Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/05/2020 14:17:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10

 
 
10/05/2020    13:15 GMT+7

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
Plans to welcome students back to school are well prepared

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning, marking the 24th consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the total 288 patients, 148 were imported and the remaining were infected with the coronavirus in the community.

So far, the country has reported no deaths from the disease.

As many as 241 patients or 84 percent were declared fully recovered. The remaining 47 cases are being treated at health facilities, of whom four tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 13 negative at least twice.

In particular, patient No.91, the 43-year-old British pilot, is under treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases in a very critical condition. A lung transplant has been considered for him as a final effort.

As many as 11,130 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 180 at hospitals, 6,146 at other establishments and 4,804 at home./.

Forest fires complicate COVID-19 fight in Indonesia

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10

A forest fire in Indonesia (Source: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/)

Smog from forest fires in Indonesia could complicate the country's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as its government has no contingency plan for additional respiratory diseases, local health experts warned on May 8.

Wiendra Waworuntu, director for communicable disease prevention and control at the Indonesian Ministry of Health, said that the symptoms of acute respiratory infection caused by smoke from the fires are similar to coronavirus symptoms.

A simultaneous surge in respiratory illness from the two causes can become a major headache for Indonesian health authorities, Waworuntu said, adding that research shows that there is a correlation between high mortality rate and high level of pollution in an area impacted by COVID-19.

Some experts fear the haze will hamper efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected 13,112 people and killed 943 in Indonesia as of May 8.

The situation may get worse due to a possible shortage of N95 face masks. Currently, the high-grade masks can only be used by medical workers, while members of the public have been instructed to wear normal surgical masks.

But Waworuntu said N95 masks are also needed for people affected by smoke from forest fires, because ordinary masks will not be effective to filter the smoke.

"There may be scarcity of N95 masks in June, July and August when dry season reaches its peak, while we have to compete with other countries to get them," she said.

Moreover, the Indonesian Government has not designed any contingency plan to deal with both acute respiratory infection caused by forest fires and COVID-19, while most human resources in health have been focused to deal with COVID-19, she added, noting the need for strategies to prevent a catastrophe.

Haze from forest and land fires caused by illegal slash-and-burn farming practices, mostly for palm oil plantations, occurs annually in Indonesia.

As of May 7, at least 765 hotspots have been detected in the country, although the number was lower than 1,222 a year earlier, according to local authorities.

In 2019, fires devastated more than 1.6 million hectares of land across the country, mostly on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra, up from about 630,000 hectares in the previous year./.

COVID-19 situation improves in Philippines, remains bad in Singapore

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
Health workers at a COVID-19 testing station in Manila

The Philippines confirmed 147 COVID-19 infections and eight more fatalities on May 9, raising the total to 10,610 and 704, respectively.

Of the total infections, 1,842 have given the all-clear, the Department of Health said.

The department added that it is seeing signs that the coronavirus curve in the country is flattening, adding the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have started to slow down and that hospitals are not overwhelmed.

But the war is not over yet, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said, adding that the need for people to continue to be vigilant especially when the lockdown is relaxed or lifted.

She urged them to continue observing the health protocols such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, cough etiquette and the like to break the infection chain.

 

The Philippine Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on May 9 that the lockdown restrictions in some cities such as Manila, where most of the country's coronavirus cases have been detected, will likely be relaxed on May 15.

Roque said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on whether or not to ease the lockdown in Manila and in other parts of the country that are under strict lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has decided to allow inbound international flights to land in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila from May 11 on assigned days.

Also on May 9, Singapore reported additional 753 infection cases, bringing the total to 22,640./.

Vietnam brings home 276 citizens from Canada

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
As many as 276 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Vancouver, Canada, on May 8 and 9.

As many as 276 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Vancouver, Canada, on May 8 and 9.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures.

This was a joint effort of Vietnamese competent agencies at home and representative agencies in Canada, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and competent agencies of the host country.

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver sent officials to the airport to help the citizens with necessary procedures.
Upon their arrival at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, the passengers were kept under quarantine and had medical checks-up in line with regulations.

Earlier, Vietnamese competent agencies had coordinated with the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam to bring home a number of Canadian citizens.

In the coming days, more flights will be arranged to bring back Vietnamese citizens home from other countries depending on the pandemic's developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and demand of Vietnamese citizens living overseas./.

Vietnamese nationals in Cambodia receive gifts amidst COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
Vietnamese nationals in Cambodia receive gifts amidst COVID-19.

Some 430 gift packages were handed over on May 9 to households of Vietnamese nationals in Cambodia and Khmer people in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh.

The activity formed part of a programme jointly launched by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA) in Cambodia that aims to help Vietnamese nationals in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KVA, the Vietnamese Embassy and Consulates General in Battambang and Preah Sihanouk presented gifts to about 3,000 families of Vietnamese nationals across Cambodia.

KVA President Sim Chy said no COVID-19 cases have been reported among Vietnamese nationals in Cambodia so far.

As of May 9, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had stood still at 122, of whom 120 have recovered, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Health./.

Vietnamese supports Myanmar region in COVID-19 battle

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, Vietnamese entrepreneurs and people living in the country present 7.5 million Kyat and medical supplies to Yangon region

The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, Vietnamese entrepreneurs and people living in the country have presented 7.5 million Kyat (5,380 USD) and medical supplies to Yangon region to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on May 8, Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan said that Vietnam is always willing to share difficulties with Myanmar in general and Yangon region in particular amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Appreciating the local authorities’ efforts in the fight, Tuan said that the gifts showed the solidarity between the Vietnamese and Myanmar people, thus helping to develop the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.

Governor of Yangon region Phyo Min Thein thanked the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnam Business Club in Myanmar, and the Vietnamese community for their donations, adding that the gifts are practical when the region is striving to finish the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital in Yangon city.

The donation campaign was organised by the embassy and the club from April 23-30.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter on May 8, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Ta Van Thong said that the embassy has popularised disease prevention measures as well as Vietnam’s policies to the Vietnamese community in New Zealand.

The Vietnamese Embassy had held online meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on citizen protection measures and with the host country’s Education Ministry on issues related to the learning and lives of Vietnamese students./.

 
 

Other News

.
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

Two officials charged with land management violations
Two officials charged with land management violations
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam recorded 17 more imported COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on May 7, raising the total to 288.

Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Infectious disease doctors discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam and how it differs from other parts of the world with Health & Life newspaper.

Vietnam to promote pig farming
Vietnam to promote pig farming
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called for the country's pig farmers to redevelop their stocks safely and quickly during a conference on Wednesday.

Motorbike racers jailed for public disorder during social distancing
Motorbike racers jailed for public disorder during social distancing
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Ten motorbike racers in Hanoi have been sentenced to between five and 16 months in prison for causing public disorder during the country’s social distancing period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 