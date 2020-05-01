Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 2

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in community for 16 days, total remains at 270

Testing samples for COVID-19

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the community over the past 16 consecutive days, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on May 2 morning.

Among the total 270 infections, 219 have recovered, and there are still no deaths.

Fifty-one other patients are being treated at hospitals and medical facilities, including 16 tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once or twice.

On May 1, two patients including a 52-year-old Brazilian man and a 25-year-old British man who had previously been given the all-clear tested positive again, according to the Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City.

To date, 30,517 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas have been quarantined at hospital, medical centres and home.

US grants Vietnam 9.5 million USD to combat COVID-19

Vietnam will receive an aid package worth 9.5 million USD to cope with COVID-19, including 5 million USD for Economic Support Funds, according to the US Department of State.

The funds will be utilised to bring much needed resources to bear immediately, including supporting private sector recovery by mitigating the financial impacts of the pandemic on small and medium-sized-sized enterprises (SMEs), addressing the non-financial impacts facing SMEs, and partnering with Government of Vietnam stakeholders to bolster the government’s relief interventions.

The US aid package also includes a previously announced 4.5-million-USD medical assistance for the Vietnamese Government to prepare laboratory systems and activate case-finding and event-based surveillance.

It also covers the support for experts in response to COVID-19, community education and engagement, infection prevention for healthcare settings, public health screening at points of entry, and more.

Over the past 20 years, the US has invested more than 1.8 billion USD in total assistance for Vietnam, including over 706 million USD for health.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the US Government has pledged 775 million USD for medical emergency, humanitarian, economic and developmental assistance to help governments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations to beat the pandemic./.

No new COVID-19 infection, steering committee warns against complacency

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6 pm on May 1, which is the 15th day in a row Vietnam has had no new infection in the community.

Samples for COVID-19 testing. Illustrative image

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country remained at 270, with 219 given the all clear.

Among the patients under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, and seven tested negative at least twice.

A total of 47,735 people are under quarantine or health monitoring.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control continues to urge all people to strictly follow disease prevention measures to minimize the spread of the epidemic.

Nearly 300 Vietnamese brought home from Canada





A Vietnam Airlines plane at Vân Đồn International Airport.

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese embassy in Canada, national carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant Canadian agencies to bring home nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens on Thursday.

They included those under 18, elderly people, people with illnesses, tourists who had been stuck and students who did not have accommodation due to school closures. The Vietnamese embassy in Ottawa had also sent staff to Toronto to directly support people at the airport.

Previously, the flight to Canada also brought some Canadian citizens back home under co-ordination between Vietnamese agencies and the Canadian emassy in Việt Nam.

Upon arriving at Vân Đồn International Airport in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, all passengers and flight crew underwent health checks and were put into quarantine following Việt Nam’s regulations on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on citizens’ wishes and the local capacity of quarantine as well as the development of the pandemic, authorities and airlines will continue to deploy commercial flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home.

Russian newspaper suggests applying Vietnam’s example in COVID-19 fight

Leading officials of a hospital in Ninh Binh presents flowers to recovered COVID-19 patients

Russian newspaper “Argument and Facts” ran an article on April 30 explaining how Vietnam dealt with COVID-19 and suggested Russia apply its example in the fight against the pandemic.

The article emphasised that with a population of 96 million on an area of just 331,700 square kilometres, Vietnam has recorded only 270 infections and zero fatalities.

Immediately after the first cases were reported in the country in late January, the Government quickly established a national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control and all schools were closed.

Advanced equipment, including ventilators, were provided to hospitals as quickly as possible, the best doctors were mobilised, and the number of hospital beds increased, it said.

Tourists from disease-hit areas were quarantined, while everyone had to wear a face mask when going out. Law enforcement agencies traced those who had possible contact with infected patients.

Vietnam also suspended international flights and restricted internal travel by temporarily suspending inter-provincial buses, the article noted.

It added that the quarantine period increased from 14 days to 20 days and even 40 days in some cases. The country applied social distancing measures after recording 60 infections on March 16.

Police also arrested 150 people for spreading fake news relating to COVID-19 on the internet.

The rapid response and drastic measures helped slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Vietnam, the newspaper wrote.

It can be said, it went on, that Vietnam “strangled” COVID-19 right from its inception. The country has recorded no new cases for many days and loosened social distancing measures on April 23./.

Thailand to take first step of restriction easing from May 3

The Thai Government has decided to allow six types of businesses and activities to restart on May 3 as the first step to loosen lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2.

Accordingly, markets, food shops outside malls, retail businesses, sport and recreation areas including parks, barber shops, and pet salons and nurseries are allowed to reopen their doors.

They, however, are required to maintain strict standards of hygiene, including frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing.

The state of emergency and the ban on sales of alcohol will stay until the end of May.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that if new COVID-19 cases start to rise, the easing will be revoked.

The first stage of the easing of COVID-19 curbs will take effect nationwide on May 3 and it will take 14 days to assess whether or not the next stages, including the reopening of department stores, can proceed.

The government plans to take two months to gauge the ramifications of its planned four stages of relaxation of disease-control restrictions before it makes a decision on whether a full reopening can take place.

An assessment of each stage will be made after 14 days. If the number of daily new infections remains low over the ensuing 14 days, further easing will take place, he added.

Thailand reported seven confirmed infections on April 30, making it the fourth straight day with one-digit new cases. By the end of the day, it recorded 2,954 infections, with 54 deaths.

From May 1, 32 domestic flights and 14 airports around Thailand are expected to start operating to serve a long holiday in early May./.

Malaysia partially loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on May 1 that the nation will allow a majority of enterprises to resume operations from May 4 and partially ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

In a televised address, the leader affirmed that Malaysia is ready to begin a controlled and cautious reopening of economic activities.

On the advice of the Health Ministry and based on data collected and best practices established by the World Health Organization, the Government has decided to reopen the economic sector cautiously by enforcing strict health standard operating procedures, he said.

According to him, sports activities that involve 10 people or fewer, such as running, badminton and cycling, will be allowed. Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen but they have to maintain strict social distancing.

However, religious activities, large gatherings and businesses that involve close contacts such as cinemas and night clubs will not be allowed to reopen. And schools and universities will also remain closed.

Malaysia has not reopened its borders. Interstate travel will also be banned.

The leader required all people to continue wearing masks, practising social distancing and maintaining high levels of personal hygiene.

He also informed that the Government had lost 63 billion ringgit (14.6 billion USD) from the movement and travel restrictions imposed over six weeks. It will lose another 35 billion ringgit if the restrictions have been extended by a month./.

Kindness amid Covid-19 pandemic





The coronavirus pandemic has placed severe impacts on the livelihoods of many people, especially the poor and the vulnerable. Still, it has brought out the best in people. Across the country, numerous individuals and organizations are showing their kindness by sharing the burdens with those heavily affected by the virus, such as self-employed workers who are now mired in hardship and even unable to afford the cost of their daily meals or monthly home rent.

Holding a strong community spirit, Saigon Times Group spares no efforts to lend a helping hand to needy people. Since early April, it has called on individuals and businesses to join the Saigon Times - Noi Vong Tay Lon program, with an aim to help mitigate the difficulties faced by those adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to its close connections with the business community, the group has successfully rallied support from generous donors, raising over VND520 million to date, and still counting, along with food and necessities.

On April 17 and 18, Saigon Times Group, in collaboration with the HCMC Red Cross Society, donated 750 gift sets to people who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. Each gift set worth VND300,000 contains instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, sugar, rice and monosodium glutamate. Earlier, the group donated one ton of rice to charity meal providers Nu Cuoi 7 and Bep Vui Ve in HCMC on April 13.

Since last week, Saigon Times Group has brought the charity program to the Mekong Delta. In Dong Thap Province, the program offered rice to 2,000 poor people and workers from April 23 until 26, given the cooperation of the Dong Thap Young Businesspeople Association, the Dong Thap Businesspeople Club, and many generous donors. Each beneficiary received five kilos of rice at 14 locations across Cao Lanh City in the province.

In Can Tho City, the Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program gave 50 gift sets to poor people who came to Luu Huu Phuoc Park in Ninh Kieu District to receive free rice on April 24. Each gift set contained VND150,000 in cash and necessities worth VND150,000 donated by 9999 Company and Shop C&D.

“Before the Covid-19 outbreak, I and my husband earned some VND200,000 per day from selling lottery tickets, but we have had to stay at home for over a month. I feel very happy when besides free rice, I am given a gift set from the Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program,” said Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, 59, a resident in Can Tho City.

Nguyen Van Vu Minh, Dong Thap Province’s Youth Union Secretary, said: “We do wish to share the difficulties with poor people through the program and hope the meaningful journey can bring love and practical gifts to many more needy families.”

“With Saigon Times Group as the media sponsor, more disadvantaged people are expected to receive free rice from the program. I hope that many donors in and outside the country could join forces with the organizers to expand the program in the future,” said Minh.

Giving strength to the program, Mirae Asset Finance Vietnam donated VND273 million to the group on April 24. Of the total, VND150 million came from the company’s budget and VND123 million was contributed by its employees.

In addition to VND273 million donated by Mirae Asset Finance Vietnam, the program has received donations amounting to VND250 million from many generous individuals and companies since the beginning of April, including Vinamit JSC, An Cuong Wood Working JSC and Yuanta Securities Vietnam.

Saigon Times Group continued spreading the community spirit as it coordinated with the Women’s Union of Hau Giang Province to donate 100 gift sets to poor people in Phuong Binh Commune, Phung Hiep District on April 28. Each gift set contained two face masks and VND100,000 in cash, which were provided by the Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program, and 10 kilos of rice, which came from the Women's Union.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Loan, chairwoman of the Hau Giang Women’s Union, said: “We really appreciate support from the donors, which has been not only their donations but also their encouragement and love for disadvantaged people. I hope that we will continue to stay side by side and support each other to overcome this difficult time.”