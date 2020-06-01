Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 1

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 46 days

Vietnam has gone through 46 consecutive days without new COIVD-19 infections in the community as of June 1 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 328 cases nationwide, 188 were imported and quarantined right upon their arrival. As many as 279 patients, equivalent to 85 percent of the total, have recovered.

The remainders are being treated at centrally- and provincially-run hospitals. All of them are in stable condition.

Seven patients tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, and 22 others tested negative for the virus twice or more.

At present, 7,256 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 23 at hospitals, 6,301 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 932 at home, and home.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the pandemic is expected to prolong for months, even years.

The organisation recommended Vietnam step up efforts to curb the disease in the long run./.

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, Indonesia

Singapore and Indonesia reported hundreds of new COVID-19 infections while Thailand confirmed four new imported cases on May 31.

The Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed 518 more COVID-19 cases on May 31, raising the total infections to 34,884, and most of the new patients are migrant workers residing in dormitories.

There are 374 patients still under treatment while 13,242 others under quarantine in the city state at present.

The same day, the Health Ministry of Indonesia announced 700 new infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, adding up to the total of 26,473 cases.

Achmad Yurianto, a health official, also informed about 40 more deaths from the disease, bringing the number of facilities in the country to 1,613. Besides, 7,308 patients have fully recovered so far.

Meanwhile, Thailand confirmed four new cases, who are from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and no deaths on May 31. The respective total figures now stand at 3,081 and 57.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman of the Thai Government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in her country has slowed down, and about 80 percent of the new cases over the last couple of weeks were Thais returning from overseas.

In the Philippines, the country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines is set to resume some domestic and international flights on June 1 after more than two months of suspension.

They include the routes linking with the US, Vietnam, mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, China’s Hong Kong and Taipei, Singapore, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The planned domestic flights include ones connecting Manila with Basco, Laoag, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, and Bacolod./.

Over 340 Vietnamese brought home from Singapore

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Singapore arrived at Can Tho International Airport on a repatriation flight on May 31.

Passengers on the flight, organised by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s embassy in Singapore, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Singapore, included those under the age of 18, elderly people, persons with illnesses, labourers with expired contracts, and others with expired visas stranded in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff members to assist the citizens to complete procedures before their plane took off.

Under the Prime Minister’s directions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, domestic agencies and Vietnam’s overseas representative bodies have arranged a number of flights to bring Vietnamese home.

After landing in the homeland, all people on board received heath examination and were put in quarantine in line with regulations.

On the basis of the pandemic’s developments in the country and the world, citizens’ aspirations and local quarantine capacity, more flights are set to be conducted in the coming time to repatriate Vietnamese citizens./

Webinar gives career advice to Vietnamese in Germany amid pandemic

The Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI), the Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany and the Asia Charity Organisation held a webinar on May 29 to share an overview of job opportunities in the European country amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The event aimed to help Vietnamese people and those of Vietnamese origin in Germany to gain success in their learning and research, and maintain or seek jobs during and after the pandemic. It was attended by representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, speakers from the VGI, and an audience of over 200.

Speakers at the webinar said the coronavirus pandemic has shaken the economy of not only Germany but also the whole world. It also poses latent risks that may cause unpredictable consequences in the time ahead.

They cited experts as forecasting that unemployment will surge while new difficulties, challenges and obstacles will emerge in the labour market. Particularly, it will be harder for students who graduate in 2020 to seek jobs compared to those graduating in previous years.

At the seminar, speakers also informed about the result of an online survey of employment-related concerns and demand among Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin students, postgraduates and experts in Germany, and shared their experience with participants.

Tran Dong, chief representative of the Ministry of Science and Technology in Germany, told the Vietnam News Agency that when the COVID-19 broke out, VGI members swiftly updated the expatriates on the German Government’s aid and credit packages for businesses and families, as well as professional knowledge about treatment and preventive measures, to help them cope with the pandemic.

Following a successful teleconference on Vietnamese people in Germany amid the pandemic on May 17, the VGI invited more Vietnamese experts holding important positions at prestigious organisations like Axel Springer SE, MDC Berlin and NTT Data, along with German experts at eBay Kleinanzeigen and Vlab, to offer job orientations at this webinar to assist the young during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Singapore, China to open 'fast lane' for essential travel next month

Singapore and China have agreed to launch a “fast-lane” arrangement in early June to facilitate essential travel for business and official purposes, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on May 29.

The arrangement will be first applied between Singapore and the six Chinese provinces or municipalities directly under the central government - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, with effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures being in place to ensure safety.

The measure was discussed at the 2nd China-Singapore joint meeting on COVID-19, which was held in the form of video conference on May 28.

During the meeting, the two countries spoke highly of the mutual support rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic, including assistance in terms of medical treatment and stay for each other’s citizens during the period.

They agreed to support the leading role of the World Health Organization in the global campaign against the novel coronavirus, the MFA said.

Both nations also backed the early convening of the Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to implement the outcomes of the earlier Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19 last April and agreed on the importance of enhancing regional cooperation on prevention and control of the disease./.