.

During the first phase, the association called on organisations and individuals to donate equipment and essential items worth more than 25 billion VND (1.07 million USD)./.

World Bank helps Vietnam cope with COVID-19

The World Bank and the State Bank of Vietnam on July 30 signed a 6.2 million USD grant agreement to strengthen Vietnam’s COVID-19 surveillance and testing capacities, research capacity for COVID-19 vaccines and test kits, and communications about the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 situation in Vietnam is evolving quickly,” said Stefanie Stallmeister, Acting Country Director for the World Bank in Vietnam.

“This emergency operation will not only support the government to quickly monitor and respond to COVID-19 but also contribute to building a resilient health system for future health emergencies.”

The project will strengthen the capacity of laboratory systems at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and other lab systems nationwide by helping to improve the ability to evaluate community immunity to COVID-19.

The grant will also fund the provision of equipment to improve the capacity of the Centre for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC) for research and development of new vaccine and quick diagnostic tests.

The project is expected to support 200 laboratories involved in COVID-19 surveillance and testing in hospitals and provincial Centres for Disease Control nationwide. Support to NIHE and POLYVAC, Vietnam’s leading public health and vaccine research and production institutions, will directly contribute to improving the country’s capacities to detect and respond to COVID-19./.

Da Nang: Over 5,500 volunteers register for COVID-19 fight

More than 5,500 young people in the central city of Da Nang, where a number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in recent days, have registered to participate in a voluntary programme on disease prevention and control launched by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 28, head of the union’s board on education and communication Nguyen Duy Thanh said on July 30.

Over 2,800 young people have volunteered for disease response activities while around 2,700 others are ready to donate blood.

The city’s Health Department announced on July 30 that over 750 health workers and medical and pharmaceutical students at local universities and colleges have voluntarily registered to participate in the fight against COVID-19.

In face of the complicated developments of the pandemic, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho ordered the suspension of receiving citizens in person at offices dealing with petitions at all levels from 1pm on July 30.

The central city has seen 35 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, since July 25.

Provinces, cities conduct COVID-19 preventive measures

Provinces and cities across Việt Nam are urgently stepping up measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chairman of the Thanh Hóa Province People’s Committee Nguyễn Đình Xứng on Thursday visited Sầm Sơn and Thanh Hóa cities to check the work of health authorities.

Both cities are popular tourism destinations and more than 1,100 people have been told to self-quarantine since July 8.

Sầm Sơn City sprayed sterilised substances on all coaches, at stations, and gave guidance to hotels in the city to set up a list of people at high risk and supervise them.

Thanh Hóa City organised a steering committee meeting to discuss ways to spread preventive measures to every village and ward. Inspections will be conducted in every locality.

Northern Bắc Kạn province also made a list of people with symptoms of respiratory diseases and suspected cases and took samples for tests.

Nguyễn Thái Hồng, deputy director of the provincial centre for diseases control said there were about 500 people in the province returning from central Đà Nẵng city. All of them have been put under supervision.

Central Thừa Thiên-Huế province set up eight medical supervision stations in districts, Huế Railway Station and Phú Bài International Airport to check people’s temperatures.

Border guards in northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn have discovered many people illegally entering Việt Nam via border lines.

Senior lieutenant colonel Ninh Văn Bình, from the Chi Ma Border Guard Station, said the soldiers work closely with local authorities and are on duty around the clock to prevent illegal entry, exit and trafficking.

The station has seized 11 people for organising illegal entry and exit so far this year, discovering 68 trafficking cases and withdrew different kinds of trafficked goods worth more than VNĐ600 million (US$25,870).

In the central province of Quảng Bình, the Cha Lo Border Guard Station in Minh Hóa District on Wednesday seized two people on the way to illegally exit to Laos. The two people, aged 32 and 37, did not have necessary paperwork and did not follow COVID-19 prevention regulations.