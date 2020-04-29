Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 16:47:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak

 
 
29/04/2020    15:15 GMT+7

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
The office of Dak Lak Province’s Health Department. The police have launched legal proceeding against former head of the department and other officials for violations in bidding for a medicine package. Photo thanhnien.vn

The suspects include Doan Huu Long, 59, former head of Dak Lak Province’s health department, Nguyen Huu Huyen, 55, head of the planning division, Nguyen Dinh Quan, 45, deputy head of the planning division and other officials from the department as well as Ea Kar District’s health centre and Central Highlands General Hospital.

They are accused of lacking responsibility causing serious consequences.

According to investigators, Long, acting as head of the Appraisal Council for drug bidding and other members of the council, have approved the bid not in line with State regulations. The action has caused nearly VND1 billion (US$85,440) in losses to the State Budget.

 

Further investigation into the incident is underway.  VNS

Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case

Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case

The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.

More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agency

More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agency

More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.

 
 

Other News

.
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Dishes with bamboo shoots have seen the biggest rise for online recipe searches globally, says Google.

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 