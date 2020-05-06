Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown

A train from the Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway system. The launch date for the Hanoi urban railway remains unknown - PHOTO: VNA

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project management unit noted that the foot-dragging project has stalled as the contractors are facing hindrances related to the project’s technical parameters and equipment.

Meanwhile, a representative of the contractors stated that due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, many experts have yet to return to Vietnam for work, slowing the progress of the project, the local media reported.

Even though the project management unit had proposed helping the experts return to work, no flights or road transport services are available for them, the contractor representative added.

However, Tang Hong, director of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong Railway Project, remarked that the absence of the Chinese experts has not heavily affected the project as the main jobs remaining involve paperwork, work approval and payments.

Vu Hong Truong, general director of Metro Hanoi Co., Ltd, noted that to handle all obstacles affecting the urban railway project and put the railway into operation as soon as possible, a working team has been established to complete the final tasks.

Truong also pointed out that a mere 50 out of 681 employees are working, while the others are taking unpaid leave.

To prepare for the operation of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong rail line, the Hanoi Department of Transport has mapped out a plan to reduce the number of bus routes coinciding with railway routes.

Passengers will have easy and convenient access to railway stations from bus stops. SGT