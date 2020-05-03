Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3

No new COVID-19 cases recorded on May 3 morning

Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on May 3 morning, making 17 days in a row since April 16 without new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Testing samples for SARS-CoV-2

Of the 270 confirmed patients, 130 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival.

Up to 219 patients, or 81 percent, have made full recovery, while 51 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide.

Twelve patients were tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and nine others tested negative twice or more.

A total of 30,530 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined across the country, including 246 at hospitals, 5,748 at concentrated quarantine areas and 24,192 at home./.

COVID-19: automatic hand washing machine design contest launched

The Center of Science and Technology Development for Youth in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 launched a contest designing automatic antiseptic hand washing machines which will be installed at schools, agencies, and public locations.

The competition aims to promote creativity among youngsters and apply their science-technology products in the COVID-19 fight.

It is designed for Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad aged 11 years and above. Contestants could submit their entries in groups or individually.

They will be divided into three groups. Group A is created for students at secondary, high schools, and vocational training centres. Group B is designed for those from universities, colleges, and academies, while Group C is for young workers and businesspeople.

Entries including registration forms and introduction clips should be sent to email: khoahoctre@gmail.com or post office.

There will be three first prizes, three second prizes, three third prizes, and some consolation prizes./.

France aids five Southeast Asian countries in COVID-19 fight

Samples for COVID-19 testing at the HCM City Pasteur Institute

The French Development Agency (AFD) has announced a grant aid of 2 million EUR (2.19 million USD) for the COVID-19 pandemic response in five Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

In a recent statement, it said the funding will be provided for Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines to strengthen the COVID-19 surveillance, diagnosis and response systems in the countries.

The AFD noted it hopes the countries’ laboratories will benefit from direct support for the response phase of the COVID-19 epidemic in such aspects as reinforcement of equipment, purchase of diagnostic kits, and acquisition of personal protective equipment./.

COVID-19: Singapore, Laos to ease some social restrictions

Singapore and Laos are moving to ease some restrictions which have been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Singaporean Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on May 2 that selected activities such as home-based businesses, laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12. Some students will be allowed to go back to schools in small groups from May 19.

Some work premises will be allowed to gradually reopen, taking into account their importance to the economy and supply chains and their ability to minimise risks of transmission.

The city-state with a population of 5.7 million is among the countries with the highest number of infections in Asia, mainly due to outbreaks in cramped migrant workers dormitories. It has managed to curb the spread of the disease among locals outside the dormitories.

The Singaporean ministry reported 932 new COVID-19 cases on May 1, bringing the total confirmed cases there to 17,101. Among them, 1,268 have fully recovered and 1,764 are still under treatment, including 23 in critical condition.

In Laos, after more than one month strict measures against the coronavirus disease were applied, the Lao Government announced the easing of some restrictions on May 1, two days before the social distancing period is over on May 3, so as to gradually bring life back to normal.

In a press conference on May 1, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Douangdy said the number of COVID-19 patients in the country remained 19 as of April 30 afternoon, including eight given the all-clear, marking the 19th straight day without new cases in Laos.

This is the basis for the Lao Government to ease some restrictions from May 4 to 17.

For example, state agencies and businesses will be permitted to resume operations with their staff going to the workplace rotationally or working online from home, people can leave their houses and move within the provinces they are living in, and training programmes are allowed to take place in a province but with a limited number of participants.

Meanwhile, some other restrictions will remain in place like the bans on movement to other provinces; entertainment venues, restaurants, cinemas, karaoke and massage lounges, casinos, indoor sports centres and outdoor group sports; and gatherings with more than 10 people.

Deputy PM Somdy Douangdy noted those measures are just temporary, adding in case any provinces or cities in Laos record new COVID-19 cases, the previously applied lockdown and preventive measures will be re-applied strictly in those localities./.

Malaysia to conduct SARS-COV-2 tests for illegal migrants

Malaysia will conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests for undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Noor Hisham Abdullah, a senior health official, said on May 1.

He added that the local health sector is responsible for ensuring these migrants, whether they are in prion or in containment centres, are free from the infection.

According to Malaysian police, more than 700 migrants were taken into custody including children and Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

To date, Malaysia has recorded 6,071 COVID-19 cases with over 100 deaths.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on May 1 that the nation will allow a majority of enterprises to resume operations from May 4 and partially ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The Southeast Asian country has not reopened its borders. Inter-state travel will also be banned.

The PM required all people to continue wearing masks, practising social distancing and maintaining high levels of personal hygiene.

He also informed that the Government had lost 63 billion ringgit (14.6 billion USD) from the movement and travel restrictions imposed over six weeks. It will lose another 35 billion ringgit if the restrictions have been extended by a month./.

Thailand recorded six new COVID-19 cases on May 2

People in Bangkok, Thailand wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thailand confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on May 2, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 2,966.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digit for six consecutive days. The six cases also marked the fewest new daily infections since early March.

Furthermore, no more fatalities have been reported. The death toll remains at 54.

More than 2,730 patients have recovered, while 180 others are being treated at medical facilities.

Earlier, the Thai Government had decided to allow six types of businesses and activities to restart on May 3 as the first step to loosen lockdown restrictions.

Accordingly, markets, food shops outside malls, retail businesses, sport and recreation areas including parks, barber shops, and pet salons and nurseries are allowed to reopen their doors.

They, however, are required to maintain strict standards of hygiene, including frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing.

The state of emergency and the ban on sales of alcohol will stay until the end of May./.