Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 7

Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity, end seat distancing from 00:00 on May 7







Restrictions on the number of flights between Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang will also be removed.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

Restrictions on the number of flights between Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang will also be removed.

The CAAV earlier proposed the Ministry of Transport increase the frequency of domestic flights from 00:00 on May 7, specifically 52 return flights on the Hanoi - HCM City route, 20 on the Hanoi - Da Nang route, and 20 on the HCM City - Da Nang route.

It also asked for the medical quarantining of flight crews on international flights./.

Third field hospital for COVID-19 set up in Quang Ninh



Field hospital No.2 in Quảng Ninh Province's Tuberculosis and Lung Hospital was set up amid the COVID-19 fight. — Photo dantri.com.vn

The People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province have decided to establish the third field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients to avoid overcrowding in existing health centres.

The committee announced on Thursday morning the new field hospital would be at Hạ Long General Hospital in Hoành Bồ Ward, Hạ Long City.

The field hospital will include four buildings and have a total of 350 patient beds.

The hospital includes all specialised departments, including examination facilities, treatment area, emergency department and rooms for surgical procedures, among others.

According to the provincial People's Committee, the field hospital No3 has the task of screening, quarantine, and treating suspected moderate or mild cases, and out-of-hospital quarantine cases (including Fl, F2 or F3) who have other underlying diseases.

It also transfers patients to higher-level hospitals for treatment and special medical care in case the patients' status exceeds its capacity.

The hospital must ensure the security, safety, allowances for patients, and doctors, medical staff.

To fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Quảng Ninh Province established two field hospitals, one in Móng Cái City’s General Hospital and the other in the provincial Tuberculosis and Lung Hospital.

Steering Committee: Vietnam on top of COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at meeting of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control

Vietnam has basically brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control, with production, business, and daily activities now experiencing a “new normal”, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 6.

The disease remains a complex matter outside of the country, however, with tens of thousands of new infections and thousands of fatalities each day, Dam noted.

He stressed the importance of maintaining close management over everyone entering the country, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Steering Committee requested the military and public security and health sectors continue consolidating all mechanisms and tools, especially those in information technology, to immediately quarantine new cases in the community as soon as they are detected.

Disease prevention measures should be loosened based on scientific grounds, such as the mode of transmission of the virus and the probabilities of pathogens in the community.

According to health experts, while it cannot be claimed that there are no pathogens in Vietnam at this time, the probability of their existence is very low. Those who test positive again cannot transmit it to others.

The Steering Committee therefore asked the health sector to continue caring for and monitoring patients as well as those given the all-clear, to ensure community safety.

People must continue to wear face masks in public, maintain a distance from others of at least one metre, and regularly wash their hands with antibacterial soap or sanitiser.

According to the committee, students are not required to wear face masks in classrooms but are advised to wear them during breaks and to avoid contact with friends in other classes. Air conditioners can be used in classrooms but doors and windows should be opened at certain times to facilitate air circulation.

The Steering Committee also requested that offices, factories, supermarkets, markets, hospitals, and restaurants maintain prevention measures.

Non-essential services can resume, except for clubs and karaoke bars, if social distancing measures can be ensured.

Meanwhile, the committee said social distancing measures can be eased for public passenger transport, including aviation, while other prevention measures must be maintained.

Vietnam has reported no new COVID-19 infections within the community for 20 days in a row to the morning of May 6, the Steering Committee reported.

The national count still stands at 271 cases, of which 131 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

A total of 232 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospital, while the remainder are being treated at centrally-run and provincial medical facilities. Most are in a stable condition./.

Health Ministry, UNICEF launch campaign on spreading kindness

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and UNICEF Vietnam launch a media campaign entitled “Kindness is Contagious” (Photo: Facebook of the campaign)

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and UNICEF Vietnam launched a media campaign entitled “Kindness is Contagious” on May 6, to build solidarity and spread kindness among young Vietnamese during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The month-long campaign will encourage people to share their artwork and videos and voice their ideas on social media platforms. One of the main activities will be discussions between policy makers, social media influencers, and young people.

Head of the Department of Communication and Emulation, Commendation at MoH, Nguyen Dinh Anh, said that through the campaign young people can play a key role in battling COVID-19 and help kindness spread faster and further.

The World Health Organisation, UNESCO, TikTok Vietnam, and young artists such as singer Min, the Ngot Band, rapper Suboi, illustrator Tamypu, fashionista Chau Bui, actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, and the Nha Nam Publishing House will also join the campaign./.

Over 10 billion VND mobilised for COVID-19 fight in Facebook campaign

More than 10 billion VND (nearly 427,000 USD) in cash and in kind was mobilised within two weeks in support of medical workers, COVID-19 patients and people in quarantine under the #SocialForGoodVN campaign.

More than 10 billion VND (nearly 427,000 USD) in cash and in kind was mobilised within two weeks in support of medical workers, COVID-19 patients and people in quarantine under the #SocialForGoodVN campaign, organisers said on May 6.

Carried out by Facebook, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), Vietnamese artists, partners and businesses, the #SocialForGoodVN livestream lasted for one hour on Facebook on April 17, with over 15 million post reaches, some 5.4 million views and more than 700 shares.

As part of the programme, the campaign #ỞNhàLàNhất that aims to encourage people to stay at home and share tips on household chores has also received an active response from artists and Facebook users.

VRC Central Committee President Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu thanked Facebook, artists, businesses and the public for their efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying their contributions will not only support medical workers but also help to promote disease prevention and control activities, especially communication efforts./.

Three weeks pass without new COVID-19 infections in community

Leaflets with COVID-19 information are distributed to people quarantined at a facility of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, in Thach That district

Vietnam hasn’t recorded any new COVID-19 infections in the community for 21 straight days, and the number of cases still stands at 271, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on May 7 morning.

Among the total, 131 are imported cases, and they were put in quarantine upon their arrival in the country.

So far, 232 patients or 86 percent have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

The 39 remainders are currently under treatment at central and provincial-level health care establishments, and most of them are in stable condition. Sixteen have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, and six others negative at least twice.

Meanwhile, there are 20,942 people kept in quarantine at present, including 169 at hospitals, 6,469 at other quarantine facilities, and 14,304 at home./.

Vietnam among most successful nations in curbing COVID-19: RoK newspaper

A man is seen cheering happily after lockdown was lifted in Ha Loi village on the outskirts of Hanoi on May 6.

ChosunBiz, a newspaper in the Republic of Korea, on May 6 run a story highlighting Vietnam’s successes in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Television reported on April 29 that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared Vietnam has basically put the COVID-19 outbreak under control, the first country ever to do so in the world, the newspaper said.

The statement was made about three months after the first positive case was confirmed (January 22), marking a turning point in the global fight against the pandemic, it said.

Vietnam is among the most successful countries in curbing the disease, it wrote. The country’s population is close to 100 million but it only reported 270 infections, including imported cases, and zero deaths.

The Vietnamese government’s determination to combat the COVID-19 has early earned strong trust from global investors, it said. Samsung Electronics had to suspend operation in many of its factories around the world but production has still remained in Vietnam./.

Thailand sees progress in COVID-19 fight

Thai people go shopping at supermarket

Thailand sees positive progress in its fight against the COVID-19 as it recorded only one new case in the two consecutive days on May 5 and 6 – the lowest number since March 9.

At the end of May 6, the country confirmed 2,989 infections, including 55 fatalities. Of the total, 2,761 patients have fully recovered.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that his country is considering the next step to loosen lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2. The first step has been applied since May 3.

However, he mentioned the possibility to limit the number of people entering commercial centres at a certain time, and allow them to shop within 2 hours.

As the COVID-19 situation in the country appears to have been brought under control now, the Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has decided to let each school decide whether they should reopen on July 1 or opt to use distance-learning television and online learning.

Schools wishing to open must first seek permission from their provincial governors. If the risk of COVID-19 is very low in their area, normal classes may be possible.

According to Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, some outdoor and extracurricular activities will also be temporarily banned to eliminate the chance of viral transmission./.

New COVID-19 cases rising in Southeast Asia, Singapore hardest-hit

A worker fumigates the pavement in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 19 in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Singapore’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 788 new COVID-19 infections in the country as of May 6, taking the total count to 20,198, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Among the new cases are 11 Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the majority of the remaining cases.

From the first positive case on January 23, Singapore took about 13 weeks to cross the 10,000 mark on April 22. But it took only two weeks for this figure to double.

The novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines have breached 10,000, as its Department of Health reports 320 new cases on May 6. The total number of cases is now at 10,004.

The department also reported 21 new deaths, raising the toll to 658.

Malaysia reported 45 more COVID-19 cases the same day, putting the tally of infections at 6,428. The death toll is now at 107.

Meanwhile, Indonesia confirmed 367 new cases, bringing the number of positive ones to 12,438. A total of 895 COVID-19 patients have died so far.

Cambodia has found no new case of the disease for 24 days in a row, according to the country’s Health Ministry. The total number of positive cases thus remains at 122, with 120 recoveries.

The Cambodian General Department of Customs and Excise has lifted the ban and requirement for permission from the Ministry of Health to export all types of masks, Phnom Penh Post reported.

The government had stocked enough masks to be used for the pandemic in Cambodia, it said. Some companies had produced masks for export to the US and the EU, and lifting of the ban would help them, director Kun Nhem said./.