Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

(From left to right) Nguyen Manh Hung, Le Xuan Linh and Nguyen Manh Thang. The police have started legal proceedings against the three people for allegedly trafficking human organs. — Photo phunuvietnam.vn

Nguyen Manh Hung, 40 from Quang Ninh Province, Nguyen Manh Thang, 33 from Ha Nam Province and Le Xuan Linh, 38, from Nghe An Province have been detained pending further investigation.

According to the initial investigation, Hung acted as a broker in several cases including a kidney transplant conducted on December 26 last year. The seller was reportedly Do Van S, 27, from Thai Binh Province and the buyer Nguyen Thi Thu H, 41, from Nghe An Province.

On April 8, this year, Hung also allegedly acted as the broker between kidney buyer Nguyen Van H, 29, from Ha Tinh Province and seller Nguyen Ba N, 32, from Hanoi’s Chuong My District.

Through social media, Thang reportedly learned 30-year-old named Ng from Ha Nam Province was on dialysis and wanted to purchase a kidney for a transplant while 48-year-old named Th from Bac Giang was willing to sell his kidney. Thang then acted as the intermediary and collected VND150 million (US$6,500) commission.

Thang is thought to have previously sold one of his kidneys and then began working as a broker.

On March 18 this year, Linh allegedly acted as a broker for a transaction between the seller – Le Thi Q, 39 from Phu Tho Province and buyer – Ngo Thanh T, 42, from Quang Ninh Province. He is thought to have pocketed VND100 million ($4,320).

The case is under further investigation. VNS