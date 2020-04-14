Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, speaks at the meeting

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 15 agreed to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc apply the social distancing policy for at least one more week in localities with high risks.

At the committee’s latest meeting, its members said that Vietnam has well controlled the disease thanks to the implementation of social distancing measures as regulated in the PM’s Directive No.16/CT-TTg on a two-week period from April 1-15.

However, the disease’s developments remain complicated, they stated, stressing the need for more drastic measures to deal it, and at the same time ensure people’s life and production and business activities.

The committee reached a consensus on putting forward compulsory regulations for all localities, such as continuing to wear face masks, banning big gatherings, keeping a distance of at least 2 metres among the people, and ensuring hygiene. Important political, economic and social events will be organised in accordance with instructions on medical supervision to ensure safety.

In localities with risks or low risks of the disease outbreaks, several production and business activities can be resumed when sanitation is guaranteed.

Regarding travel, the committee agreed to propose the Government maintain the implementation of measures to prevent infections from outside the country. Inside the country, each locality will carry out its specific restrictions based on its risk level, while the Health Ministry will also coordinate with the Transport Ministry to issue detailed regulations.

Along with increased communications to raise public awareness of disease prevention and control, the committee suggested the Prime Minister direct relevant agencies to strictly punish any violations.

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in the south, total at 171

British patient number 235, male, 25, is discharged from the Củ Chi Field Hospital in HCM City on Wednesday morning. — Photo courtesy of the hospital

Two more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from the Cần Thơ Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital in Cần Thơ City and the Củ Chi Field Hospital of HCM City on Wednesday.

The two recovered patients have brought the country’s total patients being given the all-clear to 171, making up 64 per cent of total COVID-19 confirmed patients in Việt Nam.

Patient 145, male, 34, Vietnamese national, was treated at the Cần Thơ Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital. During treatment, the patient was tested three times and all tests had negative results for SARS-CoV-2 on April 12, 13 and 14.

Patient 235, male, 25, British national, was treated at the Củ Chi Field Hospital. During treatment, the patient had three tests and all results showed negative for SARS-CoV-2 on April 6, 8 and 9.

The two patients will continue to be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days, according to the Sub-committee for treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As of this morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed 267 patients with COVID-19 and no fatalities in Việt Nam.

The world reported more than two million COVID-19 patients and over 130,700 deaths in 211 countries and territories.

One more COVID-19 patient confirmed in Vietnam, total hits 267

A doctor examines a COVID-19 patient in Hanoi

One more COVID-19 patient was reported in Vietnam on April 15 morning, raising the total number of infection cases in the country to 267.

The patient is a 46-year-old man residing in Ha Loi commune, Me Linh district, Hanoi.

He is father of the 257th patient and husband of the 258th patient. He had close contact with the 243rd patient on March 20.

He was taken to a quarantine centre on April 8 and started to develop a fever, sore throat and tiredness five days later.

He tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 14.

The man is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

So far, 169 people who contracted the disease have been treated and made full recovery.

Thank you, Vietnam

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected millions of people and is also having an increasingly negative impact on the global economy. Despite insufficient resources and financial capacity, Vietnam has nonetheless provided assistance to many countries in their fight against the pandemic.

Over 450,000 made-in-Vietnam protective suits, meanwhile, have landed in the US.

It also sent 550,000 face masks to five European countries - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Many countries have expressed their deep gratitude towards the Vietnamese Government and people for the valuable assistance provided, despite the country itself still dealing with insufficient resources and financial capacity.

Vietnam has affirmed it will work closely with and strengthen its international cooperation with other countries in the field of health and safety while sharing information and supporting them to overcome difficulties in combating the pandemic.

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266

A medical workers is spraying a residential area with disinfectant.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 late April 14, taking the total tally to 266 as of 18:00.

Patient 266 is from Hanoi’s Thuong Tin district. The 36-year-old woman took care of her mother at Bach Mai hospital, home of an outbreak of COVID-19 last month, from March 8 to 10. She was quarantined at home from March 30, and had samples taken for testing on April 12. The patient is now hospitalized at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

By 17:00 on April 14, another COVID-19 patient was declared cured at the general hospital at Cau Treo international hospital, the central province of Ha Tinh. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 patients given the all-clear has risen to 169.

22 more recover from COVID-19

The information was released by the treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

17 patients, including 15 Vietnamese and 2 foreigners, treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, recovered after treatment.

At the Cu Chi hospital for Covid-19 treatment, five patients, including three foreigners also recovered.

All the patients were tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2.

They will continue to be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days.

As of April 14 afternoon, Vietnam had confirmed 266 Covid 19 cases.

Vietnamese communities in Russia, Czech Republic join local efforts against COVID-19

The Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg has present medical socks to health workers at Pokrovsk Hospital, who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

The Vietnamese communities in both Russia and the Czech Republic have joined their host country’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives from the Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg have presented medical socks to health workers at Pokrovsk Hospital, who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Charity groups in the community have also called on Vietnamese people to raise funds for the hospital to buy medical equipment.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, Vietnamese Ambassador Ho Minh Tuan said that since the first phase of the outbreak the embassy has coordinated with the local Vietnamese community to set up special working groups to provide updated information on COVID-19 and quickly issue warnings.

The embassy has also updated information on Vietnam’s entry-exit regulations for those who wish to return home and promoted prevention efforts undertaken in both countries, he added.

He also noted that the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed his appreciation of the Vietnamese community joining hands with local authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

Local media, he went on, have carried stories praising the Vietnamese community’s solidarity with the Czech people during this difficult time.

Government leaders of the two countries earlier held phone talks to discuss stronger coordination in tackling COVID-19, he added.

Vietnamese expats in US donate 200,000 USD to Vietnam’s COVID-19 relief efforts

The Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco received a total of some 200,400 USD in donations on April 13 from Vietnamese expats living in Western states in the US for Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the ceremony to receive the donation, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan expressed his deep gratitude towards donors, who themselves are affected by the epidemic but nonetheless contribute to fighting COVID-19 in their home country.

He highlighted the power of solidarity and unity among the Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad, which has proven to be stronger than ever. He said the Consulate General will soon transfer all donations to Vietnam and he expects that Vietnamese citizens in the US will continue supporting each other during the pandemic.

The contributions included 100,000 USD from the CEO of California Waste Solutions David Duong, 18,000 USD from Vietnamese expats in California, and 8,400 USD from those living in San Francisco.

Cambodian expert commends Vietnam’s efforts in fighting COVID-19

A medical worker is taking samples of a resident in Me Linh commune, Me Linh district, Vinh Phuc province, for COVID-19 testing.

A board member of the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) has lauded Vietnam’s cooperation with the World Trade Organisation (WHO) in the fight against COVID-19 and its support for Cambodia and Laos in this regard.

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has actively cooperated with other ASEAN member countries and the international community, especially the WHO, in COVID-19 prevention and control, said Khieu Kola, who is also an international commentator on the Cambodian news channels CNC and CTN.

The Vietnamese Government, headed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, has taken many measures to protect people’s health, contributing to ASEAN’s efforts in the battle.

Vietnam’s endeavours were reflected in PM Phuc’s speeches at the online Special ASEAN and ASEAN 3 Summits on COVID-19 on April 14, he stressed.

Khieu Koa also highlighted Vietnam’s diverse experience in battling the epidemic, particularly the slogan “people join hands in fighting the COVID-19 enemy” that was launched in a timely manner.

Competent Vietnamese agencies have remained vigilant in the work, with the highest priority given to protecting the public’s health, he said, commending Vietnam’s preparations of resources and medical materials for the fight.

Khieu Kola told the Vietnam News Agency that he believes ASEAN member countries will join hands to stamp out the pandemic in the near future.

German foreign ministry appreciates Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung (R) hands over the assistance to German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner

The German Federal Foreign Office on April 14 spoke highly of the Germany-Vietnam friendship in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the office voiced its gratitude and appreciation for the support of the Vietnamese Government and people living in Germany in battling the disease.

Vietnam donated 110,000 protective masks to Germany and the same relief package to other European nations which are heavily hit by the pandemic, including France, the UK, Italy and Spain, said the office.

In addition, the Vietnamese community has offered thousands of masks and gloves for hospitals and nursing homes in Germany.

Vietnamese restaurants in the country are distributing thousands of food portions to doctors and nurses in hospitals’ intensive care units.

In return for the assistance, the World University Service Germany presented 20 water filter systems to the Vietnamese Government, which are able to provide clean water for 12,000 people, especially those in remote and mountainous areas, the German office noted.