Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

The office of Dak Lak Province’s Health Department. The police have launched legal proceeding against former head of the department and other officials for violations in bidding for a medicine package. Photo thanhnien.vn

The suspects include Doan Huu Long, 59, former head of Dak Lak Province’s health department, Nguyen Huu Huyen, 55, head of the planning division, Nguyen Dinh Quan, 45, deputy head of the planning division and other officials from the department as well as Ea Kar District’s health centre and Central Highlands General Hospital.

They are accused of lacking responsibility causing serious consequences.

According to investigators, Long, acting as head of the Appraisal Council for drug bidding and other members of the council, have approved the bid not in line with State regulations. The action has caused nearly VND1 billion (US$85,440) in losses to the State Budget.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. VNS

Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.