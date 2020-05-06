Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown
Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 09:24:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown

 
 
08/05/2020    08:17 GMT+7

Hanoi City’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is 99% complete, but some technical problems, hiccups in construction work assessment and approval and difficult procedures have delayed the railway’s launch date.

A train from the Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway system. The launch date for the Hanoi urban railway remains unknown - PHOTO: VNA

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project management unit noted that the foot-dragging project has stalled as the contractors are facing hindrances related to the project’s technical parameters and equipment.

Meanwhile, a representative of the contractors stated that due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, many experts have yet to return to Vietnam for work, slowing the progress of the project, the local media reported.

Even though the project management unit had proposed helping the experts return to work, no flights or road transport services are available for them, the contractor representative added.

However, Tang Hong, director of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong Railway Project, remarked that the absence of the Chinese experts has not heavily affected the project as the main jobs remaining involve paperwork, work approval and payments.

Vu Hong Truong, general director of Metro Hanoi Co., Ltd, noted that to handle all obstacles affecting the urban railway project and put the railway into operation as soon as possible, a working team has been established to complete the final tasks.

Truong also pointed out that a mere 50 out of 681 employees are working, while the others are taking unpaid leave.

To prepare for the operation of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong rail line, the Hanoi Department of Transport has mapped out a plan to reduce the number of bus routes coinciding with railway routes.

Passengers will have easy and convenient access to railway stations from bus stops. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
Sibling soldiers on the frontline against pandemic
Sibling soldiers on the frontline against pandemic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

On opposite sides of the country, brothers Danh Hai and Danh Thanh Tai have been defending Vietnam’s borders to push back COVID-19. 

Germany set to recruit 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners
Germany set to recruit 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Approximately 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners are to be recruited in order to both study and work in Germany as part of the “Triple Win Nurses – Recruitment of Trainees from Vietnam” co-operation project.

Education Ministry requests regulations on online learning
Education Ministry requests regulations on online learning
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has just issued a formal document to ask Departments of Education & Training and tertiary educational institutes to carry out certain tasks to ensure cyber security in online learning activities.

PM allows lifting of social distancing at schools
PM allows lifting of social distancing at schools
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while chairing a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on May 7, spoke of easing certain measures introduced to tackle the COVID-19, including the removal of social distancing measures at schools.

Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 7
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

VN gains initial success in developing coronavirus vaccine

African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam
African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

African swine fever (ASF) is continuing to spread in Vietnam, with outbreaks reported for the first time in 25 communes and recurring in 22 other communes since early this year.

Coronavirus: Dallas hair salon owner jailed for week for defying lockdown
Coronavirus: Dallas hair salon owner jailed for week for defying lockdown
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Shelley Luther told a Texas judge feeding her children was not selfish, but he jailed her for a week.

Public question wearing of face shields at school
Public question wearing of face shields at school
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Some people have questioned whether primary students should wear face masks and face shields all day long at school.

Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds
Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) Nguyen Nhat Cam and his accomplices have pled guilty to the charge of tripling the purchase price of the real-time PCR detection system package

Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Authorities have found the bodies of three victims of a large fire that broke out at a veterinary medicine company in Phu Thi Industrial Park in Hanoi City’s Gia Lam District.

HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion).

India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many of those affected are complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.

Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Many medical devices worth hundreds of billions of dong in health facilities have not been used for years, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Southeastern region to see high tides
Southeastern region to see high tides
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 